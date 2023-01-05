ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

WXIA 11 Alive

Back-to-back: Georgia repeats as national champions with 65-7 rout of TCU

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Update: Georgia wins their second consecutive National Championship in the largest margin of victory in national championship history by a final of 65-7 over TCU. Georgia finishes the season a perfect 15-0 and winds up with the most wins in school history. Stetson Bennett finished his...
FORT WORTH, TX
WXIA 11 Alive

CFP National Championship: When and where to watch TCU-Georgia

ATLANTA — UGA is set to square off against TCU or the 2023 CFP National Championship tonight at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Unfortunately, not everyone can hop on a plane to fly out to Los Angeles to be part of the festivities. But never fear, there are plenty...
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's where you can by UGA national championship gear

ATLANTA — With the Bulldogs dominating TCU en route to their second straight national championship, many fans are now wondering where they can go pick up their 2023 UGA title gear. Well, luckily, we have an answer of where you can find it. Here are a few stores that...
ATHENS, GA
The Georgia Sun

UGA fans can get free coffee at Dunkin’ Monday

As the Georgia Dawgs make their run for the title, Dunkin’, a proud partner of UGA Athletics, is keeping fans running. Guests throughout Georgia can score a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Dunkin’ restaurants on Monday, Jan. 9, the day of the National Championship game.
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's what time the Georgia-TCU game will actually kick off

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Ah, yes, for those of you at home wondering how long the pregame festivities will last and when the Georgia-TCU College Football Playoff National Championship Game will actually kick off -- we have an answer for you. Despite the game broadcast starting at 7:30 p.m. EST,...
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Gwinnett County teacher to appear on 'Jeopardy!'

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report. A Gwinnett County teacher will appear on 'Jeopardy!' Monday night. Kelly Mraz, or as her students know her, “Mrs. Mraz,” will represent Gwinnett County Public Schools with her appearance on the show, according to a Facebook post from R.D. Head Elementary.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

