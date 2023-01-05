Well, that sure was anticlimactic, wasn’t it? After a riveting season that saw one of the best Cinderella stories in college football history, Georgia laid waste to underdog TCU with a 65-7 victory to claim its second straight national championship – becoming the first repeat winner in the College Football Playoff era. Naturally, oddsmakers opened the 2023 title market with Georgia as the consensus favorite, dealing at +300 at FanDuel as of Tuesday morning. If the Bulldogs were to reward chalk bettors with another title run, they’d be the first team to win three straight since Minnesota pulled off the hat trick...

ATHENS, GA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO