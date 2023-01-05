Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Yelp’s Top 10 Fort Wayne restaurants
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With Fort Wayne’s mix of new and classic restaurants, WANE 15 asked Yelp to compile a list of the Top 10, according to their thousands of crowd-sourced reviews. This year’s list reflected a trend in the appeal of Asian food. “We noticed...
WANE-TV
‘Opening soon’ in Fort Wayne, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It’s been named “the #1 ice cream on the planet,” by National Geographic and soon you’ll be able to see why. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream was founded in Youngstown, Ohio in the 1940’s and now has stores elsewhere in Ohio, Indiana and a handful of other states.
WANE-TV
Tie the knot with help from vendors at Fort Wayne wedding expo
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A wedding planning expo is back Sunday at the Memorial Coliseum. The Winter Bridal Spectacular is geared toward couples getting ready to tie the knot. From noon to 4 p.m., check out vendors offering dresses, suits, food, entertainment and more. Admission is $10 at...
WANE-TV
Road work to temporarily close portion of Jefferson Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers can expect heavier traffic this week at a busy southwest side intersection, according to Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department. Starting Wednesday, there will be lane restrictions on Jefferson Boulevard at Illinois Road. The construction extends to Apple Glen Boulevard, the road that leads to Apple Glen Crossing and Jefferson Pointe.
wfft.com
Watercolor gallery opens in downtown library
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Watercolor Society of Indiana opened an art gallery inside the downtown library Saturday. It will showcase the work of more than 30 local artists, like Decatur resident Jim Brune. Brune started painting while in college at Ball State, where a teacher got him into...
WANE-TV
Become a homeowner with Habitat for Humanity
(WANE) — Are you looking for an affordable homeownership opportunity in Allen County?. Habitat for Humanity is building homes for the 2023 season in Southeast Fort Wayne. According to a release, this opportunity is available to families living or working in Allen County. Applications open January 9 for those...
WANE-TV
Philharmonic provides musicians ‘best and final’ offer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Philharmonic management has put a deadline on its latest offer to musicians. Negotiations continue as the Players’ Association marks one month of being on strike. Upcoming concerts could be canceled if the “best and final offer” proposed Saturday doesn’t result in an agreement between musicians and management by the next negotiations meeting.
WANE-TV
Crews quickly extinguished mobile home fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Fort Wayne Fire Department worked quickly to put out a mobile home fire late Sunday night. Crew arrived at 8:30 Sunday evening to the 3100 block of Wells Street and found a mobile home with heavy smoke. Crews were able get the fire under control in 10 minutes.
WANE-TV
Crash leaves 1 car on its side, another on a house porch in south Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash in south Fort Wayne left one car on its side and another car on a home’s front porch Monday night. Police responded to an area near the intersection of Home and Beaver avenues and found the two cars in the aftermath of the crash.
WANE-TV
City: Construction at Superior roundabout for river protection project
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The roundabout that connects four streets in downtown Fort Wayne is under construction while two projects wrap up this month, including one that intends to keep sewage out of the St. Marys River. The City announced there are lane restrictions around Superior Circle, the...
WANE-TV
RE/MAX corporate headquarters planned for Illinois Road site
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new 10,500 square foot office building on 2.2 acres of land that will serve as headquarters for RE/MAX Results, a real estate company, is planned for Illinois Road at Goldspur Drive on the city’s southwest side. Todd Stock, the company’s owner and...
WOWO News
Final Offer Made To Musicians Union By Philharmonic Over The Weekend
The Fort Wayne Philharmonic provided its final offer to the musicians union on Saturday. At the end of Saturday’s bargaining session, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and Local 58, Fort Wayne Musicians Association had not yet reached an agreement on a new contract. Shortly before 6 P.M. the Philharmonic provided its best and final offer to the Musicians of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. The offer provides for a higher wage increase than an earlier offer the Union told media in a news release that it would accept.
wfft.com
Two injured in U.S. 30 East crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people were injured in a crash on U.S. East at 11:45 Monday morning. Police say a pickup truck was crossing westbound U.S. 30 to get to Webster Road and failed to yield the right-of-way to traffic. The truck was hit by a passenger car...
wtvbam.com
Friday night crash in Hamilton, Indiana injures seven including five children
HAMILTON, IN (WTVB) – Seven persons including five children were injured Friday in a crash at the intersection of Railroad Street and Homestead Drive in Hamilton, Indiana. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at around 6:30 p.m.. According to a news release, deputies say a 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck approached the intersection from the east. The other vehicle, a 2017 Kia Sedona minivan, was heading west.
WANE-TV
Full Episode: Jan 9, 2023
On today’s show, we help you start the new year right with some motivational books for all ages from the Allen County Public Library. Then we learn how Foster Financial can provide you with holistic financial planning. Finally, we have how you can get a whiter smile with Power Swabs.
wboi.org
Fort Wayne coffee shops host series of latte art competitions
Tall Rabbit hosted the event this month, which allowed baristas from around the area to show off their latte art and compete for top prize. Last month, Utopian Coffee hosted the first competition of the series, which is the brainchild of Jonathon Sepulveda, director of coffee and sales for Utopian Coffee.
WANE-TV
No injuries in large Fort Wayne apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a large apartment fire that damaged several apartments. Fire crews responded to the 1800 block of Hobson Road around 10:30 p.m. That’s off Lake Avenue on the city’s northeast side. Several apartment complexes are located in the area, including Jamestown Homes where the fire was found.
WOWO News
YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne announces new chief operating officer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The YMCA has announced that Tabitha Ervin will serve as the new chief operating officer. Ervin has served the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne since 2007 and has since served the organization in many different roles. She has also been involved with the Y-USA DIG Leadership Council, Vincent Village, and Healthier Moms and Babies, among other organizations.
WANE-TV
15 Finds Out: Finished road creates dead end for Fort Wayne florist
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One Fort Wayne business is addressing traffic and safety concerns Wednesday caused by an intersection change on Coldwater Road. What used to be an intersection at Ludwig and Coldwater Roads is now closed off to traffic due to the Ludwig Road Relocation and Coldwater Road Interchange projects. This now causes more traffic down Racquet Drive, which leads to a dead end and just so happens to be the Gassafy Wholesale Florist parking lot.
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
