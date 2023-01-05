ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
🎥Suspects threw hot drink at employee before Kan. robbery

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and released a video asking for help to identify suspects. Just before 2:30a.m. November 21, police responded to an assault call at the QuikTrip in the 1000 block of W 31st Street South in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. A 911 caller reported two suspects had stolen items from the store and one of them threw a hot drink in an employees face.
McPherson Crimestoppers looking for help to find vandals

MCPHERSON, Kan. — On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to 1601 Cemetery Drive (McPherson Cemetery) in McPherson. Officers arrived on scene and were showed several gravestones that had been damaged. If anyone has any information as to who was involved in this incident, contact...
Wichita attorney disappears, clients say he took their money with him

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Where is Devoe Treadwell? That’s the question clients, and those in the courthouse are asking after the well-known Wichita attorney stopped showing up to court or even returning calls. Clients tell FactFinder Investigators that he disappeared, along with the money they paid him. “He came...
Late night shooting in Wichita sends 1 to hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting that took place around 9 p.m. near the intersection of N Green St. and Mossman. One person was taken to the hospital with...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kaylia Voncannon

A family is asking for your help with finding their teenage daughter who ran away from home in west Wichita Sunday morning. Kaylia Voncannon, 15, likely left her home between 1 and 10 a.m. Sunday, her sister shares online. The runaway may be riding a red bicycle. Kaylia is believed to be wearing skeleton pajama pants, a black hoodie and white Air Force Nike shoes.
KBI investigating homicide of 62-year-old inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 62-year-old inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died Friday night, as reported in a release Saturday morning. Gary Raburn, who was serving a sentence from Sedgwick County on two counts of violating the Kansas Registration Act, was taken in on March 14, 2022. His primary offenses were a violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act in 2017 in Sedgwick County and one conviction of aggravated kidnapping in Neosho County in 2005.
