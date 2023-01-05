Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
The ozone layer is on track to recover within decades as harmful chemicals are phased out, scientists report
CNN — In rare good news for the planet, Earth's ozone layer is on track to recover completely within decades, as ozone-depleting chemicals are phased out across the world, according to a new United Nations-backed assessment. The ozone layer protects the planet from harmful ultraviolet rays. But since the...
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
WRAL
Dead NASA satellite returns to Earth after 38 years
CNN — A defunct NASA satellite has fallen back to Earth after 38 years orbiting the planet. The Earth Radiation Budget Satellite, known as ERBS, was launched in 1984 aboard space shuttle Challenger. Until 2005, data from ERBS helped researchers investigate how Earth absorbed and radiated energy from the...
WRAL
A US federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves, report says
CNN — A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves as concerns about indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma rise, Bloomberg reported. A US Consumer Product Safety commissioner told Bloomberg gas stove usage is a "hidden hazard." "Any option is on the table. Products that can't be...
Comments / 0