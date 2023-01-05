Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Related
mocoshow.com
Store Closing Sales Begin at Macy’s in Gaithersburg
Clearance sales are underway at the Lakeforest Mall Macy’s (701 Russell Ave) in Gaithersburg. Last week Macy’s confirmed to Axios that it will be closing several locations in 2023. Currently everything in the store is between 10-40% off and discounts will increase as the store gets closer to its closing date.
mocoshow.com
Sears to Close Its Last Remaining Maryland Department Store This Sunday
Many of us likely grew up with a Sears department store somewhere nearby, but lately you may have noticed that you haven’t seen much from the brand that has been a household name for decades. Sears has been rapidly closing locations since 2018, when it filed for bankruptcy in October of that year. According to a report from the Frederick News Post, the Sears department store at Frederick’s Francis Scott Key Mall is set to close on January 15th. Note: There is still a Sears Hometown Store listed as open in Chestertown, MD, but it is not a traditional Sears department store and focuses on selling appliances, tools, hardware and lawn and garden equipment.
mocoshow.com
Olazzo in Bethesda to Close for One Week
Olazzo at 7921 Norfolk Ave in Bethesda has announced it will be closed from January 9-15th. The restaurant posted the following message on their social media pages: “Thank You to Everyone Who Celebrated Your Holiday Season With Us!🤩 To Give Our Staff a Much Needed Rest and Make Some Upgrades to the Restaurant, Olazzo Will Be Closed Monday 1/9 through Sunday 1/15 Please Visit Our Sister Restaurants: Alatri Bros and Gringos & Mariachis🍝🍕🌮”
mocoshow.com
Dunkin’ to Give Free Coffee and Breakfast Wraps to Blood Donors
Dunkin’, which is in the process of adding several new locations in Montgomery County, is giving away Free coffee and “Wake-Up” wraps for American Red Cross donors as a part of National Blood Donor Month. Per Dunkin’: January is National Blood Donor Month, a time to recognize the importance of giving blood and platelets while honoring those who roll up a sleeve to help patients in need. To help drive awareness and blood donations this winter, Dunkin’ of the DMV is partnering with the American Red Cross to provide 20,000 coupons valid for (1) free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee and (1) free Egg & Cheese Wake-Up Wrap to blood donors in the region, redeemable at participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia.*
luxury-houses.net
This $2.425M Remarkable Contemporary House in Owings Mill, MD Seamlessly Blends Outdoor Living Into The Open Floor Plan
The House in Owings Mill features magnificent wooded views of the 2+ acre site plus 33 or more acres of open space in the valley beyond, now available for sale. This home located at 1 Huntersworth Ct, Owings Mills, Maryland; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 6,499 square feet of living spaces. Call Doug Magill – Magill Generations – (Phone: 443-324-7767) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Owings Mill.
Nottingham MD
Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
mocoshow.com
Three Stabbed at McDonald’s; Police Searching for Suspect
Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Tuesday morning around 6:45am at the McDonald’s located at 8407 Colesville Rd in Silver Spring. FOX 5 reports that three were men were having breakfast when they were stabbed. All three victims appear to have suffered non-life threatening injuries. No employees of the McDonald’s are believed to have been involved.
mocoshow.com
18-Year-Old College Student from Germantown Wins $30,000 Playing Christmas Scratch-off
An 18-year-old Germantown woman is $30,000 richer after winning big on a scratch-off ticket she received from her parents at Christmas. The winning ticket was purchased at the Shoppers located at 18066 Mateny Road in Germantown. Full story courtesy of the Maryland Lottery: An 18-year-old Germantown woman came to Maryland Lottery headquarters with her parents in tow, eager to share her exciting experience. The Lottery novice won big the first time she played a scratch-off and was claiming a $30,000 top prize on the Peppermint Payout game.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County offering free fitness passes at recreation centers
Montgomery County officials want to help resident gets fit in the new year by offering free fitness passes at various recreation centers. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan explains.
baltimorebrew.com
Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience
After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
foxbaltimore.com
Multiple vehicle accident at Edgewood Plaza Shopping Center in Harford County
HARFORD CO. (WBFF) — Fire crews have cleared a multiple-vehicle accident at the Edgewood Plaza shopping center in Harford County. Firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company can be seen on Hanson Rd and Edgewood Rd on the scene of the incident. One car is visibly smashed on its...
bethesdamagazine.com
100-plus cyclists use Old Georgetown Road bike lanes to rally support for changes
More than 100 bikers convened in a parking lot and posed for a video camera Sunday at Old Georgetown Road and West Cedar Lane before they embarked on a journey along Old Georgetown Road. Organizers said they wanted to show elected officials and opponents that people throughout the region had used newly installed bike lanes on the state road.
mocoshow.com
Rockville Town Center “Road Diets Project” Kicks Off
Per the City of Rockville: A project to make Rockville Town Center safer for pedestrians and bicyclists by calming traffic kicked off Nov. 21 as city staff and the city’s contractor discussed the construction schedule for the Town Center Road Diets Project. At a kickoff meeting, city staff and the city’s contractor, discussed the construction schedule for the project, including a projected completion date of early fall 2023.
mocoshow.com
Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday
Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Office of Animal Services Warns That Canine Influenza Is Being Found in the County and Around the Washington Region
Per Montgomery County: Cases of canine influenza virus have been reported by a number of veterinary practices in Montgomery County and in other localities within the Washington Region. The Montgomery County Office of Animal Services (OAS) wants dog owners to be aware, and take precautions, regarding the respiratory disease that is caused by a specific strain of the Type A influenza virus and is highly contagious.
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Makes 3 New Millionaires
– Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of Jan. 9, only one of the three life-changing prizes...
luxury-houses.net
Commanding Breathtaking Parkland Views in McLean, VA, this Masterpiece Hits Market for $4.7M
The Estate in McLean is a luxurious home located in gated community with 24/7 professional security now available for sale. This home located at 7686 Ballestrade Ct, McLean, Virginia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 11,445 square feet of living spaces. Call Patricia Hill-tilch (301-440-1231), Altaf S Mohamed (301-928-5929) – Compass for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in McLean.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Maryland
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 6, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Landover Hills.
mocoshow.com
Macy’s to Close Lakeforest Store; Target Date of 2024 for Mall Demolition and New Construction
Macy’s confirmed to Axios on Wednesday that it will close additional stores in 2023, including its Lakeforest Mall location at 701 Russell Ave in Gaithersburg. According to Axios, a clearance sale will begin at some point in January and run for approximately eight to 12 weeks, Macy’s said. This was one of the largest hurdles in order for WRS Inc. to reach its target date of 2024 for demolition of the mall and the start of new construction. A more specific date will be available after the approval of sketch plans. The City of Gaithersburg Joint Planning Commission/Mayor and City Council Hearing on the plan is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at at City Hall, 31 S. Summit Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877.
bethesdamagazine.com
With Macy’s closure, beleaguered Lakeforest Mall sees its last anchor store go dark
Macy’s, the last of the anchor stores at Gaithersburg’s beleaguered Lakeforest Mall, will close in the first quarter of this year, company officials confirmed. Its departure was preceded in recent years by Lord & Taylor, JCPenney and Sears. The store closures were first reported by Axios. Once a...
Comments / 0