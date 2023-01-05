Read full article on original website
Governor Hogan Announces Appointment Bernice Mireku-North to Represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates
Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Bernice Mireku-North—a former assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County—to represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates. This appointment will be effective January 11, 2023, the date that the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly convenes. Mireku-North succeeds Del. Eric Luedtke, the incoming Chief Legislative Officer for Governor-Elect Wes Moore.
Montgomery Council Seeks Applicants for Montgomery County Planning Board
The Montgomery County Council is currently seeking applicants to fill three upcoming vacancies on the Montgomery County Planning Board. In October 2022, the County Council appointed five temporary acting Planning Board members. All members serve until their successors are appointed. The Council intends to appoint successors, before February 28, 2023, for three members. The Council is expected to appoint the remaining two positions, including the chair, by June 14, 2023 and will advertise to fill those positions at a later date.
Montgomery County Office of Animal Services Warns That Canine Influenza Is Being Found in the County and Around the Washington Region
Per Montgomery County: Cases of canine influenza virus have been reported by a number of veterinary practices in Montgomery County and in other localities within the Washington Region. The Montgomery County Office of Animal Services (OAS) wants dog owners to be aware, and take precautions, regarding the respiratory disease that is caused by a specific strain of the Type A influenza virus and is highly contagious.
Mayor announces MLK Day parade is back on days after its cancellation
Mayor Brandon Scott made the decision Sunday night after some were outraged by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts
Baltimore Mayor demands resignation of BOPA leader after facing criticism over canceled MLK Jr. parade
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott has demanded the resignation of the head of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Banner.Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts received backlash after announcing on Thursday that the Martin Luther King Jr. parade would once again be canceled.The BOPA said it canceled the parade to use the holiday as a "day of service."The parade was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of COVID-19 restrictions."This year, the decision was made to honor Dr. King with a day of service, in keeping with the...
Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion
Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
Montgomery County Man Sentenced Following Scheme Involving Tax Returns Filed With Information Taken From The Trash of Office Building
Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the sentencing of Patrick Mpeck, 51, of Silver Spring, Maryland, for felony theft scheme. Anne Arundel County District Court Judge Kemp W. Hammond sentenced Mpeck to five years of incarceration, all suspended, with two years of supervised probation. Mpeck was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution.
Silver Spring Apartment Building Sold For $20 Million
Transwestern Real Estate Services announced its Mid-Atlantic Multifamily Group has brokered the sale of Parkside Terrace, an 87-unit multifamily asset at 502 Easley St. in Silver Spring, Maryland. A partnership led by Enterprise Community Development (ECD), a nonprofit owner and developer of affordable homes, purchased the garden-style community for $20 million, or $229,885 per unit.
Possible warrant holds up Baltimore man's VA benefits for 14 years
A Baltimore man who stopped receiving his Veterans Affairs benefits 14 years ago thought he was getting nowhere. So, he turned to the 11 News I-Team for help. Fred Gibson, 63, is sort of a fixture at Mother's Federal Hill Grille, where he is the handyman. He is also a Marine Corps veteran who has fought for 14 years to get his VA benefits restored.
Parents rally outside of Thomas Jefferson High School after AG investigation requested
VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — On Tuesday evening, several parents rallied outside Thomas Jefferson High School in protest of the school’s actions — and in support of the ensuing investigation. Then, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid held a town hall inside the school’s library. The first-year superintendent answered questions and listened to comments from parents […]
Dunkin’ to Give Free Coffee and Breakfast Wraps to Blood Donors
Dunkin’, which is in the process of adding several new locations in Montgomery County, is giving away Free coffee and “Wake-Up” wraps for American Red Cross donors as a part of National Blood Donor Month. Per Dunkin’: January is National Blood Donor Month, a time to recognize the importance of giving blood and platelets while honoring those who roll up a sleeve to help patients in need. To help drive awareness and blood donations this winter, Dunkin’ of the DMV is partnering with the American Red Cross to provide 20,000 coupons valid for (1) free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee and (1) free Egg & Cheese Wake-Up Wrap to blood donors in the region, redeemable at participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia.*
Norfolk Avenue Streetery Survey Open Through Tuesday, Jan. 31
The Montgomery County Department of Transportation is asking residents to share their thoughts on the Bethesda Streetery on Norfolk Ave via an online survey. The Streetery was created in 2020 to allow additional restaurant seating outdoors in downtown Bethesda. A sample question from the survey can be seen below:. “What...
How much do you have to make to be middle class in the DMV?
It’s not a secret, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are all expensive places to live. Housing isn’t cheap. Just going to the grocery store will set you back. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to residents who were shocked to find out how much money you have to make to be considered middle class in the DMV.
100-plus cyclists use Old Georgetown Road bike lanes to rally support for changes
More than 100 bikers convened in a parking lot and posed for a video camera Sunday at Old Georgetown Road and West Cedar Lane before they embarked on a journey along Old Georgetown Road. Organizers said they wanted to show elected officials and opponents that people throughout the region had used newly installed bike lanes on the state road.
Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
Shared-Use Path Complete as Baltimore Road Corridor Improvements Continue
City of Rockville contractors recently completed construction of a shared-use path near Rockville High School and are turning their attention to sidewalk installation on Baltimore Road and Broadwood Drive as work continues along the corridor between Rockville Town Center and the city’s east side. In late fall, contractors finished...
Rockville Town Center “Road Diets Project” Kicks Off
Per the City of Rockville: A project to make Rockville Town Center safer for pedestrians and bicyclists by calming traffic kicked off Nov. 21 as city staff and the city’s contractor discussed the construction schedule for the Town Center Road Diets Project. At a kickoff meeting, city staff and the city’s contractor, discussed the construction schedule for the project, including a projected completion date of early fall 2023.
Two arrested after person selling motorcycle carjacked in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man and a boy who are accused of stealing a motorcycle from someone who listed it for sale on social media. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the theft happened in the 400 block of West Side Dr. in Gaithersburg around 6:50 p.m. Officers […]
Nick Mosby files last-minute rebuttal to ethics charges, suggesting next week’s court hearing will be delayed
Now represented by a lawyer, Mosby has refused to release the names of donors to a fund set up for him and his wife, Marilyn Mosby, or return funds given by donors doing business with the city. City Council President Nick Mosby has finally found a lawyer. After telling a...
