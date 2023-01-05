ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RaiderMaven

Answering Your Raiders Questions: What's the Latest?

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z4QN4_0k4iFFma00

The Las Vegas Raiders are answering long-term questions about the franchise, and we answer some of your emails and questions.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have the most passionate fans in professional sports.

They are ravenous for information on their team, so I endeavor to answer some of your questions and emails each week.

Hondo, you mentioned in a story I read (sorry, I can't find it to reference) that Derek Carr had some injuries this year. Can you explain that? --M. Ortiz

Sure I can. Derek Carr had rib/back injuries that impacted several of the games. For example, during one game, the Raiders jumped out to a big lead, and they almost completely shut down the passing game in the second half because of his mobility and pain. That injury was impactful in more than one game, and the fans went wild criticizing McDaniels for going conservative, but he had to.

When did the Raiders know they were moving on from Derek Carr? I was watching a YouTube report that said they learned early in the year that they were going to move on. --Thank you, Carol L.

As I reported, that decision was made after the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss. There were concerns heading into October, as I was told of them. But, for example, look at the game mentioned in the previous questions. They wouldn't have kept playing him if they were certain early that they were done with Derek. They stopped playing Derek when they knew they were moving on and not wanting to take a chance for an injury that would guarantee his 2023 deal.

Hey Hondo, got a quick question. You said that NFL executives had told you that if Josh McDaniels believed that Jarrett Stidham was ready right now to lead when he replaced Derek a few times, they wouldn't have just had him hand the ball off or just given him one rep. I know they told you that, but do you believe that? --James S.

I do. Once again, there were times when Derek was hurting, and if they thought Jarrett was ready right now, they would have put him in. They believe in Jarrett's future, but as one member of the organization said: "They didn't make a move because they hadn't decided to move on from Derek."

Hondo, your reporting has been killer. I know that you said several weeks ago that you knew that the Raiders wanted Josh Jacobs back and that you knew Josh Jacobs wanted to come back. You killed that info, but my question is, do you think the deal gets done? --Mike H.

Yes, I did report that weeks ago, and it remains true. Here is the issue. The Raiders have the franchise tag in their back pocket if necessary, but both parties agree, and Josh Jacobs and Josh McDaniels are on the same page.

There is zero animosity, and re-signing Jacobs is a monster priority. I think a deal gets done, and I would be stunned if he isn't in the Silver and Black next season.

Hondo, is Josh McDaniels going to do at least one thing right and fire Patrick Graham? --Dan G.

No, Patrick Graham is not going to get fired. I asked that question privately and was told: "No." I asked Josh this week about the job Graham has done. Here is my complete question and his answer:

Q: How much of the criticism do you think has been unfair for Patrick Graham because he is only coaching the players that he has on the roster?

Coach McDaniels: "Yeah, to me, I'm not really in touch with all the outside criticism, and that's not a knock on anybody who has an opinion either. I see what Pat [Graham] does every day, I see what our staff does every day, I see what our players do every day. And look, football is a team game and each man on the team is not going to be created equally. Each phase of the team is not going to be identical in terms of strengths and weaknesses. That's the beauty about our sport is that you can play a team game and you can make a decision each week about what you need to do to play it right against a team that has different strengths and weaknesses then you do. And last week was a good example. This week will be a completely different example of their strengths and weaknesses that are completely different than ours in many ways. And we have to use what we have to try to combat theirs and try to play the game as a team so that we have a chance to win. So, I don't blame anybody, and we don't blame anybody here, either. We just tried to accept accountability for the things we can do well to help our team try to win. I think Pat's done a great job of that, our staff has too. And look, these are our guys. These are our guys, and so whether we drafted them, signed them, or they were here before we got here, it doesn't make any difference in football, like this is our team. So, to me, we coach them all the same. We don't look at how they ended up here. That's not what we're judging. What we're judging is what they do on a day-to-day basis. And our job is to try to help them improve. In many cases, especially some of our younger players, have really showed some progress throughout the course of the season. We've played a ton of players on defense. That's an exciting thing as we move forward. I know not everybody's excited about that at the moment, but that's a good thing as we progress here. Look, any blame, I mean, like I said, we all share it. It starts with me."

In defense of Graham, he can only coach the players he has been given. Now, I can tell you that I still have real questions about some of the defensive coaching, especially when you see players like Tre'Von Moehrig going backward. I will ask about that after the season, but I know this will garner me a ton of criticism, but I believe in Graham, and I think he has to have some weapons and some depth to rightfully judge him.

Hondo, do you believe that Davante Adams, Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler had the relationship that they won't screw this up and lose Tae? --Thanks, Alex S.

Yes. Davante, Josh, and Dave have an excellent relationship. As I was told last week: "The doors of communication are wide-open and are on the same page." I can tell you that multiple times I have said the organization is not worried about Davante demanding a trade, and that is because Davante is in the loop.

Raiders' Davante Adams "Absolutely," Wants to Return (; 0:52)

Hondo, I am the biggest Davante fan. I don't care what he tells you; I don't believe a word he said. What was he supposed to say? --He gone. Jerry P.

OK, so you are a fan of a man and are now calling him a liar? Do you know him? Have you ever talked with him? Davante Adams is genuine. He could have said: "We'll see." But I, unlike you, don't think he is a liar. I believe, and I know he said what he meant. If the Raiders provide him with a proven quarterback, this is his team. He took less money to be here, and as someone who talks to him and is in the locker room with him, I will take his word (Because I know him and his character) over your speculation, which I don't know.

Hondo, I know you mentioned some names for the proven quarterback that were being thrown around inside the building. Could you please revisit those with updated odds? --T. Coleman

Sure I can, but let's revisit that question and my answer from December 29, 2022:

Hi Hondo, thank you for all you do. Who is the front-runner, in your opinion, to start next year at QB? --Thanks. Matt

In order of how I think it stands right now, talking to people around the NFL and inside the building, I will list the four names, give a brief description, and the odds.

1. 40 percent, Tom Brady. The GOAT knows the system, is great friends with McDaniels, and would instantly seize the locker room. He will be a free agent, but if successful in 2023, he could make another one-year decision to come back in 2024.

2. 30 percent, Jimmy Garoppolo. Familiar with the system, a winner, and McDaniels likes him. He is a free agent, so he, like Brady, would not cost the Raiders coveted draft capital.

3. 25 percent, Mac Jones. He is the protégé of Josh McDaniels, and he thrived in his system and teaching. McDaniels loves him, and they could be ready to move on in New England. Being young, the Raiders like him.

4. 5 percent, Aaron Rodgers. He would come at a considerable cost in salary in trade for him, but Davante Adams would accept him if they are still close. The downside is that Rodgers likes to point the finger at other people when he fails, likes to be a Lone Ranger (that is not the new Raider way), and is not beloved in his locker room.

Hondo, I know that it would be a guess, but who do you think is QB1 in 2023? --Adam H.

Tom Brady.

Hondo, do the Raiders re-sign Jarrett Stidham? --Roger N.

Yes.

Hondo, why are they not considering Lamar Jackson? --K. Brewer

He will not be available.

Finally, let me show you some interesting emails that let you see the kind of interactions I get:

Hondo, you have always been a member of the Carr cult. You aren't able to be objective. You suck. I hate you. --Jackie Howell

Hondo, I can't stand your hatred of Derek Carr. You always look for ways to criticize him. You are a fat joke. This franchise will be cursed for the next 100 years for this attack on Derek and let him go. --Frank G.

The Raiders' final game of the season is at Allegiant Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, Jan. 7, and kicks off at 1:30 p.m. PST/4:30 p.m. PST. It will be available to watch on ESPN and ABC.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE .

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Derrick Henry’s brutal stiff-arm sparks huge debate among NFL fans

Derrick Henry strikes fear into the hearts 0f defensive backs everywhere. When the Tennessee Titans running back breaks into the secondary, they know he’s going to be a load to bring down at 247 pounds. And then there’s his infamous stiff-arm. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins got a...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Dolphins news

On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins clinched their spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs with an 11-6 win over the New York Jets. But even though they won the game, they suffered a massive loss to one of their top players who now appears to be doubtful for Sunday’s Wild Card round playoff game against Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Dolphins news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Likely Losing Prominent Coach

The New England Patriots and Head Coach Bill Belichick have a lot on their plate after a disappointing season that had the team come up one game short of making the playoffs. It looked like the offseason was off to a good start for the team when Head Coach Bill Belichick announced he would be returning next year for the 2023 NFL season, but then an already thin coaching room looks to be getting even thinner.
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Coach Should Be Fired 'Tonight'

If it were up to Colin Cowherd, the Las Vegas Raiders would be looking for a new head coach heading into the 2023 offseason. That's right, he thinks it's time for the Raiders to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. He made that clear in a message he posted to Twitter on Saturday night as the Raiders faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Furious With Missed Penalty On Sunday

The officiating crew in Buffalo missed an easy offsides penalty during the Patriots-Bills game. Bills star defensive tackle Ed Oliver jumped offsides before the ball snapped and the officials somehow didn't see it. It should've been five free yards for the Patriots but instead, they lost yardage on that play....
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL World Is Surprised By Lovie Smith's Announcement

The Texans head coach surprised most of the football world with his postgame comments on Sunday afternoon. Houston shocked the NFL world with a win on Sunday, beating Indianapolis despite needing a loss to secure the No. 1 overall draft pick. Most people believed Smith would be fired following the crucial game.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Mike Evans ruled out with illness

The Bucs are playing most of their starters, including Tom Brady, despite not having anything to play for today. Mike Evans is active, but he is not playing. The Bucs announced they have ruled out Evans with an illness. Evans never took the field. He was the NFC’s offensive player...
Yardbarker

NFC Rumors: Commanders, Cowboys, Mike McCarthy, Eagles

Commanders HC Ron Rivera confirmed fifth-round QB Sam Howell will start Week 18 and he is “really intrigued” by the quarterback. “Our plan is we’re going to start Sam,” Rivera said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports. “We feel that this is an opportunity for us for Sam to show us what he’s capable of… We’re really intrigued in watching and seeing what Sam can do as a quarterback in this league.”
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Head Coach's Decision Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to play most of their starters against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, that decision has already proved to be a little costly. Bucs center Robert Hainsey has already been ruled out with an injury. "Not what Bucs wanted to hear today: Center Robert...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers reveals retirement plan without holding Packers ‘hostage’

Aaron Rodgers is not yet thinking about his future, but when he does, he won’t make it difficult for the Green Bay Packers. The legendary quarterback said as much in his postgame presser after their brutal 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions that ended their playoff hopes. Rodgers also pointed out that he’ll think about his future–whether or not he’ll retire or move to a different team–when the emotions from their defeat subsided. The Packers had a chance to make the postseason in Week 18, but their defeat meant that it’s the Seattle Seahawks who are moving on to the playoffs.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL Coach Reportedly Meeting With Owner Monday Afternoon

Just 10 months ago, the Arizona Cardinals signed Kliff Kingsbury to a six-year extension that would keep him in Phoenix through 2027. Now, after a disappointing 4-13 season, he and owner Michael Bidwill will reportedly sit down discuss his future. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "[Bidwill and Kingsbury] are scheduled...
The Spun

Prominent NFL Assistant Coach Is Reportedly Getting Fired

A prominent NFL assistant coach is reportedly set to coach his final game of the season on Sunday. According to a report, there is a widespread belief among the league that Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods will be fired following his team's final game on Sunday. "Source: There is a...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

5 NFL Teams Are Now In Need Of A New Head Coach

With Kliff Kingsbury's firing, there are now five NFL teams in search of their next head coach. The Panthers, Colts, Broncos, Texans and Cardinals are all looking for the next man to lead them into the future; and there could by the time the offseason officially gets underway. Here's some...
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy