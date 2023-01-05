Cavaliers nip Rangers in OT; Wolverines hammer Badgers for eighth straight win

MARINETTE—The Saint Thomas Aquinas Academy boys basketball team slipped past Wausaukee in overtime 53-52 in Marinette and Oconto Conference play on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers needed just three points in overtime to secure the victory.

The Rangers found themselves down by two (24-22) at halftime but battled back with a 28-point outburst in the second half to tie matters up at 50-50 at the end of regulation.

Layne Rowley led the Rangers with 18 points. Prestin Brunette added 10.

STAA did not report any stats.

The Cavaliers (2-3 M&O, 5-5 overall) are at Coleman tonight (Friday) at 7 p.m.

Wausaukee (0-3 M&O, 1-6 overall) hosts White Lake tonight (Friday) at 7 p.m.

Coleman 54, Gillett 46

GILLETT—The Coleman boys basketball team knocked off one its challengers for the M&O Conference crown with a 54-46 triumph over Gillett on Tuesday.

The Tigers entered Tuesday’s game tied atop the M&O standings with Coleman and Crivitz, but a 20-point outing from Logan Kurth ensured that the Cougars walked away with sole possession of first place.

Gillett was unable to get over the four-point hump on Tuesday, falling behind 30-26 at halftime while being outscored 24-20 in the second half.

Austin VandeCorput finished with a team-high 13 points for the Tigers (2-1 M&O, 5-3 overall).

Joe Olsen tacked on 13 points of his own for the Cougars.

Coleman (4-0 M&O, 4-3 overall) host STAA tonight (Friday) at 7 p.m.

Gillett hosts Niagara tonight (Friday) at 7 p.m.

Coleman 30 24—54

Gillett 26 20—46

Coleman: Kurth 20, Olsen 13, Evan Hockers 12, Victor Kostreva 3, Mitch VanDeWalle 3, Trent Mongin 2, Tyler Rennie 1; FTs: 14-21

Gillett: VandeCorput 13, Jesse DeBauch 11, Aydin Franti 9, Bent Matczak 7, Tyler Frank 4, Bradin Bjelland 2; FTs: 4-6

Crivitz 81, Niagara 26

NIAGARA—The Crivitz boys basketball team stomped all over Niagara with a 81-26 victory in M&O action on Tuesday.

Sean Christiansen led the way with 16 points as the Wolverines raced out to a 46-19 advantage at halftime.

The Wolverines put their foot down on the Badgers’ tail in the second half, holding Niagara to a mere seven points while dropping 35 of their own.

Jackson Flowers and Brady Tadisch each contributed 12 for Crivitz. Kaden Klaver, Cashton Mertens and Tegan Werner all finished with nine.

Nick Krueger was Niagara’s top scorer with eight points.

Crivitz (3-0 M&O, 8-0 overall) hosts Suring tonight (Friday) at 7 p.m.

Crivitz 46 35—81

Niagara 19 7—26

Crivitz: Christiansen 16, Flowers 12, Tadisch 12, Klaver 9, Mertens 9, Werner 9, Seth Sellen 7, Kaden Spalding 3, Colten Tarmann 2, Zack Zimmer 2; FTs: 5-6

Niagara: Krueger 8, Ross Shampo 5, Aiden Colenso 4, Christian Hedmark 2, Blake Holmes 2, Dante Stachowicz 2, Logan Weber 2, Ed Swanson 1

Packerland Conference

Oconto 55, Chilton 46

CHILTON, Wis.—A 21-point night from Kadin Baxter propelled the Oconto boys basketball team past Chilton 55-46 in non-conference competition on Tuesday.

Dominik Baxter added 12 points, all of them coming via the 3-point shot, to help Oconto seize a 14-point lead at halftime.

Will Fuerbringer and Ryan Pierquet finished with 11 points for the Tigers.

The Blue Devils were at Gibraltar on Thursday, with results unavailable at press time. Oconto travels to Green Bay NEW Lutheran for a Packerland showdown against the Blazers on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Oconto 55, Chilton 46

Oconto 27 28—55

Chilton 13 33—46

Oconto: K. Baxter 21, D. Baxter 12, Carter Koch 9, Cooper Campshure 8

Chilton: Fuerbringer 11, Pierquet 11, Zac Halbach 9, Max Mueller 8, Austin Grube 3, Drew Piepenburg 2, Bennett Woelfel 2