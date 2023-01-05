Read full article on original website
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Georgians getting ready to gather together for UGA/TCU championship game
MARIETTA, Ga. — Across the state of Georgia, folks are gathering together ahead of kickoff for the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night. Channel 2′s Michele Newell was in Cobb County on Monday afternoon to see how neighbors plan on celebrating. Glover Park Brewery in Marietta is...
Back-to-back: Georgia repeats as national champions with 65-7 rout of TCU
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Update: Georgia wins their second consecutive National Championship in the largest margin of victory in national championship history by a final of 65-7 over TCU. Georgia finishes the season a perfect 15-0 and winds up with the most wins in school history. Stetson Bennett finished his...
Barbecue on the line: Here's the bet between Georgia, Texas governors for national title game
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, a proud Georgia Bulldog, is hoping for more than just the Dawgs to deliver a title tonight in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. The governor will be hoping to get some Texas barbecue out of things, as well. Gov. Kemp and his...
Look: Georgia's Embarrassing 2023 Schedule Is Going Viral
If all goes according to plan, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs should be right back in the College Football Playoff next season. Georgia's 2023 schedule is about the weakest you'll ever see. The Bulldogs play UT Martin, Ball State, UAB and Georgia Tech in the non-conference portion ...
President Biden, Gov. Kemp and more react to Dawgs National Championship victory
ATLANTA — How bout them Dawgs? It was a display of utter dominance on Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game by Georgia, one that made the rest of the country - right on up to the president - take notice and tip their caps. "Glory,...
Former Dawgs from Central Georgia send well wishes to team ahead of national title game
MACON, Ga. — Georgia plays TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. The Bulldogs are hoping to become the first team in the playoff era to repeat as national champions. Central Georgia has seen its share of Dawgs over the years from schools like Houston...
CFP National Championship: When and where to watch TCU-Georgia
ATLANTA — UGA is set to square off against TCU or the 2023 CFP National Championship tonight at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Unfortunately, not everyone can hop on a plane to fly out to Los Angeles to be part of the festivities. But never fear, there are plenty...
Here's where you can by UGA national championship gear
ATLANTA — With the Bulldogs dominating TCU en route to their second straight national championship, many fans are now wondering where they can go pick up their 2023 UGA title gear. Well, luckily, we have an answer of where you can find it. Here are a few stores that...
Here's how much Kirby Smart's bonus will be with Georgia winning the National Championship
ATLANTA — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has once again led the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game - and, already handsomely rewarded for his success helming the Dawgs, he stands to earn a bit more cash after they beat TCU on Monday night. Now that Kirby...
Georgia and Texas governors wager on Bulldogs/Horned Frogs championship game
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is confident the Georgia Bulldogs will win the national championship game tonight and he’s willing to bet on it. Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted a challenge to Kemp Monday morning, wagering “some of the best BBQ in Texas” and a cold Lone Star beer that the TCU Horned Frogs would win.
Gov. Kemp proclaims Jan. 9 as ‘Hunker Down Day’ in support of Georgia Bulldogs
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is making sure all University of Georgia fans are bleeding red and black in a newly announced proclamation day. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. In a tweet, the governor announced that Monday, January 9, 2023 will officially be ‘Hunker...
Here's how many times a team has won three straight national championships
ATHENS, Ga. — Well, Georgia has won their second straight national championship -- and boy did they do it in grand style. A 65-7 win over TCU had Bulldog fans celebrating in the streets of Athens, Atlanta and Los Angeles. Now, those same fans have their eyes set on a third-straight title.
What we know so far about how the Georgia Bulldogs may plan their championship parade
ATHENS, Ga. — After the surreal euphoria of Georgia's escape on New Year's Eve to win the Peach Bowl, the Bulldogs went for the more straightforward route of claiming the National Championship Game by simply dominating the TCU Horned Frogs. For Georgia fans, there's only one clear and obvious...
Who is singing the national anthem in the 2023 College Football Playoff Championship?
ATLANTA — It took 40 years for the Georgia Bulldogs to take home the 2022 trophy in last year's nail-biting National Championship. Now, fans are getting ready to be at the edge of their seats as the team attempts to pull a back-to-back win Monday night. The Dawgs will...
UGA fans can get free coffee at Dunkin’ Monday
As the Georgia Dawgs make their run for the title, Dunkin’, a proud partner of UGA Athletics, is keeping fans running. Guests throughout Georgia can score a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Dunkin’ restaurants on Monday, Jan. 9, the day of the National Championship game.
Here's what time the Georgia-TCU game will actually kick off
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Ah, yes, for those of you at home wondering how long the pregame festivities will last and when the Georgia-TCU College Football Playoff National Championship Game will actually kick off -- we have an answer for you. Despite the game broadcast starting at 7:30 p.m. EST,...
UGA Redcoat Band making their way to southern California for national championship game
ATHENS, Ga. — Excitement is growing at home and in southern California for Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game between UGA and TCU. A big part of Bulldog football is the Redcoat Marching Band and all those musicians who make their instruments sing. Channel 2′s Justin Carter...
Not traveling to the National Championship Game? Here’s how Georgians are celebrating locally
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Many Georgia fans are spending their weekend getting ready for the big game on Monday as the Bulldogs will compete for the National Championship. While some fans are planning to travel thousands of miles, others plan on celebrating from afar. “We are just going to...
Kemp and family looking for "a spot to tailgate" for 2023 National Championship game
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon that he and his family landed in California ahead of the 2023 National Championship football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs. "First thing we’re going to do is find a spot to tailgate with the...
