Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
Related
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Michigan Tonight
The college football world is thinking about what could have been for the Michigan Wolverines. TCU defeated Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and punched its ticket to tonight's National Championship game. Now, the Horned Frogs are getting absolutely walloped by the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia holds a 38-7 lead...
saturdaytradition.com
Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment
A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
JUST IN: Michigan QB Finds New Home In Big 12
It's somewhat of a homecoming for former University of Michigan quarterback, Alan Bowman. After entering the transfer portal back in December, the fifth-year senior announced he was returning to the Big 12 conference for his final year of eligibility - this time with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Upon his arrival...
Maize n Brew
Film Review: Michigan suffers worst offensive performance of Juwan Howard era in East Lansing
Juwan Howard is a good basketball coach, but he does not have it all figured out on the offensive end in his third year as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. The Michigan offense has gone through some ugly stretches in his time in Ann Arbor, but I’m not sure it gets much worse than the 59-53 loss they had at the hands of the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing on Saturday.
Maize n Brew
Michigan football ranked No. 1 for average home attendance in 2022
According to an article by 247Sports, the Michigan Wolverines ranked first in the nation in average home crowd attendance for the 2022 season. The average attendance for the Big House this season was 110,246. The next closest was Penn State with 107,379. One interesting tidbit from these rankings is that...
Maize n Brew
Michigan women’s basketball team falls three spots in AP Poll
The Michigan Wolverines fell three spots in the Week 10 AP Poll to No. 17. The Wolverines went 1-1 last week, as they beat Penn State by double digits at home before losing to No. 16 Iowa in a nationally televised game on Saturday, 94-85. Despite still being ranked in...
Maize n Brew
Michigan offer is best yet for Sunshine State DL
Recruiting and co-defensive coordinator Mike Elston scouted the Sunshine State this past week and extended an offer to Tampa Catholic (FL) defensive end Xavier Porter. The three-star and 392nd-ranked recruit by the 247sports Composite caught up with Maize n Brew to discuss the offer and his recruitment in general. “I...
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s road loss to Michigan State
Almost all that goodwill and momentum the Michigan Wolverines built up over the last week can be flushed down the toilet, as they lost on the road to Michigan State, 59-53, to fall to 3-1 in Big Ten play. The final score was much closer than the game was; while...
Maize n Brew
Basketball Game Thread: Michigan at Michigan State
This season’s road edition of the Michigan-Michigan State basketball rivalry promises to be electric. After stumbling through the non-conference slate — topped off by a stunning loss to Central Michigan — the Michigan Wolverines have hit the ground running in Big Ten play. Michigan mauled Maryland, holding the Terps to just 13 points in the first half, and dispatched a tournament-caliber Penn State team on Wednesday night.
Maize n Brew
Michigan loses first Big Ten game of season in ugly 59-53 loss at MSU
Two steps forward, three steps back. Coming off a pair of solid wins to push their Big Ten record to 3-0, the Michigan Wolverines entered Breslin Center on Saturday looking to break their four-year winless streak in East Lansing. Instead, the Michigan State Spartans took advantage of a sloppy day offensively to win 59-53 — handing Michigan its first loss in Big Ten play this season and leaving the Wolverines with more questions than answers once again.
Juwan Howard discusses Michigan basketball's loss to Spartans, respect for Tom Izzo
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Juwan Howard met with the media following Michigan men's basketball's 59-53 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon at the Breslin Center. On if the low-scoring game was due to bad offense or good defense:. I would say great defense on both sides. I know...
Michigan Lottery Winner Didn’t Want to Cause a Scene – So He Screamed in His Car
An Oakland County man managed to contain his excitement and waited until he got into his car to let out a scream after he found out he'd just won a huge lottery jackpot. The 54-year-old lottery player won $557,137 on a Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket. Oakland County Man Thought...
Michigan Seafood Restaurant Gets National Attention As The State’s Best
Michigan is filled with so many incredible places to eat. One of those is a seafood restaurant that's getting national attention after being named the state's best. Admittedly, I'm not the biggest seafood fan. Growing up, the closest I came to seafood would be those shrimp rings with cocktail sauce...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years
When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
localsportsjournal.com
Big Reds take down Ferndale; Keith Guy captures 400th career victory
As soon as the clock hit triple zeroes, a raucous cheer broke out among the crowd. Dozens of fans rushed onto the court, clutching balloons, posters, and pieces of paper to be autographed. The occasion?. Muskegon head coach Keith Guy had just reached the career milestone of 400 victories. The...
Chick-fil-A is opening another metro Detroit restaurant
The fried-chicken-sandwich slinger’s latest store is coming to Livonia
Looking For A New Gig? This Michigan City Was Named Worst In America for Jobs
Everybody's working for the weekend, but not everyone has to hate the work they do to get there. And with a new year upon us, you may find yourself looking for an opportunity to start fresh in the new year with a new career. That's why the helpful people at Wallethub decided to crunch the numbers in order to find the best cities in America for jobs.
Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations
You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?
There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soon
A major discount retail store chain is expected to open another new store location in Michigan soon. Read on to learn more. If you love saving money on brand-name clothing, shoes, and household items, you may be interested to learn that the popular discount retail store chain Burlington is expected to open another new Michigan location in Ann Arbor.
Comments / 0