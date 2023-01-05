Read full article on original website
Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Loss Sunday To Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat battled it out in a close game. But it was Royce O’Neale who rebounded Kyrie Irving’s missed 3-pointer and put the ball in at the end to give the Nets the win. Here are some major takeaways from the game:. -O’Neale won...
FOX Sports
Oklahoma City visits Miami on 5-game road skid
Oklahoma City Thunder (18-22, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (21-20, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hits the road against Miami looking to end its five-game road slide. The Heat have gone 11-9 at home. Miami has a 5-5 record in games decided by...
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Brooklyn Nets Sunday Night
A valiant effort by the Miami Heat fell short against the Brooklyn Nets Sunday night. The Heat nearly came up victorious but gave up the lead with less than five seconds left. A final shot by Jimmy Butler was denied, giving Brooklyn the 14th victory in their last 15 games.
Bam Adebayo injury update will worry Heat fans
Bam Adebayo had one of his most forgettable performances of the season on Sunday as he saw the Miami Heat suffer a 102-101 defeat at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets. Adebayo finished with just 10 points on 5-of-15 shooting to go along with eight rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes of action. This obviously wasn’t the Bam Adebayo that the Heat needed against the mighty Nets.
Clemson Falls, Florida State Soars in Way-Too-Early Rankings for 2023
Both 247 and Athlon have released their early looks at what the rankings could look like for 2023 and both have a common theme--the Tigers are not the top of the ACC any longer.
NBA Power Rankings: Paolo Banchero Lifting Magic?
The Orlando Magic is 2-1 in January so far. Where does that put the team in this week's power rankings?
Yardbarker
Bam Adebayo Boldly Declares Himself As NBA’s Best Defender
The Miami Heat have been consistently inconsistent thus far during the 2022-23 NBA season. Their longest winning streak of the season is only four games, which also matches their longest losing streak. Four games under the .500 mark is the worst things have gotten, while the best has been only two games over.
Yardbarker
Monty Williams Reacts After Suns Drop Friday Night Game to Heat
The Phoenix Suns again were on the losing end of an NBA game, this time coming at the expense of the Miami Heat on Friday night. The Suns have lost five games in a row and their last eight-of-nine. They're 5-14 since the beginning of December. Phoenix fought back but...
'The Pistons Pulse': How close were our preseason predictions? Can defense be fixed?
Apple Podcasts | Spotify • Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) • Producer: Wes Davenport ...
The Los Angeles Lakers Are Undefeated Since Loss to the Miami Heat
The Los Angeles Lakers are on a five-game winning streak after defeating the Sacramento Saturday night. Their last defeat was against the Miami Heat on Dec. 28. After this loss, LeBron James said he wanted to see improvement from his teammates. James has been performing at a superstar level this season with little help from his surrounding cast, especially in the absence of center Anthony Davis.
Harrison Barnes scores 30, Kings blowout Magic 136-111
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored a season-high 30 points and the Sacramento Kings hit a franchise record 23 3-pointers to beat the Orlando Magic 136-111 Monday night. “I thought offensively tonight, but really this whole season, we feel confident about what we can do,” Barnes said. “The...
FOX Sports
Portland takes home win streak into matchup with Orlando
Orlando Magic (15-26, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-20, 10th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Trail Blazers -7.5; over/under is 230. BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Trail Blazers take on Orlando. The Trail...
76ers vs. Pistons: Doc Rivers on Tyrese Maxey’s Latest Showing
Doc Rivers liked what he saw out of Tyrese Maxey on Sunday against the Pistons.
UCF Loses Commitment, Gains Another, from Transfer Portal
Former Knights commitment now headed to Atlanta, while another player is heading to Orlando.
Brandon Marshall’s House of Athlete Launches Fitness App
Former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall has built a small business empire since his playing days, founding the I Am Athlete media network and the House of Athlete fitness facilities. Now, he’s expanding the latter to reach a larger consumer audience. On Monday, House of Athlete officially launched HOA+ —...
Chiefs Patrick Mahomes joins KC Current ownership group
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joins wife, Brittany, as an owner in the Kansas City Current women's soccer team.
2023-24 college football national championship odds, picks: Georgia favored again
Well, that sure was anticlimactic, wasn’t it? After a riveting season that saw one of the best Cinderella stories in college football history, Georgia laid waste to underdog TCU with a 65-7 victory to claim its second straight national championship – becoming the first repeat winner in the College Football Playoff era. Naturally, oddsmakers opened the 2023 title market with Georgia as the consensus favorite, dealing at +300 at FanDuel as of Tuesday morning. If the Bulldogs were to reward chalk bettors with another title run, they’d be the first team to win three straight since Minnesota pulled off the hat trick...
Florida High School Football Recruiting News: 2024 Prospects Gaining Offers
College football recruiting news across the Sunshine State.
Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Others Purchase First of Five Farms
Top athletes across North America’s “big four” sports are trying something new: farming. Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Kevin Gausman, Anders Lee, and around 20 other athletes are purchasing a farm in Iowa for roughly $5 million. The group is purchasing the 104-acre, corn- and soy-focused Bolton Farm...
Chicago Unveils $2.2B Domed Soldier Field Plan to Keep Bears
The fight to keep the Chicago Bears in the Windy City continues. Landmark Development, the developer advising mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration on how to upgrade Soldier Field, released a six-minute virtual tour of a revamped stadium. On top of a new glass dome to protect the inside of the...
