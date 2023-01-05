Read full article on original website
Three convicted felons arrested for gun possession following Fort Myers traffic stop
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department arrested three men after a traffic stop led to a drug and gun bust Sunday. The traffic stop occurred near the intersection of Knight Street and Lemon Street. Canine Officer Bane, alerted officers of narcotics presence following an air sniff.
NBC 2
Collier County gets life in prison for molesting child
NAPLES, Fla. — A Collier County man was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of molesting a child in February 2020. Yormis Perez Gonzalez was found guilty of lewd or lascivious molestation by a person 18 years of age or older, victim less than 12 years of age.
Concerns over increased panhandling in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Men and women are selling flowers along busy roads like US 41 in Fort Myers, and Colonial Blvd. Pushing limits with some drivers and authorities. Some drivers say sometimes when they stop at an intersection, sellers knock on their windows at the red light trying to sell roses.
Date goes wrong after Fort Myers man threatens woman with gun
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– A Fort Myers man was arrested for allegedly aiming an air-soft pistol on a date when he thought the woman took pictures of his belongings. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said she met Briton Bochenski on a social media site. The two talked for about two days before they went on a date at Cheddars restaurant on Jan. 2.
Skeletal remains of missing man found in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The skeletal remains of a missing man were found on Dec. 9 in a wooded area near Marna Avenue in North Fort Myers. Travis Fitch, 36, had been missing since Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). LCSO...
Several Lee County Sheriff's Deputies at Casa Del Lago in Fort Myers
Deputies are parked in the Casa Del Lago housing development in Fort Myers. Neighbors say deputies were outside their vehicles holding shields up and telling neighbors to stay inside their homes.
Florida woman accused of killing man with pole
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of beating a man to death with a pole because she believed a man watching her with his pants pulled down was about to take advantage of women, authorities said. Jennifer Ann Richards, 46, of Fort Myers Beach, was...
Caught on camera: Thief steals truck from Fort Myers parking lot
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Cape Coral man is searching for his truck after it was stolen from his work parking lot Friday in Fort Myers. “I normally park my truck out in Fort Myers at a storage unit place,” Casey Gamet said. This week started off like...
WINKNEWS.com
Robbery suspect pointed a gun at Dollar General employee in Fort Myers
SWFL Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a person of interest related to a robbery at a Dollar General on New York Drive in Fort Myers. According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, the male suspect was seen wearing a mostly black, multicolored Nike shirt with dark pants and dark shoes. Crime Stoppers...
Woman arrested for killing man with pipe in Fort Myers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested for allegedly killing a man with a pipe at an old gas station on Summerlin Drive and San Carlos Park Boulevard in Fort Myers. According to the Lee County Sheriff Office (LCSO), Jennifer Richards said she was living in a campsite at the abandoned gas station. She was drinking a beer in bed when she noticed a man staring at her with his pants down on Dec. 30, LCSO said.
Uber driver arrested for attacking woman expected in court
The Uber driver arrested for attacking a woman in Fort Myers was expected in court on Monday. 37-year-old Felix Torres is facing sexual battery charges from the attack.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County Sheriff’s Office celebrates 100th anniversary
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office celebrated 100 years of service on Monday in Everglades City, which is home to the county’s first courthouse. Sheriff Kevin Rambosk believes it’s an honor and a privilege to protect the people of Collier County and paid tribute to the first sheriff to do so one hundred years ago.
Man arrested for vehicular manslaughter while playing bingo on Marco Island
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– A Connecticut man was enjoying a game of bingo with family members on Marco Island when deputies came to arrest him for manslaughter. The Stamford Police Department had an active warrant for Michael Talbot, 24, charging him with two counts of vehicular manslaughter, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
WINKNEWS.com
New median on US-41 in Fort Myers considered dangerous by some
A small median is causing problems on US-41 by the Red Lobster in Fort Myers. The short narrow area is making drivers swerve and duck out of the way in an attempt to avoid it. Black skid marks line the sides of the road, and the small amount of yellow paint on the end has faded.
Tampa claims adjuster used job to help plan armed robberies, attorney’s office says
A 28-year-old former claims adjuster from Tampa plead guilty Friday after authorities connected her to a string of armed robberies in Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk, and Lee counties.
Man hit with abundance of charges after leading officers on foot chase
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral man was hit with a litany of charges after attempting to elude officers trying to make a traffic stop. According to the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD), Handy Granda, 37, was driving recklessly at the 1600 block of Santa Barbara Blvd. North.
Fugitive Friday: January 6
Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Rhonda Allen – accused of selling cocaine on the streets of Fort Myers. 2. Colleen Bailey – wanted on...
Crash causes lane closures on SW Pine Island Road & Skyline Blvd
A traffic crash has caused the eastbound lanes to be closed on SW Pine Island Road & Skyline Blvd, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.
Elderly client loses more than $14K in Collier County air conditioning scam
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A man is behind bars after an investigation uncovered he stole more than $14,000 from an elderly client in a phony air conditioning company scam in Collier County. Marian Kola was operating his business, Kola Cooling, without a license. Kola had been conducting business for...
Fort Myers woman comes face-to-face with “would be” burglar
FORT MYERS, Fla. — “I have a gun. I see you.”. That was the cry from a Fort Myers woman as she pleaded with the burglar she was now face-to-face with. Before the sun rise broke the eastern horizon on December 30th, 2022, a Fort Myers woman was deep in sleep. Suddenly, an explosion threw her eyes wide open.
