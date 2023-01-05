IL Lottery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lotto
03-06-26-31-37-41, Extra Shot: 22
(three, six, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-one; Extra Shot: twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $7,250,000
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
03-24-25-27-45
(three, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $700,000
Pick Three-Midday
9-3-9, Fireball: 1
(nine, three, nine; Fireball: one)
Pick Three-Evening
8-0-3, Fireball: 3
(eight, zero, three; Fireball: three)
Pick Four-Midday
4-1-1-6, Fireball:
(four, one, one, six; Fireball: zero)
Pick Four-Evening
7-2-6-4, Fireball: 9
(seven, two, six, four; Fireball: nine)
Lucky Day Lotto
05-09-27-30-45
(five, nine, twenty-seven, thirty, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $700,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 940,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
