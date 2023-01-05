The NFL announced last night their plan for the 2022/2023 playoff season after they were forced to cancel the Bengals-Bills game on Monday night. This was immediately met with outcry from all sides that it “wasn’t fair.” Bills fans complain that it’s not their favorite team’s fault that they couldn’t play that game and they might have won the number one seed! Chiefs fans complain similarly that it isn’t their fault the game wasn’t played and that they expect the Bills would have lost. Some people will point to the complaints from both sides and indicate that this means the NFL actually made as fair of a choice as they could have. And, while they’re wrong about whether you can tell that from both sides complaining - both sides would also have complained if the NFL had banished both teams from the playoffs, for example - it likely is as fair as they could get it.

