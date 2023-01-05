Read full article on original website
CNET
This 'Flying' Electric Boat Wants to Be the Tesla of the Sea
If it's hard enough to imagine seeing a flying EV car at CES 2023, we need to talk about the electric "flying" C8 boat from Sweden-based Candela that sees itself as the Tesla of boating in some interesting and important ways -- especially when it comes to flashy tech at the helm and deep tech underneath the hull.
Here's How Much Range The Tesla Model X Really Has
One of the biggest concerns when it comes to electric vehicles is range, and rightly so, since a stop to charge can take anywhere from a few minutes to several hours. Just like gasoline-powered vehicles, it's impossible to predict exactly how far an electric vehicle will go for every driver. Tesla, being the biggest manufacturer of electric vehicles, has a vehicle portfolio with some of the best range in the industry. The base AWD Model X is one of Tesla's less successful vehicles in terms of sales, but it still claims a range of 348 miles.
New Pininfarina with swappable hydrogen bottles which threaten Tesla’s electric vehicles are set for production
CAR manufacturing startup Namx has revealed a prototype version of their debut hydrogen-powered vehicle - and it will be able to get nearly 500 miles out of just one charge. The vehicle, known as the HUV, is the first model to be partially powered by a patented removable tank system created to make hydrogen fuel widely available.
Tim Allen-Owned AC Cobra 289 Selling At Mecum Kissimmee
The original 1965 Shelby Cobra is probably one of the most iconic cars to ever race on an American track. Built by a man who understood the nimble agility of a European sports car and how it might react with some beefy American horses under the hood, it’s easy to see why it was so attractive to audiences at the time. These days most enthusiasts dream of the day they get behind the wheel of one or even see one in person. Well, if you’ve got the resources, this might be your chance to drive a real Shelby Cobra.
Rare 1930 Lancia Dilambda cruises into Jay Leno’s Garage
(Motor Authority) – Many classic cars rarely turn a wheel, but that’s not the case with this 1930 Lancia Dilambda. Owner Filippo Sole drove this Italian convertible across America, and recently appeared on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” to talk about his experience. That experience didn’t end well, as the Lancia was hit by […]
Washington Examiner
US Big Three auto companies commit to making cars that people don’t want
I grew up in a household with parents who were of the Greatest Generation. They lived and shouldered through the Great Depression, and then their lives and families were thrown into turmoil on Dec. 7, 1941. My grandfather worked for the War Department in Washington, D.C., and during World War II, my father served in the Pacific Theater.
northernarchitecture.us
Aeromobil Flying Car Takes Off for the First Time
Aeromobil Version 2.5 is a “road-able aircraft” by Slovakian lead designer Stefan Klein, who spent last 20 years developing his dream. The extremely lightweight vehicle (only 450 kg – 992 lbs) has a steel tube frame structure with a carbon fiber composite shell - like in race cars. The dimensions with closed wings are 1.6 meters width by 6 meters length (5.4 by 19.6 feet). While on the ground Aeromobil can speed up around and more than 160 km/h (100 mph), in the sky - 200 km/h (124 mph).
Top Speed
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
The First Harley-Davidson Motorcycle That Featured A True Rear Suspension
Harleys are practically luxury vehicles capable of carrying riders for thousands of miles of highway in relative comfort.
insideevs.com
Tesla Semi Efficiency Is Unreal, Twice As Thrifty As Ford F-150
According to detailed calculations by Jon Stewart (Cleanerwatt), the all-new Tesla Semi is twice as efficient as the Ford F-150 pickup truck. Keep in mind, a Class 8 semi-truck weighs in at four to five times that of a gas- or diesel-powered F-150. Tesla is known for producing some of...
Top Speed
The Tesla Model Y Is About To Get More Affordable
Throughout the automaker's history, the Model Y has always been the most affordable way to own a Tesla crossover SUV. Of course, that is if you consider its $65,990 entry price for the 330-mile Long Range model to be affordable in the first place. For the majority of car buyers, that's simply too much money, but that's about to change this year as Tesla is reportedly preparing the drop the price of the Model Y by a significant amount.
PCarmarket Is Selling The Ultimate Modern McLaren
An open top racer with the attitude of the ‘60s and the performance of today. In the late 1960s, Bruce McLaren was hard at work creating a series of open top race cars that pretty much beat any and all competitors that rolled onto the track with it. McLaren is one of those companies that really cares about his heritage, ignoring the fact that they’re currently selling off their classic car collection, and have made many miracles with hints to their older models. One such automobile that truly knocked it out of the park in terms of honoring an original masterpiece is the McLaren Elva. Being so unique and rare, you might not have ever heard of it but here’s a little rundown of what you might expect behind the wheel in this car.
Recycling Yard Hides Hundreds Of Classic Cars
Stop looking for rural farms and start hunting for your barn finds at the city dump!. If you watch some “barn find” classic car content online, you might be under the impression all the cool old cars that aren’t in the greatest condition are hidden away on rural farms in the Midwest. While there certainly are quite a few stashes like that, we ran across a video posted by Jerry Battaglia from a Long Island junk yard/recycling yard where hundreds are classic cars are hidden away from the public’s view.
electrek.co
Tesla Semi spotted being towed, raising concerns, but let’s calm down
A Tesla Semi electric truck has been spotted being towed, and it is raising concerns about reliability, but it’s not too surprising early in the program. Tesla unveiled the production version of its Tesla Semi class 8 electric truck and delivered the first units last month. PepsiCo took delivery...
Top Speed
Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650
When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
MotorAuthority
Sony-Honda EV brand called Afeela, launches with sedan
Sony and Honda's joint venture tasked with bringing to market advanced, software-led electric vehicles used the backdrop of this week's 2023 CES in Las Vegas to launch the new automotive brand Afeela. A prototype for Afeela's first model, a svelte electric sedan with a digital dash and cameras for side...
These 10 2022 Trucks Have the Worst Resale Values
It would be nice if all trucks held their value. If you want one that keeps its value, stay from these 10. The post These 10 2022 Trucks Have the Worst Resale Values appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Costco Will Sell Cadillacs
Costco has a service that helps its members save money on cars, and that now includes Cadillacs.
torquenews.com
The Cost of Tesla's Generation 3 Vehicle
We have a Tweet from someone who broke down what the cost of Tesla's generation 3 vehicle may be. Let's go over his numbers. We have a breakdown of the potential cost of Tesla's generation 3 Robotaxi vehicle. let's go over the numbers. They assume a $5B CAPEX/Factory for 1 million units depreciated over 10 years to $0. There is no steering wheel or pedals. Total cost is $17,600 or roughly half the Model 3 and Model Y cost.
Daily Beast
What Happens to the Future of Electric Cars If Tesla Dies?
Tesla had a rough 2022—to say the least. Everything from the economy, to inflation, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine dealt body blow after body blow to the electric carmaker—and the rest of the tech and auto industry at large. However, the recent actions of company CEO Elon Musk, following his reluctant purchase of Twitter, have only dragged the beleaguered Tesla further into the deep trenches of a financial crisis. In fact, Tesla has lost nearly 70 percent of its market cap over the year to date.
