ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

11th annual Holocaust Learn and Remember series begins this week in San Antonio

By Dalia Gulca
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3di8UI_0k4iFYJ900
Events will be held at libraries across San Antonio, as well as virtually.
The San Antonio Public Library has partnered with the Holocaust Memorial Museum of San Antonio to present the Holocaust Learn & Remember series from January 3-29. Now in its 11th year, the monthlong series will include events commemorating victims and survivors of the Holocaust and presentations centered around this year’s theme, censorship.

The series comes during an ongoing wave of
increased antisemitic incidents in Texas — the highest number of incidents in Southwest Texas since the Anti-Defamation League began tracking them in 1979.

This year's events include a traveling exhibition entitled “War of Ideas: Nazi Censorship and Book Burning” (Free, noon-8 p.m., Monday-Tuesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, Jan. 3-15, Cody Branch Library, 11441 Vance Jackson Rd., (210) 207-9100; Jan. 17-29, Mission Branch Library, 3134 Roosevelt Ave., (210) 207-2704); a talk with Dr. Roger Barnes on both Nazi propaganda during Hitler’s regime and neo-Nazi propaganda today (Free, 3-4 p.m. Jan. 9,  6-7 p.m. Jan. 10, virtual, mysapl.org ); and a closing program featuring author and second-generation Holocaust survivor Anna Salton Eison, which outlines her accidental discovery of two watercolor paintings from her father depicting the horrors of the Holocaust
(Free,  6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 23, Mission Branch Library, 3134 Roosevelt Ave.) .

In-person events will take place at numerous San Antonio libraries, while virtual events can be accessed on the SAPL website. A full list is available online .

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Current

San Antonio, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Current, San Antonio's award-winning alternative media company, has served as the city's premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1986. We dig deep into the issues that affect our community and we fearlessly cover the most important things happening in San Antonio's cultural landscape.

 https://www.sacurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy