ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Comments / 12

Jaymee Croppi
4d ago

when these political so called leaders do this it shows they are 2 immature to lead and should lose their positions.

Reply
8
larry mccauley
3d ago

there are way too many women in that pic at the bottom of the article. Everett sounds like they have a bunch of Catty women vying for power. Let's sit back and see how this turns out. 🍿 🍺

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Suburban Times

Your voice is needed to address the drug fueled crime wave in Tacoma

Tacoma Business Council announcement. The Pierce County Prosecutor is urgently seeking change to our state law on drugs in order to address the crime wave we are all experiencing. In November she wrote the State delegation (read her letter here) asking for these critical changes to address crime. That letter was joined by 16 cities in Pierce County-but not Tacoma. When we learned that the Mayor didn’t sign the letter, TBC and many of you took action. We wrote her and the rest of the council asking that they get on board with these important and needed changes. As a result, the City Council has agreed to consider this issue on January 24th during their noon study session.
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Lynnwood Public Facilities District meeting on Jan 10

The Lynnwood Public Facilities will conduct a hybrid meeting to take place at the Lynnwood Event Center located at 3711 196th St SW in Lynnwood. Participants may also zoom into the meeting. Meeting date and time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Tuesday, January 10, 2022. ZOOM MEETING ID: 869...
LYNNWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Councilmember storms out of meeting after realizing no one likes her

An Everett City Council meeting got uncomfortable after a councilmember learned in real time that no one likes her, prompting a walk-out. The council accepted nominations for who would serve as president and vice president at its meeting on Jan. 4. Councilmembers Paula Rhyne and Brenda Stonecipher were both nominated. The discussion and debate were civil, with Stonecipher earning the win. Then, it became time to nominate a vice president.
whatcom-news.com

Fire sweeps through encampment on property that is focus of lawsuit

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to an encampment of unhoused people in the 4000 block of Deemer Road due to a report of a fire spreading across several tents on Thursday, January 5th at about 5am. At least 1 caller to What-Comm 911 said they had heard an explosion in the area.
BELLINGHAM, WA
InsuranceNewsNet

Columbia Banking System and Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announce FDIC Approval and Expected Closing Timeline for Combination

TACOMA, Wash. PORTLAND, Ore. , Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia") (NASDAQ: COLB), the parent company of. ") has approved the previously announced combination of the two companies. The. FDIC. approval was the final outstanding regulatory approval necessary to complete the combination. The merger is expected...
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

WA State Democrat Chair to step down after years of leading party wins

SEATTLE Wash., January 6, 2022—Washington State Democrat Chair Tina Podlodowski announced Wednesday that she will be stepping down as chair for the state party after six years of consecutive wins under her leadership. “We have gone from a 1-seat minority in the State Senate to a 9-seat majority, a...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KUOW

Washington grid attacks flew under the radar for months

Recent attacks on the Northwest electrical grid have law enforcement agencies on high alert. Two Puyallup men were arrested after four Pierce County substations were targeted Christmas day. Detention hearings for Matthew Greenwood and Jeremy Crahan, charged with the federal crime of conspiracy to damage energy facilities, are scheduled for Friday and Tuesday, respectively, in Tacoma.
PUYALLUP, WA
iheart.com

Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.

Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy