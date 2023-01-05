Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Penn Badgely can't hide under baseball hats forever in You’s fourth season trailer
Everybody’s favorite homicidal maniac is back. Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, returns in the trailer for the fourth season of You, Netflix’s satirical thriller. You know what they say, “You can take the ‘You’ out of You, but you can’t take Joe out of You.”
A.V. Club
The Beau Is Afraid trailer sees Joaquin Phoenix in psychedelic misery
On the heels of Hereditary and Midsommar, Ari Aster is back at it again with his latest high-minded project for A24. The first trailer for Beau Is Afraid teases some tense family relationships, generational curses, kidnappings, and psychedelic imagery—in short, it looks like an Ari Aster joint. Joaquin Phoenix...
A.V. Club
What's on TV this week—Mayfair Witches, The Golden Globe Awards, Velma
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, January 8, to Thursday, January 12. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (AMC, Sunday, 9...
A.V. Club
Kiefer Sutherland's surveillance drama Rabbit Hole arrives in March
Damn it, Chloe, it’s not really a new season of 24, but action star Kiefer Sutherland is back. The actor leads Paramount+’s upcoming spy drama, Rabbit Hole, which arrives this spring. The eight-episode first season explores themes of how misinformation spreads amidst excessive surveillance. During the Television Critics Association’s (TCA) winter press tour, the streamer announced that Rabbit Hole premieres in March.
The Hollywood Gossip
Janelle Brown: I Don't Ever Want to Reconcile with Kody, But...
Janelle Brown is not looking back. But the Sister Wives stars says she feel compelled to look forward at times. On Sunday night, the mother of six opened up extensively about her decision to walk away from spiritual spouse Kody, speaking to host Sukanya Krishnan on part three of the Sister Wives: One on One special.
The View’s Joy Behar And Sara Haines Seemingly Weigh In On Affair, Suspension Of Other ABC Stars Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes
Joy Behar and Sara Haines seemed to reference fellow ABC stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes in a segment of The View.
A.V. Club
Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies
While it’s hard to believe there was a time before Rizzo (Stockard Channing) and her gang of Pink Ladies ruled the hallways of Rydell High, Paramount+’s first trailer for Grease: The Rise Of The Pink Ladies shows us how the group of rule-breakers rose up in the California school.
A.V. Club
Did Bravo actually fix Vanderpump Rules?
There was a time when Vanderpump Rules was arguably the world’s best reality show. Real housewife of Beverly Hills Lisa Vanderpump’s series about a group of 20-somethings and one horrible 30-something working at one of her lavish, overpriced eateries was appointment television from 2013 through 2018. During that...
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Live-Action Series Ordered at Paramount+ From Rawson Marshall Thurber, eOne
A “Dungeons & Dragons” live-action series has been ordered at Paramount+, Variety has confirmed. Rawson Marshall Thurber wrote the pilot for the series and will direct the first episode. Paramount+ has given the show an eight-episode order. The series is a co-production between eOne and Paramount Pictures, with eOne serving as the lead studio. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps. News of the series comes as Paramount Pictures and eOne are preparing to release the live-action film “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” on March 31. The film hails from directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Michael Gilio. More to come… More from Variety'Workaholics' Movie Axed at Paramount+ Weeks Before Filming, Says Adam DeVine: 'We Are Deeply Butt Hurt'Nicole Kidman Cast in Taylor Sheridan's CIA Drama Series 'Lioness' at Paramount+ (EXCLUSIVE)'Top Gun: Maverick' Becomes Paramount+'s Most-Watched Movie in Premiere WeekendBest of VarietyWhat's Coming to Netflix in January 2023What's Coming to Disney+ in January 2023Oscar Predictions: Live Action Short - Alfonso Cuarón and Disney are Early Favorites Among Multiple Non-English and International Titles
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Adam Rich, former child star of Eight Is Enough
Adam Rich, the former child star who played youngest sibling Nicholas Bradford on the ’70s sitcom Eight Is Enough, died at his home on Saturday, per the Associated Press. He was 54 years old. Best known for his role on ABC’s Eight Is Enough, Rich also made appearances on...
A.V. Club
Nicolas Cage is not down to join Star Wars: "I’m a Trekkie, man"
The era of the blockbuster franchise has had an untold impact on cinema as a whole. One consequence is turning competing IP into camps and demanding loyalty from fans and stars alike. If an actor plays it right, they could collect a few, like Zoe Saldaña with Star Trek, Avatar, and Guardians Of The Galaxy. Some rare performers, like Christian Bale, might get to work for competing studios (in this case, Batman for DC and Gorr for Marvel). But others, like Nicolas Cage, may have formed their loyalties long ago without ever even being cast.
A.V. Club
The most anticipated horror movies of 2023
We’ve only just put the wraps on a terrific year for horror films, and it’s looking like 2023 could be even stronger. M3GAN got things off to a dangerously delightful start over the weekend, and the rest of this year figures to bring plenty more chills and thrills (and even some laughs) to theaters and your favorite streaming services. From indie viral sensations to franchise restarts and more, these are the horror films on our radar as we head into 2023.
A.V. Club
The Golden Globes are back—but do they still matter?
In a bit of unabashedly cheeky marketing flair, NBC and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association have dubbed the upcoming return of the Golden Globes “An Evening of Joy and Devastation.” You can’t fault the network (or the awards body, really) for wanting to get ahead of the endless headlines that will no doubt surround the restoration of Hollywood’s booziest awards show. After all, the past few years have seen the HFPA embroiled in a string of crises that many had thought (and others had quietly hoped) would bring down what was documented to be an exclusionary, glad-handing, and cliquey group that had somehow branded itself as the must-see TV event to kick off awards season.
A.V. Club
M3GAN and Avatar: The Way Of Water give a much-needed boost to the January box office
As we’ve officially entered the theatrical season lovingly known as “Fuck you, it’s January,” a traditional dumping ground for studios to discard films seen as unsuitable to kick it with the heavy hitters to come later in the year. The first of these for 2023 came in the form of Universal’s M3GAN, about a killer AI doll who becomes overly attached to the child she’s programmed to protect.
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Earl Boen, veteran voice actor and Terminator co-star
Earl Boen has died. A veteran character and voice actor, Boen will be most familiar to film audiences for his role in the first three Terminator films, playing the endlessly tormented Dr. Peter Silberman in The Terminator, T2: Judgment Day, and Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines. With a track record spanning sitcoms, dramas, video games, action movies, and pretty much anything else an actor might’ve put his talents toward in the second half of the 20th century, Boen accrued almost 300 credited roles across a 40-plus year career. Per Variety, he died this week in Hawaii, after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer last year. Boen was 81.
A.V. Club
Bob Odenkirk's Saul follow-up gets a new title, Lucky Hank
Ever since Better Call Saul wrapped up last year, intense TV nerd scrutiny has been focused on what its stars would do next. There’s the new Vince Gilligan/Rhea Seehorn Apple TV+ series, of course, currently set for two seasons at the streamer. But what of Bob Odenkirk? Post-Saul, post-heart attack, post-unlikely vigilante action movie: What would Odenkirk, newly established as one of the kings of TV drama, do next?
A.V. Club
Skinamarink review: low-budget film delivers big-time horror
Skinamarink emerges on the 2023 horror scene having already cast a strange spell on a sizable portion of horror fandom. After making the rounds at festivals late last year, Kyle Edward Ball’s low-budget, single-location film surfaced on TikTok and elsewhere and became a viral indie sensation as users (legally or otherwise) dug into its grainy imagery, vivid use of sound, and terrifying premise. By the time 2022 rolled over into 2023, even before general audiences had the chance to see the film, it was clear that Skinamarink might be worthy of inclusion on the list of Scariest Movies Ever Made.
A.V. Club
Megalopolis
Cineastes jumped for joy when Francis Ford Coppola announced his intentions to sell his multi-million dollar winery to fund his long-gestating passion project, Megalopolis. But, unfortunately, there comes a time in every Francis Ford Coppola production when it becomes apparent that this is still a Francis Ford Coppola production. Much like Apocalypse Now, The Cotton Club, One From The Heart, and Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Coppola’s ambition is bumping up against the realities of making movies with other living, breathing people.
