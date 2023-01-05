Read full article on original website
Related
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Fans Tonight
Ohio State was one made field goal away from beating Georgia to earn a berth in tonight's College Football Playoff National Championship. Considering the undefeated Bulldogs are taking TCU to the woodshed in the first half, one can't help but think many Buckeye fans have to be kicking themselves. It...
Talented Ohio RB looks to get back to Ohio State in the coming weeks
One of the top young running backs in Ohio is looking to get back to Ohio State in the not-too-distant future.
Yes, Eastland Mall is Closing After 54 Years – But Don’t Worry, It’s Not in Indiana
I noticed that 'Eastland Mall Closing' was trending this week, and I kind of freaked out. After doing some research, I discovered that there is more than one Eastland Mall. When we hear about a once popular and busy mall closing, it is usually because most of the businesses have closed. While a lot of the retail spaces appear to be vacant, Eastland Mall in Columbus, Ohio was forced to close because of ongoing health and safety violations.
westervillecentralathletics.com
Sponsorship Spotlight: Buckeye Heating, Cooling & Plumbing | Presented by VNN
We are excited to welcome Buckeye Heating, Cooling & Plumbing as an official partner of the Westerville Central athletic website!. Buckeye is the area’s leader that tackles all your Westerville plumbing repair, furnace repair, air conditioning, and water heater service needs. Locally owned and providing 24/7 emergency services, they offer comprehensive heating, cooling and plumbing repair, replacement, and maintenance services to keep your home safe and comfortable. Experience true comfort from a local team you can trust!
New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed
UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
One dead after north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to the 500 block of Riverview Drive in the Riverview neighborhood just before 10:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers pronounced a man dead with a gunshot wound at […]
NBC4 Columbus
Man beaten, robbed outside Ohio gas station
Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month.
Wife shoots husband in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after police said his wife shot him in the leg Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 2:49 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Walnut Street. Police said the woman is in custody. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. There is […]
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Ohio
A popular discount grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On December 22, 2022, the well-known and rapidly expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi celebrated the grand opening of its newest Ohio supermarket location in New Albany, according to the company's website.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash shutsdown Route 50 in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel are responding to a two-vehicle injury accident on Route 50 in Ross County. According to dispatchers, the crash occurred in the 14000 block of the highway shortly after 5 p.m. A medical helicopter has been requested to the scene to transport...
columbusunderground.com
South Side Restaurant Closes this Week
South Side bar and deli Jimmyluka’s will “retire” on Friday, January 6. Opened in the fall of 2018 by Owner Jimmy Dragich, the restaurant at 701 Parsons Ave. will close after just over four years. “We are so humbled by all the love and support of our...
Body found at Ohio recycling facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations have been […]
Beechcroft High School struck by gunfire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus City School was struck by gunfire Thursday morning, one day following its opening after winter break. Columbus police reported that officers were called to Beechcroft High School at 11:30 a.m. on reports of the building being struck by gunfire. When CPD spoke with the principal, it was reported that […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver crashes into the Scioto River
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue crews are responding to a call of a vehicle that crashed into the Scioto River this morning. The incident occurred at around 9 a.m. on Route 316 east of Route 104. According to dispatchers, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle...
House full of ammunition a total loss after fire in Clark Co.
MEDWAY — A house was destroyed by a fire in Clark County Sunday morning. Multiple crews were called to the 10700 block of Lower Valley Pike around 4:35 a.m. after receiving reports that the entire front of the house was on fire, according to Bethel Township Fire Chief Jacob King.
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio Newspaper
In 2011, the Columbus Dispatch in Ohio set out on a mission to find Ted Williams, a homeless man who had garnered attention for his claims of having a radio-quality voice. As the newspaper searched for Williams, they discovered that he had a tumultuous past filled with struggles with addiction and financial difficulties.
One dead, one critical after two-car crash in Groveport
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another remains in the hospital after a two-car crash Friday evening in Groveport. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two people were inside a Toyota SUV going south on State Route 317 at 8:20 p.m. While the driver of the Toyota was attempting to turn […]
This Ohio County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Comments / 0