KOKI FOX 23
Volunteer firefighter died from medical emergency
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Green Country volunteer firefighter died Wednesday from a medical emergency. The Green Country Volunteer Fire Department, located in Sand Springs, said on Wednesday night they responded to the home of one of their firefighters, Lynn Hopper. The department said Hopper had a medical emergency and was taken to Hillcrest Hospital where he died around 11:40 p.m.
KTUL
Several Tulsa-area Orthodox churches gather in Broken Arrow to pray over city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 40-year-old tradition took place at Veterans Park Sunday. Members of several area orthodox churches gathered to pray for the city and "bless the waters." They carved a 300-pound block of ice into a cross Saturday night. Sunday, kids helped push it into the pond.
KOKI FOX 23
Demolition begins to construct new Osage Nation healthcare facility
OSAGE NATION SERVICE AREA, Okla. — Demolition began on the former Safeway building, near East Maine Street and Lynn Avenue in Pawhuska, to make way for the new Wahzhazhe Health Center. The demolition marks progress to build a brand new 64,800 square-feet healthcare facility across two blocks in downtown...
bartlesvilleradio.com
City of Bartlesville Offers Christmas Tree Mulching
The City of Bartlesville will offer free Christmas tree mulching at the upper level parking lot of Sooner Park. Undecorated, live trees may be dropped off at the designated fenced area, just east of Madison Boulevard. Trees will be accepted through January 23rd. The mulch will be available to the...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Boat Expo wraps up Sunday at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Tulsa. The expo features 14 premier boat dealerships and over 59 brands are on display, including Sea Ray, Crest, Tige, Cruisers Yachts, and more. The Oklahoma Boat Expo is a new boat...
kggfradio.com
Missing Bville Teen Could be in Kansas
The Bartlesville Police Department is looking for a missing teenager. On Monday, the parents of 14-year-old Gideon Stevenson Fridenburg reported him missing just after 9:00pm. Fridenburg's parents say he was last seen in his bedroom at their residence in the 1500 Block of SW Colorado around 7:00pm Monday night. He was wearing a gray long sleeve button-up shirt. Fridenburg is a white male, about 5'5” and weighs around 120 pounds. He is known to hang out around 16th and Penn Street.
okcfox.com
Former Muskogee mayor candidate arrested, accused of indecent proposals to a minor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of lewd and indecent proposals or acts to a minor Thursday. The man, John Lowrimore, is known in the community after formerly running for mayor in 2020. On a Facebook account that appears to be run...
Bartlesville teen reunited with family after four days
BARLTESVILLE, Okla. — Update (01/05; 9:33 p.m.) — The missing Bartlesville teen has been reunited with his family, his sister confirmed. According to family, Gideon saw the reports of him missing on television and went home on his own accord. Bartlesville Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Deadline to Register for School Elections is Jan. 20
Friday, January 20, 2023, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the February 14, 2023, Bartlesville Special School Election & Skiatook Special School Election. Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says persons who are United States Citizens, residents of...
Jarrett Farm Resort In Ramona To Reopen Soon Under New Ownership
A once-popular resort in Ramona is reopening soon with a lot of renovations and new ownership. The new owners of Jarrett Farm said it was years in the making, but it was something they were called to do. When Amber Stewart and her husband Dave learned Jarrett Farm went up...
columbusnews-report.com
Brothers convicted in Oswego hospital scam
July Brothers Convicted in Oswego Hospital scam Two brothers were convicted for their roles in a $1.4 billion healthcare fraud conspiracy that involved billing insurers for services supposedly performed at rural hospitals, but actually carried out elsewhere, between 2015 and 2018. Jorge Perez, 62, and Ricardo Perez, 59, both of Miami, Florida, were found guilty for their roles in what the…
KOKI FOX 23
Outdoor retailer announces new store in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A specialty outdoor retailer announced it’s adding a new location to west Tulsa. REI Co-op will open a new store at West 71st Street and Elwood Avenue, which will be its second location in the state. The store’s other location is in Oklahoma City.
News On 6
Family & Friends Honor Oklahoma National Guardsman Who Died In Crash
A young Oklahoma National Guardsman who died in a motorcycle crash in Tulsa was laid to rest on Saturday. Friends of Mark Calcut Jr. say he brought joy to everyone that knew him. When his friends heard about the tragedy, they wanted to do something to remember him and support...
Sugar Llamas donut shop opens new location in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Sugar Llamas opened a new location this weekend in Tulsa. The llama themed donut and coffee shop celebrated their grand opening on Saturday with some special guests. Patrons had an opportunity to meet llamas Fabio and Pedro while they satisfied their sweet tooth with a variety...
Broken Arrow Police Searching For 911 Dispatchers
Broken Arrow Police said there is a serious need for 911 dispatchers. "I don't know that I can put into words how important it is, we are the immediate first link within one to three rings for help," said dispatcher Lisa Smith. Smith has been a dispatcher in Broken Arrow...
moreclaremore.com
news9.com
Owasso Woman Finds Love Note In Thrift Store Coat Pocket, Mails It To Original Recipient
A trip to the thrift store turned into a search for a married couple, after an Owasso woman found a love note inside a coat pocket. "Hello love, I hope you're having a good day. You are so beautiful and lovely. You make me a good a man, and for that I'm thankful. I'm proud of all the hard work you do, and consistently awed and inspired by how well you take care of your patients and colleagues,” the note reads.
KOCO
60 dogs rescued from puppy mill in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa is asking for help adopting pets after a puppy mill was recently shut down. Officials said the illegal breeding operation had 60 dogs on site when the Humane Society of Tulsa's team arrived and shut it down. They said many of the dogs were pregnant or had treatable medical conditions that had been neglected.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Something extra in your water bill
The city of Bartlesville has something extra for you in your January water bill. In coordination with the Osage Landfill, the city is sending you a coupon for one free trip to the landfill. It’s good all year, but there are some limitations. You can’t take complete or demolished structures,...
Several Families Displaced By Fire At Apartment Near 81st And Riverside
Several people have to stay somewhere else, because of a fire at their apartment complex. The fire happened at the Riverchase Apartments near 81st and Riverside. Thankfully no one was hurt. But the residents who lived there are now figuring out what to do next. "Oh man, it was blazing....
