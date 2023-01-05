ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

FOX Sports

Oklahoma City visits Miami on 5-game road skid

Oklahoma City Thunder (18-22, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (21-20, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hits the road against Miami looking to end its five-game road slide. The Heat have gone 11-9 at home. Miami has a 5-5 record in games decided by...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ClutchPoints

Bam Adebayo injury update will worry Heat fans

Bam Adebayo had one of his most forgettable performances of the season on Sunday as he saw the Miami Heat suffer a 102-101 defeat at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets. Adebayo finished with just 10 points on 5-of-15 shooting to go along with eight rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes of action. This obviously wasn’t the Bam Adebayo that the Heat needed against the mighty Nets.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Bam Adebayo Boldly Declares Himself As NBA’s Best Defender

The Miami Heat have been consistently inconsistent thus far during the 2022-23 NBA season. Their longest winning streak of the season is only four games, which also matches their longest losing streak. Four games under the .500 mark is the worst things have gotten, while the best has been only two games over.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Monty Williams Reacts After Suns Drop Friday Night Game to Heat

The Phoenix Suns again were on the losing end of an NBA game, this time coming at the expense of the Miami Heat on Friday night. The Suns have lost five games in a row and their last eight-of-nine. They're 5-14 since the beginning of December. Phoenix fought back but...
PHOENIX, AZ
InsideTheHeat

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Undefeated Since Loss to the Miami Heat

The Los Angeles Lakers are on a five-game winning streak after defeating the Sacramento Saturday night. Their last defeat was against the Miami Heat on Dec. 28. After this loss, LeBron James said he wanted to see improvement from his teammates. James has been performing at a superstar level this season with little help from his surrounding cast, especially in the absence of center Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Portland takes home win streak into matchup with Orlando

Orlando Magic (15-26, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-20, 10th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Trail Blazers -7.5; over/under is 230. BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Trail Blazers take on Orlando. The Trail...
PORTLAND, OR
New York Post

2023-24 college football national championship odds, picks: Georgia favored again

Well, that sure was anticlimactic, wasn’t it? After a riveting season that saw one of the best Cinderella stories in college football history, Georgia laid waste to underdog TCU with a 65-7 victory to claim its second straight national championship – becoming the first repeat winner in the College Football Playoff era. Naturally, oddsmakers opened the 2023 title market with Georgia as the consensus favorite, dealing at +300 at FanDuel as of Tuesday morning. If the Bulldogs were to reward chalk bettors with another title run, they’d be the first team to win three straight since Minnesota pulled off the hat trick...
ATHENS, GA
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

