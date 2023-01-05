ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

New Haven Drug Dealer Busted In Milford After Ramming Police Cars, Cops Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Kenneth Riley Photo Credit: Milford Police Department

A Connecticut drug dealer was busted after allegedly ramming police cars repeatedly in an effort to get away.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 8 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Milford.

According to Milford Police, plainclothes officers were conducting a security check of the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel, 1015 Boston Post Road.

A Ford Mustang was found idling, but the license plate on the vehicle came back to a stolen BMW out of New Haven, police said,

Officers attempted to detain the Mustang as the driver then attempted to flee, repeatedly driving into a patrol vehicle and then back into an unmarked vehicle, police said.

Police said the Mustang eventually became disabled, and officers were able to grab and arrest Kenneth Riley, age 48, of New Haven.

During a search of the car, officers located:

  • 147 wax folds containing a total of 40 grams of heroin
  • 13 bags containing a total of 28 grams of crack cocaine
  • $362 in cash
  • A digital scale, plastic baggies, and a glass pipe,
  • Two notes with names, weights, and monetary amounts owed.

Riley was charged with:

  • Possession of narcotics with intent to sell
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Three counts of attempted assault on a police officer
  • Interfering with police
  • Engaging police in a pursuit
  • Two counts of evading responsibility
  • Possession of a stolen license plate
  • Misuse of a license plate

Riley was held on a $50,000 bond and will appear in Milford Court on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Ham
4d ago

"deport him" back to europe lol. Now I sound like some of the folks, who comment on new break, when "illegals" commit crimes.

Reply(3)
15
fella757
3d ago

These comments are much to soft. Nothing like the comments im accustomed to seeing when concerning other suspects and incidents 🤔

Reply(1)
2
 

