ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Missouri Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

7-0-3

(seven, zero, three)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Hearing sought for man facing execution who claims innocence

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for a Missouri man scheduled to be executed next month are seeking a new hearing, citing sworn statements they call “clear and convincing evidence” that he didn’t kill his girlfriend and her three children. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to die by injection Feb. 7 for the 2004 killings of Angela Rowe, 28, along with her 10-year-old daughter Alexus Conley, 6-year-old daughter AcQreya Conley, and 5-year-old son Tyrese Conley. All four were found shot inside their home in the St. Louis County town of Jennings in 2004. But on Friday, Taylor’s attorneys asked St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell for a new hearing. A spokesman for Bell said Monday that the request is being reviewed. A year-old provision in a Missouri law allows a prosecutor to file a motion asking for a hearing before a judge if there is new evidence of a wrongful conviction. Bell is a Democrat first elected in 2018. He created a Conviction and Incident Review Unit responsible for looking at, among other things, potential cases of wrongful convictions.
JENNINGS, MO
The Associated Press

Tennessee Legislature begins 2023 session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers on Tuesday will kick off their annual legislative session, where they’ll spend the next few months finalizing the state’s upcoming budget, debating abortion ban exceptions and considering express toll lanes among other policy decisions. In Tennessee, Republicans have supermajority control in...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Texas to execute ex-cop for hiring 2 people to kill wife

HOUSTON (AP) — A former suburban Houston police officer was set to be executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. Robert Fratta, 65, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection for the November 1994 fatal shooting of his wife, Farah, amid a contentious divorce and custody fight for their three children.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Officials investigate death at Northern California jail

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the weekend death of an incarcerated person at a jail in the San Francisco Bay Area, sheriff’s officials said Sunday. The person suffered a medical emergency Saturday shortly after being booked into Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The victim died at a hospital about three hours later, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office will lead the investigation into the death.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy