Naples, FL

Collier County gets life in prison for molesting child

NAPLES, Fla. — A Collier County man was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of molesting a child in February 2020. Yormis Perez Gonzalez was found guilty of lewd or lascivious molestation by a person 18 years of age or older, victim less than 12 years of age.
Concerns over increased panhandling in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Men and women are selling flowers along busy roads like US 41 in Fort Myers, and Colonial Blvd. Pushing limits with some drivers and authorities. Some drivers say sometimes when they stop at an intersection, sellers knock on their windows at the red light trying to sell roses.
Date goes wrong after Fort Myers man threatens woman with gun

LEE COUNTY, Fla.– A Fort Myers man was arrested for allegedly aiming an air-soft pistol on a date when he thought the woman took pictures of his belongings. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said she met Briton Bochenski on a social media site. The two talked for about two days before they went on a date at Cheddars restaurant on Jan. 2.
Woman arrested for killing man with pipe in Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested for allegedly killing a man with a pipe at an old gas station on Summerlin Drive and San Carlos Park Boulevard in Fort Myers. According to the Lee County Sheriff Office (LCSO), Jennifer Richards said she was living in a campsite at the abandoned gas station. She was drinking a beer in bed when she noticed a man staring at her with his pants down on Dec. 30, LCSO said.
Collier County Sheriff’s Office celebrates 100th anniversary

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office celebrated 100 years of service on Monday in Everglades City, which is home to the county’s first courthouse. Sheriff Kevin Rambosk believes it’s an honor and a privilege to protect the people of Collier County and paid tribute to the first sheriff to do so one hundred years ago.
New median on US-41 in Fort Myers considered dangerous by some

A small median is causing problems on US-41 by the Red Lobster in Fort Myers. The short narrow area is making drivers swerve and duck out of the way in an attempt to avoid it. Black skid marks line the sides of the road, and the small amount of yellow paint on the end has faded.
Fugitive Friday: January 6

Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Rhonda Allen – accused of selling cocaine on the streets of Fort Myers. 2. Colleen Bailey – wanted on...
