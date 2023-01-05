ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Spun

Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Michigan Tonight

The college football world is thinking about what could have been for the Michigan Wolverines. TCU defeated Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and punched its ticket to tonight's National Championship game. Now, the Horned Frogs are getting absolutely walloped by the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia holds a 38-7 lead...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment

A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WolverineDigest

JUST IN: Michigan QB Finds New Home In Big 12

It's somewhat of a homecoming for former University of Michigan quarterback, Alan Bowman. After entering the transfer portal back in December, the fifth-year senior announced he was returning to the Big 12 conference for his final year of eligibility - this time with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Upon his arrival...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Film Review: Michigan suffers worst offensive performance of Juwan Howard era in East Lansing

Juwan Howard is a good basketball coach, but he does not have it all figured out on the offensive end in his third year as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. The Michigan offense has gone through some ugly stretches in his time in Ann Arbor, but I’m not sure it gets much worse than the 59-53 loss they had at the hands of the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing on Saturday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan football ranked No. 1 for average home attendance in 2022

According to an article by 247Sports, the Michigan Wolverines ranked first in the nation in average home crowd attendance for the 2022 season. The average attendance for the Big House this season was 110,246. The next closest was Penn State with 107,379. One interesting tidbit from these rankings is that...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan women’s basketball team falls three spots in AP Poll

The Michigan Wolverines fell three spots in the Week 10 AP Poll to No. 17. The Wolverines went 1-1 last week, as they beat Penn State by double digits at home before losing to No. 16 Iowa in a nationally televised game on Saturday, 94-85. Despite still being ranked in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan offer is best yet for Sunshine State DL

Recruiting and co-defensive coordinator Mike Elston scouted the Sunshine State this past week and extended an offer to Tampa Catholic (FL) defensive end Xavier Porter. The three-star and 392nd-ranked recruit by the 247sports Composite caught up with Maize n Brew to discuss the offer and his recruitment in general. “I...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Takeaways from Michigan’s road loss to Michigan State

Almost all that goodwill and momentum the Michigan Wolverines built up over the last week can be flushed down the toilet, as they lost on the road to Michigan State, 59-53, to fall to 3-1 in Big Ten play. The final score was much closer than the game was; while...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Basketball Game Thread: Michigan at Michigan State

This season’s road edition of the Michigan-Michigan State basketball rivalry promises to be electric. After stumbling through the non-conference slate — topped off by a stunning loss to Central Michigan — the Michigan Wolverines have hit the ground running in Big Ten play. Michigan mauled Maryland, holding the Terps to just 13 points in the first half, and dispatched a tournament-caliber Penn State team on Wednesday night.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan loses first Big Ten game of season in ugly 59-53 loss at MSU

Two steps forward, three steps back. Coming off a pair of solid wins to push their Big Ten record to 3-0, the Michigan Wolverines entered Breslin Center on Saturday looking to break their four-year winless streak in East Lansing. Instead, the Michigan State Spartans took advantage of a sloppy day offensively to win 59-53 — handing Michigan its first loss in Big Ten play this season and leaving the Wolverines with more questions than answers once again.
EAST LANSING, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
LANSING, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Big Reds take down Ferndale; Keith Guy captures 400th career victory

As soon as the clock hit triple zeroes, a raucous cheer broke out among the crowd. Dozens of fans rushed onto the court, clutching balloons, posters, and pieces of paper to be autographed. The occasion?. Muskegon head coach Keith Guy had just reached the career milestone of 400 victories. The...
MUSKEGON, MI
US 103.1

Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations

You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?

There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
MICHIGAN STATE

