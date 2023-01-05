FL Lottery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash4Life
36-37-43-45-48, Cash Ball: 3
(thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-five, forty-eight; Cash Ball: three)
Fantasy 5
10-27-28-33-34
(ten, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 940,000,000
Pick 2 Evening
9-9, FB: 9
(nine, nine; FB: nine)
Pick 2 Midday
5-1, FB: 3
(five, one; FB: three)
Pick 3 Evening
0-6-3, FB: 9
(zero, six, three; FB: nine)
Pick 3 Midday
7-1-7, FB: 3
(seven, one, seven; FB: three)
Pick 4 Evening
1-2-4-9, FB: 9
(one, two, four, nine; FB: nine)
Pick 4 Midday
0-8-7-4, FB: 3
(zero, eight, seven, four; FB: three)
Pick 5 Evening
2-6-6-0-0, FB: 9
(two, six, six, zero, zero; FB: nine)
Pick 5 Midday
7-3-1-1-7, FB: 3
(seven, three, one, one, seven; FB: three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
