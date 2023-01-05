The Fort Wayne Philharmonic provided its final offer to the musicians union on Saturday. At the end of Saturday’s bargaining session, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and Local 58, Fort Wayne Musicians Association had not yet reached an agreement on a new contract. Shortly before 6 P.M. the Philharmonic provided its best and final offer to the Musicians of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. The offer provides for a higher wage increase than an earlier offer the Union told media in a news release that it would accept.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO