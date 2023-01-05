Read full article on original website
Y&R Spoilers For January 10: Jill Receives A Disturbing Message
The Y&R spoilers for Tuesday, January 10, 2023, tease a man risking it all for his ex, a businesswoman receiving a disturbing message, and a mom making amends with her daughter. This is one momentous episode you won’t want to miss a moment of. The Y&R Spoilers Highlights. Jack...
GH Spoilers For January 10: Sonny Tells Nina A Horrifying Truth
GH spoilers for Tuesday, January 10, 2023, reveal shocking revelations, family frustrations, police investigations, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Nina Can’t Believe Her Ears. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) was just idly looking at the...
Y&R Alum Shemar Moore Announces An Exciting Family Addition
The Young and the Restless alum Shemar Moore recently announced that his family is growing soon in a big way. The actor, who portrayed Malcolm Winters on Y&R, took to Instagram to reveal the exciting news to his family, friends, and fans. “Mama’s smiling from Heaven 🕊️ … Miracles happen … Here comes the BEST part of my life ❤️🔥,” wrote Moore alongside a video he included, sharing all the details.
DAYS Spoilers for January 10: Eric Brady Goes Absolutely Ballistic
DAYS spoilers for Tuesday, January 10, 2023, tease tempers reach a boiling point as Eric Brady takes drastic measures to get his hands on the orchid. Kate Roberts Brady (Lauren Koslow) is dead, Kayla Brady Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) is dead, and Marlena Evans Black (Deidre Hall) is becoming gravely ill — unless a particular flower can be found. One Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) claims it is missing and she has no idea where it’s gone. That simply will not do and quite frankly, Eric (Greg Vaughan) doesn’t believe her.
DAYS Spoilers for January 11: Kristen DiMera Pulls Rank On Her Brother
DAYS spoilers for Wednesday, January 11, 2023, promise Kristen DiMera showing EJ DiMera who’s boss, when he tries to eject her from the family mansion. Not so fast there, brother. Kristen is the keeper of his secrets, and she’s not scared to spill. DAYS Spoilers Highlights. Marlena Evans...
Sad Sack Eric Brady Finally Shows Signs Of Life On Days of our Lives
Have Salem and Days of Our Lives ever seen a hotter mess than Eric Brady, a man who has barely cracked a smile in years and always seems to have a dark cloud follow him wherever he goes?. Nothing Seems To Ever Go Right For Eric. Whenever Eric (Greg Vaughan)...
B&B Recap For January 9: Deacon Vows To Stand By Sheila
The B&B recap for Monday, January 9, 2023, sees a besotted lover swearing devotion and the lives of would-be witnesses being complicated tenfold. In this episode, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) promised Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) that he’d never let her feel lonely, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) dug his heels in, and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) looking on the bright side of life. Now, let’s take a deeper look into what went on.
Y&R Spoilers Video Preview: Billy Doesn’t Want To Lose That Loving Feeling
The Y&R spoilers preview for January 9 – January 13, 2023, is here! Find out what your favorite Genoa City players are up to this coming week!. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) have a big decision to make about their future. Do they hold on to their romance and fix their love story or walk away? For Billy, the answer is clear. “I don’t want to give up on us, Lily,” he says. He’s ready to fight for the woman who has his heart. “I don’t want to walk away from this, do you?”
B&B Spoilers Video Preview: Sheila Carter’s Freedom Is On The Line
The B&B spoilers preview for January 9 – January 13, 2023, is here! Find out what your favorite Los Angeles players are up to this coming week!. Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is sporting her prison blues, but she doesn’t intend on staying in those duds for very long. She cozies up to Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and urges him to go with their plan. “The two of us together, there is nothing we can’t do,” she assures him.
A Critic’s Review Of The Young and the Restless: Downright Farcical & Whiplash
When it comes to The Young and the Restless, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of Y&R’s week that was.
Soap Hub Performer Of The Week For Y&R: Lauralee Bell
The Young and the Restless viewers know that Christine “Cricket” Williams had quite a past before she settled down with Paul Williams. This week, she had some time to reconnect with her former flame, Danny Romalotti. For her performance, Soap Hub Performer of the Week honors for Y&R is presented to Christine’s portrayer, Lauralee Bell, with an honorable mention to Danny’s portrayer, Michael Damian.
B&B Spoilers for January 10: Brooke And Taylor Fight About Who’s Better
B&B spoilers for Tuesday, January 10, 2023, tease Taylor Hayes and Brooke Logan have themselves a bit of a war over who’s the better woman. However, this isn’t their typical battle. Not at all. B&B Spoilers Highlights. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Krista Allen) are deep diving...
Should B&B’s Taylor Hayes Be Told About Bill Spencer’s Threat?
It turns out Bill Spencer never got over Taylor Hayes shooting him on Bold and the Beautiful. Now, he’s using this bit of information as leverage against Sheila Carter’s detractors to keep the naughty nanny out of jail. Taylor Hayes Is Not in the Know. Steffy Forrester Finnegan...
DAYS Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Kate and Kayla Die; Is Marlena Next?
It’s a somber week in Salem. Two of the three women who survived Orpheus’s initial attempt at trying to kill them aren’t so lucky when that toxic virus returns. Shockingly, both Kate Roberts Brady and Kayla Brady Johnson die. DAYS Spoilers Video Preview. Here’s your Days of...
B&B’s Ashley Jones Attends Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey Baby Reveal
Ashley Jones is real-life pals with The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant actress Kaley Cuoco. Recently, the B&B actress attended a special event in honor of the upcoming bundle of joy that’s on the way to Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey, who is known to soap opera fans as Guiding Light’s Jonathan Randall.
Y&R Recap For January 9: Tucker’s Scheming Cost Him Devon And Ashley
The Y&R recap for Monday, January 9, 2023, brings some shocking developments for one Genoa City business, a man thinking he got the woman of his dreams only to have her leave, an ex discovering something shocking, and so much more. Y&R Recap Highlights. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Diane...
DAYS Spoilers Two-Week Breakdown: Tragedy And Trickery
DAYS Spoilers – Upcoming Action. Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) failed wedding was hurtful for sure. She feels the sting of betrayal by Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) and isn’t sure she can ever forgive him. What’s worse is, the truth is out and Stefan O. DiMera (Brandon Barash) still wants nothing to do with her. Can she convince him to get deprogrammed so they can go back to being in love?
DAYS Recap for January 9: Stephanie Arrives Too Late To Say Goodbye
The DAYS recap for Monday, January 9, 2023, sees two innocents suffering the consequences of others’ actions. In this episode, Kayla Johnson Brady (Mary Beth Evans) joined Kate Roberts Brady (Lauren Koslow) in the Upper Room, and Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) was just a second or two too late to say her goodbyes. While the news of the women’s passing spread, Orpheus (George DelHoyo) “gifted” Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) a world of hurt. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
Heather Webber Has A Hospital Hopping History on GH
General Hospital fans are having a hard time wrapping their minds around the reveal that Heather Webber is The Hook who’s been killing all around town for weeks. For one thing, if she was doing it for the benefit of Esme Prince, why did the killing begin before Esme even came to Port Charles? And, for another, isn’t Heather supposed to be locked up in a mental hospital? Shouldn’t those places have, you know, security? At least a lock on the door? How was Heather able to pull it off? Would it help to know…this isn’t her first time?
Soap Hub Performer Of The Week For B&B: Naomi Matsuda
The last time Dr. Li Finnegan, played by Naomi Matsuda, and nurse Sheila Carter went up against each other on Bold and the Beautiful, Li almost perished in a fiery car crash. This time, Li had the upper hand (or so it seemed!) For her portrayal as a fiercely protective mama bear, Soap Hub bestows Performer of the Week honors for B&B on Matsuda.
