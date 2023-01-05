ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma DB Officially Declares for NFL Draft

By Josh Callaway
Veteran defensive back Justin Broiles announced his intention to pursue a professional career on Thursday.

Another one of Oklahoma’s outgoing seniors has said his farewell to the program.

Sooners defensive back Justin Broiles , who is out of eligibility, made known his intentions to pursue a professional career on Thursday by formally declaring for the NFL Draft.

“First and foremost, I want to give all the glory to God for allowing me to steward my time at Oklahoma,” Broiles wrote on Twitter. “There have been ups and downs, highs and lows, sun and rain. Through it all, I am grateful for the relationships I garnered along the journey, the brothers I befriended. Also the test, trials and lessons in between.

“I’m thankful for the coaching staffs who have helped a young kid live out his dream. Thank you for pushing me and not allowing anything to come easy. You’ve taught me what grit and determination is all about.

“To Sooner Nation, I appreciate all the support over the years. To my supporters, thank you for sticking with me even when the clouds were grey. Thank you for standing in my corner as we weathered the storms of life.

“Lastly, I want to thank my family for the sacrifices you made for me at a young age. Due to the investment you all had my dreams are reality, because of your love and sacrifice. I love you all and I am forever grateful for you! With a long collegiate career coming to an end I can not wait to see what’s in store as we embark on this new journey of life. With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. ‘And when it come down to it, I’m doubling down on myself.’”

A veteran player, Broiles came to Oklahoma in 2017 from nearby John Marshall High School in Oklahoma City.

Across his tenure, he appeared in 57 career games including all 13 in his final season in 2022 accumulating 71 total tackles including three tackles for loss with one interception in his last campaign in Norman.

In his final game against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl, Broiles picked up five tackles along with a pass breakup as the Sooners fell to the Seminoles 35-32 in Orlando, FL.

