Kidnapper of 8-year-old girl in Wichita gets life in prison
The man convicted of kidnapping a child outside a west Wichita motel in 2019 will spend at least 46 years in prison.
Murder suspect arrested in N. Wichita
Murder suspect arrested in N. Wichita Murder suspect arrested in N. Wichita Murder suspect arrested in N. Wichita Murder suspect arrested in N. Wichita Murder suspect arrested in N. Wichita
🎥Suspects threw hot drink at employee before Kan. robbery
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and released a video asking for help to identify suspects. Just before 2:30a.m. November 21, police responded to an assault call at the QuikTrip in the 1000 block of W 31st Street South in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. A 911 caller reported two suspects had stolen items from the store and one of them threw a hot drink in an employees face.
McPherson Crimestoppers looking for help to find vandals
MCPHERSON, Kan. — On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to 1601 Cemetery Drive (McPherson Cemetery) in McPherson. Officers arrived on scene and were showed several gravestones that had been damaged. If anyone has any information as to who was involved in this incident, contact...
KWCH.com
Wichita attorney disappears, clients say he took their money with him
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Where is Devoe Treadwell? That’s the question clients, and those in the courthouse are asking after the well-known Wichita attorney stopped showing up to court or even returning calls. Clients tell FactFinder Investigators that he disappeared, along with the money they paid him. “He came...
5 alpacas missing after several others shot in Kansas
Five alpacas are missing after several others were shot in northern Peabody on Sunday night.
KAKE TV
Late night shooting in Wichita sends 1 to hospital
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting that took place around 9 p.m. near the intersection of N Green St. and Mossman. One person was taken to the hospital with...
Missing man identified as body found in Hutchinson
The Reno County Sheriff's Office has identified the body that was found in western Hutchinson on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, as Leonard Anthony Williams, who was previously reported missing.
Remembering fallen Deputy Kevin Easter 27 years later
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Facebook page made a post in remembrance of Deputy Kevin Easter on Sunday morning.
Marion County Sheriff: Alpacas shot, several animals missing
MARION COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating missing and injured Alpacas. According to a statement from the Marion County Sheriff, on Sunday night, several Alpacas were shot in the 800 block of Old Mill Road north of Peabody. Five Alpacas are still missing. If you have any information regarding...
Another Wichita student reports being approached by a stranger
Police say, at this time, the new case does not appear to be connected to the kidnappings and eventual release of the three students in southeast Wichita.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kaylia Voncannon
A family is asking for your help with finding their teenage daughter who ran away from home in west Wichita Sunday morning. Kaylia Voncannon, 15, likely left her home between 1 and 10 a.m. Sunday, her sister shares online. The runaway may be riding a red bicycle. Kaylia is believed to be wearing skeleton pajama pants, a black hoodie and white Air Force Nike shoes.
3 children kidnapped near Wichita school, 1 arrest
Police say a man allegedly kidnapped three children in two separate incidents near Clark Elementary School in the past 24 hours.
Police: After third Wichita student was kidnapped, suspect went to work at nearby KFC
One of the victims, an elementary school boy, helped ID the suspect vehicle at the restaurant, police said.
Police: Kansas teen reports man tried to coerce her into car
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Following an arrest Thursday of a suspect for the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of three children near a Wichita elementary school, police are investigating an incident that could have have a similar outcome. Just before 10a.m. Friday, police were contacted by a mother who reported that...
Wichita woman gets life in prison for murder of sister
A Wichita woman appeared in front of a judge who sentenced her for the fatal shooting of her sister in May 2021.
Silver Alert canceled, Wichita man found safe
he Wichita Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Mario Solis-Davila, of Wichita.
WPD investigating first homicide of 2023
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating the death of a Wichita man who was found inside a home with gunshot wounds.
WIBW
KBI investigating homicide of 62-year-old inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 62-year-old inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died Friday night, as reported in a release Saturday morning. Gary Raburn, who was serving a sentence from Sedgwick County on two counts of violating the Kansas Registration Act, was taken in on March 14, 2022. His primary offenses were a violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act in 2017 in Sedgwick County and one conviction of aggravated kidnapping in Neosho County in 2005.
2 injured in Wichita shooting on Thursday
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting near 21st Street North and Piatt Thursday.
