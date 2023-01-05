Answering Your Raiders Questions: What's the Latest?

The Las Vegas Raiders are answering long-term questions about the franchise, and we answer some of your emails and questions.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have the most passionate fans in professional sports.

They are ravenous for information on their team, so I endeavor to answer some of your questions and emails each week.

Hondo, you mentioned in a story I read (sorry, I can't find it to reference) that Derek Carr had some injuries this year. Can you explain that? --M. Ortiz

Sure I can. Derek Carr had rib/back injuries that impacted several of the games. For example, during one game, the Raiders jumped out to a big lead, and they almost completely shut down the passing game in the second half because of his mobility and pain. That injury was impactful in more than one game, and the fans went wild criticizing McDaniels for going conservative, but he had to.

When did the Raiders know they were moving on from Derek Carr? I was watching a YouTube report that said they learned early in the year that they were going to move on. --Thank you, Carol L.

As I reported, that decision was made after the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss. There were concerns heading into October, as I was told of them. But, for example, look at the game mentioned in the previous questions. They wouldn't have kept playing him if they were certain early that they were done with Derek. They stopped playing Derek when they knew they were moving on and not wanting to take a chance for an injury that would guarantee his 2023 deal.

Hey Hondo, got a quick question. You said that NFL executives had told you that if Josh McDaniels believed that Jarrett Stidham was ready right now to lead when he replaced Derek a few times, they wouldn't have just had him hand the ball off or just given him one rep. I know they told you that, but do you believe that? --James S.

I do. Once again, there were times when Derek was hurting, and if they thought Jarrett was ready right now, they would have put him in. They believe in Jarrett's future, but as one member of the organization said: "They didn't make a move because they hadn't decided to move on from Derek."

Hondo, your reporting has been killer. I know that you said several weeks ago that you knew that the Raiders wanted Josh Jacobs back and that you knew Josh Jacobs wanted to come back. You killed that info, but my question is, do you think the deal gets done? --Mike H.

Yes, I did report that weeks ago, and it remains true. Here is the issue. The Raiders have the franchise tag in their back pocket if necessary, but both parties agree, and Josh Jacobs and Josh McDaniels are on the same page.

There is zero animosity, and re-signing Jacobs is a monster priority. I think a deal gets done, and I would be stunned if he isn't in the Silver and Black next season.

Hondo, is Josh McDaniels going to do at least one thing right and fire Patrick Graham? --Dan G.

No, Patrick Graham is not going to get fired. I asked that question privately and was told: "No." I asked Josh this week about the job Graham has done. Here is my complete question and his answer:

Q: How much of the criticism do you think has been unfair for Patrick Graham because he is only coaching the players that he has on the roster?

Coach McDaniels: "Yeah, to me, I'm not really in touch with all the outside criticism, and that's not a knock on anybody who has an opinion either. I see what Pat [Graham] does every day, I see what our staff does every day, I see what our players do every day. And look, football is a team game and each man on the team is not going to be created equally. Each phase of the team is not going to be identical in terms of strengths and weaknesses. That's the beauty about our sport is that you can play a team game and you can make a decision each week about what you need to do to play it right against a team that has different strengths and weaknesses then you do. And last week was a good example. This week will be a completely different example of their strengths and weaknesses that are completely different than ours in many ways. And we have to use what we have to try to combat theirs and try to play the game as a team so that we have a chance to win. So, I don't blame anybody, and we don't blame anybody here, either. We just tried to accept accountability for the things we can do well to help our team try to win. I think Pat's done a great job of that, our staff has too. And look, these are our guys. These are our guys, and so whether we drafted them, signed them, or they were here before we got here, it doesn't make any difference in football, like this is our team. So, to me, we coach them all the same. We don't look at how they ended up here. That's not what we're judging. What we're judging is what they do on a day-to-day basis. And our job is to try to help them improve. In many cases, especially some of our younger players, have really showed some progress throughout the course of the season. We've played a ton of players on defense. That's an exciting thing as we move forward. I know not everybody's excited about that at the moment, but that's a good thing as we progress here. Look, any blame, I mean, like I said, we all share it. It starts with me."

In defense of Graham, he can only coach the players he has been given. Now, I can tell you that I still have real questions about some of the defensive coaching, especially when you see players like Tre'Von Moehrig going backward. I will ask about that after the season, but I know this will garner me a ton of criticism, but I believe in Graham, and I think he has to have some weapons and some depth to rightfully judge him.

Hondo, do you believe that Davante Adams, Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler had the relationship that they won't screw this up and lose Tae? --Thanks, Alex S.

Yes. Davante, Josh, and Dave have an excellent relationship. As I was told last week: "The doors of communication are wide-open and are on the same page." I can tell you that multiple times I have said the organization is not worried about Davante demanding a trade, and that is because Davante is in the loop.

Raiders' Davante Adams "Absolutely," Wants to Return (; 0:52)

Hondo, I am the biggest Davante fan. I don't care what he tells you; I don't believe a word he said. What was he supposed to say? --He gone. Jerry P.

OK, so you are a fan of a man and are now calling him a liar? Do you know him? Have you ever talked with him? Davante Adams is genuine. He could have said: "We'll see." But I, unlike you, don't think he is a liar. I believe, and I know he said what he meant. If the Raiders provide him with a proven quarterback, this is his team. He took less money to be here, and as someone who talks to him and is in the locker room with him, I will take his word (Because I know him and his character) over your speculation, which I don't know.

Hondo, I know you mentioned some names for the proven quarterback that were being thrown around inside the building. Could you please revisit those with updated odds? --T. Coleman

Sure I can, but let's revisit that question and my answer from December 29, 2022:

Hi Hondo, thank you for all you do. Who is the front-runner, in your opinion, to start next year at QB? --Thanks. Matt

In order of how I think it stands right now, talking to people around the NFL and inside the building, I will list the four names, give a brief description, and the odds.

1. 40 percent, Tom Brady. The GOAT knows the system, is great friends with McDaniels, and would instantly seize the locker room. He will be a free agent, but if successful in 2023, he could make another one-year decision to come back in 2024.

2. 30 percent, Jimmy Garoppolo. Familiar with the system, a winner, and McDaniels likes him. He is a free agent, so he, like Brady, would not cost the Raiders coveted draft capital.

3. 25 percent, Mac Jones. He is the protégé of Josh McDaniels, and he thrived in his system and teaching. McDaniels loves him, and they could be ready to move on in New England. Being young, the Raiders like him.

4. 5 percent, Aaron Rodgers. He would come at a considerable cost in salary in trade for him, but Davante Adams would accept him if they are still close. The downside is that Rodgers likes to point the finger at other people when he fails, likes to be a Lone Ranger (that is not the new Raider way), and is not beloved in his locker room.

Hondo, I know that it would be a guess, but who do you think is QB1 in 2023? --Adam H.

Tom Brady.

Hondo, do the Raiders re-sign Jarrett Stidham? --Roger N.

Yes.

Hondo, why are they not considering Lamar Jackson? --K. Brewer

He will not be available.

Finally, let me show you some interesting emails that let you see the kind of interactions I get:

Hondo, you have always been a member of the Carr cult. You aren't able to be objective. You suck. I hate you. --Jackie Howell

Hondo, I can't stand your hatred of Derek Carr. You always look for ways to criticize him. You are a fat joke. This franchise will be cursed for the next 100 years for this attack on Derek and let him go. --Frank G.

