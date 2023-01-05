MO Lottery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life
07-15-23-32-40, Lucky Ball: 2
(seven, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty; Lucky Ball: two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 940,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
4-0-7
(four, zero, seven)
Pick 3 Midday
7-0-3
(seven, zero, three)
Pick 4 Evening
2-4-4-5
(two, four, four, five)
Pick 4 Midday
6-1-8-5
(six, one, eight, five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
Show Me Cash
05-08-22-30-31
(five, eight, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $137,000
Comments / 0