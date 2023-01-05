Winning numbers drawn in ‘LuckyDay Lotto Midday’ game

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s first round of retail cannabis sales for adults 21 and older was set to begin Tuesday morning at seven existing medical marijuana establishments across the state, less than two years after Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation making Connecticut the latest state to legalize recreational sales.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for a Missouri man scheduled to be executed next month are seeking a new hearing, citing sworn statements they call “clear and convincing evidence” that he didn’t kill his girlfriend and her three children. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to die by injection Feb. 7 for the 2004 killings of Angela Rowe, 28, along with her 10-year-old daughter Alexus Conley, 6-year-old daughter AcQreya Conley, and 5-year-old son Tyrese Conley. All four were found shot inside their home in the St. Louis County town of Jennings in 2004. But on Friday, Taylor’s attorneys asked St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell for a new hearing. A spokesman for Bell said Monday that the request is being reviewed. A year-old provision in a Missouri law allows a prosecutor to file a motion asking for a hearing before a judge if there is new evidence of a wrongful conviction. Bell is a Democrat first elected in 2018. He created a Conviction and Incident Review Unit responsible for looking at, among other things, potential cases of wrongful convictions.
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn, which was forced to postpone a women’s basketball game this past weekend because of a lack of healthy players, has announced it will be able to play as scheduled on Wednesday. The Huskies are traveling to face St. John’s at the UBS Arena...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers on Tuesday will kick off their annual legislative session, where they’ll spend the next few months finalizing the state’s upcoming budget, debating abortion ban exceptions and considering express toll lanes among other policy decisions. In Tennessee, Republicans have supermajority control in...
DENVER (AP) — If the NFL insists on calling the first round of the playoffs next week “Super Wild Card Weekend,” then Week 18 was the “Fantastic Frenzied Forerunner” or the “Harrowing Harbinger.”. Chargers coach Brandon Staley elected to play most of his starters...
HOUSTON (AP) — A former suburban Houston police officer was set to be executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. Robert Fratta, 65, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection for the November 1994 fatal shooting of his wife, Farah, amid a contentious divorce and custody fight for their three children.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Samantha Sorsby-Jones watched friends at her Texas high school go to great lengths to get birth control: Secretly arranging rides to clinics that didn’t require parental consent and hiding phones in bushes in case parents were tracking them. Starting Tuesday, access to reproductive healthcare...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The latest in a relentless string of storms slammed California on Monday, swamping roads, battering coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. The National Weather Service said rain was...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Days after the start of his second term, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday will announce his plan to cover a multi-billion dollar budget deficit in what could signal the end of a decade’s worth of economic growth in the nation’s most populous state.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia’s foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she...
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the weekend death of an incarcerated person at a jail in the San Francisco Bay Area, sheriff’s officials said Sunday. The person suffered a medical emergency Saturday shortly after being booked into Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The victim died at a hospital about three hours later, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office will lead the investigation into the death.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico arrested Randy Ortiz Acevedo of the popular reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy on domestic violence charges after a judge on Monday ruled there was sufficient evidence against the singer. Ortiz, who is not required to enter a plea yet,...
