Jaymee Croppi
4d ago
when these political so called leaders do this it shows they are 2 immature to lead and should lose their positions.
larry mccauley
3d ago
there are way too many women in that pic at the bottom of the article. Everett sounds like they have a bunch of Catty women vying for power. Let's sit back and see how this turns out. 🍿 🍺
The Suburban Times
Your voice is needed to address the drug fueled crime wave in Tacoma
Tacoma Business Council announcement. The Pierce County Prosecutor is urgently seeking change to our state law on drugs in order to address the crime wave we are all experiencing. In November she wrote the State delegation (read her letter here) asking for these critical changes to address crime. That letter was joined by 16 cities in Pierce County-but not Tacoma. When we learned that the Mayor didn’t sign the letter, TBC and many of you took action. We wrote her and the rest of the council asking that they get on board with these important and needed changes. As a result, the City Council has agreed to consider this issue on January 24th during their noon study session.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Lynnwood Public Facilities District meeting on Jan 10
The Lynnwood Public Facilities will conduct a hybrid meeting to take place at the Lynnwood Event Center located at 3711 196th St SW in Lynnwood. Participants may also zoom into the meeting. Meeting date and time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Tuesday, January 10, 2022. ZOOM MEETING ID: 869...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Councilmember storms out of meeting after realizing no one likes her
An Everett City Council meeting got uncomfortable after a councilmember learned in real time that no one likes her, prompting a walk-out. The council accepted nominations for who would serve as president and vice president at its meeting on Jan. 4. Councilmembers Paula Rhyne and Brenda Stonecipher were both nominated. The discussion and debate were civil, with Stonecipher earning the win. Then, it became time to nominate a vice president.
whatcom-news.com
Fire sweeps through encampment on property that is focus of lawsuit
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to an encampment of unhoused people in the 4000 block of Deemer Road due to a report of a fire spreading across several tents on Thursday, January 5th at about 5am. At least 1 caller to What-Comm 911 said they had heard an explosion in the area.
Seattle voters to decide on 'social housing' proposal in upcoming election
SEATTLE — In just a few weeks, the King County Election Department will mail out ballots allowing Seattle voters to decide on I-135, a petition-led initiative aimed at providing a new "social housing" framework. If passed, the proposed ballot measure would create a "Seattle Social Housing Developer" to obtain...
myedmondsnews.com
Bill aims to reduce packaging and improve recycling in Washington state.
The Washington Recycling and Packaging or WRAP Act — to be considered during the 2023 session of the Washington State Legislature — is designed to cut down on unnecessary packaging, which often is plastic, used only once and hard to recycle. The legislation was unveiled at an event...
Columbia Banking System and Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announce FDIC Approval and Expected Closing Timeline for Combination
TACOMA, Wash. PORTLAND, Ore. , Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia") (NASDAQ: COLB), the parent company of. ") has approved the previously announced combination of the two companies. The. FDIC. approval was the final outstanding regulatory approval necessary to complete the combination. The merger is expected...
Residents fed up as mail delivery issues continue on Vashon Island
VASHON, Wash. — Mail woes continue on Vashon Island, where some residents say they wait weeks or sometimes months for their mail to be delivered. Residents there join a growing list of communities in western Washington that say they’re experiencing major delays from the U.S. Postal Service. Jim...
lynnwoodtimes.com
WA State Democrat Chair to step down after years of leading party wins
SEATTLE Wash., January 6, 2022—Washington State Democrat Chair Tina Podlodowski announced Wednesday that she will be stepping down as chair for the state party after six years of consecutive wins under her leadership. “We have gone from a 1-seat minority in the State Senate to a 9-seat majority, a...
q13fox.com
'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell Party
The Seattle Police Department terminated rookie officer Rosa Lopez-Ojeda in December for assaulting her romantic partner at a party in front of multiple coworkers, according to a report released by the Office of Police Accountability last Friday.
Wife of former King County drainage district commissioner sentenced in scheme to steal taxpayer money
ENUMCLAW, Wash. — The wife of a former elected commissioner of King County Drainage District No. 5 was sentenced Friday after being found guilty of stealing district taxpayer money. JoAnn Thomas was sentenced to three years in federal prison following three years of supervised release. Thomas was also fined...
Three Bellingham school administrators who were criminally cited have been reassigned
The three former high school assistant principals were criminally cited last month for failing to report a student’s sexual assaults brought to their attention.
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveries
A church in Seattle is asking for help to handle an issue with people from a growing homeless encampment near the church scaring parishioners from attending worship services. The people have also been placing orders online and using the church's address for their deliveries, according to a news report.
capitolhillseattle.com
No Sawant announcement yet but another Seattle City Council incumbent won’t seek reelection
Another Seattle City Council incumbent is stepping aside as District 3’s Kshama Sawant, the longest serving member on the council, has yet to say if she plans to run again in 2023. Wallingford, Roosevelt and the University District 4 rep Alex Pedersen said Tuesday he will not seek reelection....
KOMO News
Man convicted in cross country marijuana trafficking operation based in western Washington
SEATTLE, Wash. — A 54-year-old New York man connected to a trafficking operation based in western Washington was convicted in U.S. District Court in Seattle for conspiracy to distribute more than 1,000 kilos of marijuana, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. The man, Chee Choong Ng, was arrested in...
KUOW
Washington grid attacks flew under the radar for months
Recent attacks on the Northwest electrical grid have law enforcement agencies on high alert. Two Puyallup men were arrested after four Pierce County substations were targeted Christmas day. Detention hearings for Matthew Greenwood and Jeremy Crahan, charged with the federal crime of conspiracy to damage energy facilities, are scheduled for Friday and Tuesday, respectively, in Tacoma.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Washington that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
iheart.com
Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
Windstorm topples trees, closes highways, cuts power to thousands
After a similar windstorm cut power to thousands last week, another windstorm hit the area, toppling trees that blocked roads and cut power to thousands of customers. In addition to trees falling onto highways and power lines, a tree fell onto a woman in Fall City Monday morning, killing her, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue.
