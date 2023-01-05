The Y&R spoilers preview for January 9 – January 13, 2023, is here! Find out what your favorite Genoa City players are up to this coming week!. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) have a big decision to make about their future. Do they hold on to their romance and fix their love story or walk away? For Billy, the answer is clear. “I don’t want to give up on us, Lily,” he says. He’s ready to fight for the woman who has his heart. “I don’t want to walk away from this, do you?”

1 DAY AGO