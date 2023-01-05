Florida's first Torchy's Tacos opens in St. Petersburg next month
Self-acclaimed "damn good tacos" are finally landing in Tampa Bay, all the way from Austin, Texas.
Located at 2314 Tyrone Blvd. N—next to St. Pete's newly-opened Portillos —The Sunshine State's very first Torchy's Tacos is set to grand open on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
From breakfast tacos loaded with bacon, egg and cheese to its infamous "Trailer Park tacos"—complete with fried chicken, green chilies, lettuce, pico de gallo and poblano sauce—Torchy's offers a wide range of unique Tex-Mex fare. Other heavy hitters on its menu include chips and queso, burritos, bowls and vegetarian options like its fried avocado tacos.
[location-1] According to torchystacos.com, its upcoming location will also boast a full-service bar, set to sling margaritas, sangria, mules, beer and more.
The night before its grand opening—on Monday, Jan. 30 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.—St. Pete's Torchy's will host a free community party, a tradition within the company. ILovetheBurg says the event will feature giveaways, live music and a taste of its "damn good" tacos.
Torchy's opened its first location in Texas in 2006, but the chain now has hundreds of restaurants across the country. Although St. Pete is home to Florida's first location, the Austin-based chain has plans to open many more—including another soon-to-open storefront in Altamonte Springs, just outside of Orlando.
When Torchy's debuts next month, its loaded Tex-Mex menu will be available for delivery via Uber Eats, Grub Hub and more.
For the latest information on St. Pete's upcoming Torchy's Tacos, head to its newly-formed Facebook page , where you can also find photos of its devilish mascot hitting up tourist spots across The Burg.'
Currently, there are no operating hours listed for Tampa Bay's debut Torchy's.
