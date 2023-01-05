General Hospital fans are having a hard time wrapping their minds around the reveal that Heather Webber is The Hook who’s been killing all around town for weeks. For one thing, if she was doing it for the benefit of Esme Prince, why did the killing begin before Esme even came to Port Charles? And, for another, isn’t Heather supposed to be locked up in a mental hospital? Shouldn’t those places have, you know, security? At least a lock on the door? How was Heather able to pull it off? Would it help to know…this isn’t her first time?

3 HOURS AGO