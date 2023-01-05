ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenbush, NY

egcsd.org

Five Hour Pre-Licensing Course – February 7 and 9

The East Greenbush Central School District is offering a Five Hour Pre-Licensing Course on Tuesday, February 7 and Thursday, February 9 from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. on both evenings in the Columbia High School cafeteria (snow date of February 16). You may register in the Columbia main office or...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
egcsd.org

Goff Students Take Workplace Field Trip to CDTA

As part of the 8th grade Home & Career Skills career development curriculum, students from Howard L. Goff Middle School enjoyed an educational workplace site visit field trip on Thursday to the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) in Albany. The company generously picked up students in an articulated CDTA bus and delivered them back to school in one of their newer electric buses.
ALBANY, NY
egcsd.org

East Greenbush CSD Adding Stop Arm Cameras to School Buses

In an effort to improve school bus safety, the East Greenbush Central School District is installing stop arm cameras on its entire fleet of buses. The new technology, which is being added at no cost to the school district, will monitor for motorists who illegally pass school buses and then issue traffic tickets for violations.
EAST GREENBUSH, NY

