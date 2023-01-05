ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Sun

Kelly Osbourne welcomes first baby, shades mom Sharon for sharing the news

By Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
 4 days ago

Kelly Osbourne took to Instagram Wednesday to confirm she’s officially a mom, and shade her own mother for sharing that news publicly.

“I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby,” Osbourne, 38, wrote on her Instagram story.

Sharon Osbourne used Tuesday’s episode of her live British show, “The Talk,” to share that the family had welcomed a new member: “Sidney.”

“She won’t let a picture go out of him, and I’m so proud of her,” she said at the time, noting both mother and baby were “doing so great, so great.”

It seems Kelly wanted a similar level of discretion from her mother — who last month was rushed to the hospital following a medical emergency while shooting a TV series and released by the following day.

Kelly Osbourne revealed last May that she and Sidney “Sid” Wilson, of Slipknot fame, were expecting.

“I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,” she captioned an Instagram post of her holding a sonogram. “To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Osbourne — who along with her mom, dad Ozzy and brother Jack appeared on the early aughts reality show, “The Osbournes” — took to the platform to celebrate a year of sobriety.

“If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face,” she said at the time. “Life is truly amazing when you do the work.”

