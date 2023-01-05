ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Old Forester 1910 Old Fine Whisky Review

By Jim Casey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o3IRD_0k4iDRCU00
photo by Outsider

Old Forester has been a reputable purveyor of fine Kentucky bourbon for more than 150 years. Today, we’re sampling a brand-new bottle of Old Forester 1910 Old Fine Whiskey, which was originally released in 2018 as part of their Whiskey Row Series (1870, 1897, and 1920). The bourbon has a “fiery” origin story from the year 1910 that resulted in the juice being double barreled, which Old Forester mimics today with this current expression.

Let’s get tasting.

At a Glance

  • Company: Brown-Forman
  • Distillery: Old Forester Distilling Co.
  • Location: Louisville, KY
  • Style: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • Proof: 93
  • MSRP: $60
  • Website | Twitter | Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I1LWJ_0k4iDRCU00
photo by Outsider

Old Forester 1910 Review: What We Say

NoseLight Oak, Banana, Brown Sugar, Light Alcohol

PalateCherry, Bananas Foster, Graham Cracker, Caramel, Full Mouth

FinishSweet Oak Char, Brief Spice, Tobacco, Medium-Long

What You Can Expect to Pay$60-$70

Buy It: Now, Soon, Later, NeverSoon

Outsider Rating88/100

The nose opens with light oak, followed by hints of sweet bananas and brown sugar. The first sip follows suit—more banana and brown sugar à la bananas foster, but with a generous note of sweet cherry, followed by graham cracker and warm caramel. The medium-long finish reveals sweet oak char (from the double barreling, presumably) and hints of pepper and tobacco. 1910 makes a tasty evening sipper, full of warm flavors—especially the wickedly delightful cherry. It’s not overly charred from the double barrelling, but does have a slight peppery kick and just a touch of tobacco. Fantastically delicious.

What Old Forester Says About 1910

This unique expression of Old Forester has undergone a second barreling, granting it exceptional character, a smooth and sweet flavor, and a clean, crisp finish. Entering the second barrel at a low 100 proof allows more of the sweet wood sugars to dissolve into the whiskey. 1910 Old Fine Whiskey is the fourth and final expression of the Whiskey Row Series, presented at 93 proof.

Drink a double neat, or with a single small ice cube, if preferred. Don’t waste this bourbon by hiding it in an Old Fashioned or Manhattan. 1910 Old Fine Whiskey stands just “fine” on its own. In fact, it’s the best sipper in Old Forester’s Whiskey Row Series (1870, 1897, and 1920), trumping the slightly more expensive 1920.

If You Like Old Forester 1910, Try

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lMU2g_0k4iDRCU00
photo by Outsider
  • Distillery: Jim Beam
  • Location: Clermont, KY
  • Style: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • Proof: 86
  • MSRP: $25

Jim Beam Double Oak is less than half the price of Old Forester 1910, but boasts more than half the flavor, with plenty of caramel, light fruit, and heavy oak. It’s a solid sipping option if $60 is more than you’re comfortable spending—and you’re looking for a twice-barreled bourbon with extra oakiness.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Louisville chef to host new series airing on Food Network

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A well-known Louisville chef will be the host of a new series on Food Network premiering this year. Chef Darnell Ferguson, known for SuperChefs and now closed Tha Drippin Crab, will be the host of Food Network's new series called "Superchef Grudge Match," according to Food Network.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

Kentucky is a state with a rich history and a variety of cultural traditions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the bustling city streets of Louisville, there are many stories and legends that have been passed down through the generations. Some of these stories involve ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomena, and many people believe that these phenomena can be found on certain roads and highways throughout the state. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Kentucky:
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Oldham Brewing Co. to move near Old Louisville, change name

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — An Oldham County brewery is moving to a new location near Old Louisville — and changing its name,according to Louisville Business First. Inside Job Brewing Co. is seeking a zoning change for a building at 1031 S. Sixth St. The company was formerly...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

8 families displaced in South Louisville apartment fire Sunday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several apartment units are destroyed after an early Sunday morning apartment fire. Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Protection District said eight families at River Pointe Apartments are impacted, but no one was hurt. It started just before 4:30 a.m. at the apartments on Orell Road, which is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Mt. Washington Police searching for 2 suspects in liquor store robbery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mt. Washington Police are searching for two white males who allegedly robbed a liquor store in Bullitt County. Mt. Washington Police said two males broke into Cut Rate Liquor store on Delania Drive between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police said the two suspects stole approximately $2,400 worth of liquor and did several thousands of dollars of damage to the store.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is monitoring a new strain of omicron taking over in the United States. However, questions remain on when omicron sub-variant: XBB.1.5. will reach Kentucky and how dangerous it is compared to previous variants. ”We don’t know a lot about it, other than it is even...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Louisville's most googled phrases of 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We took a look at Google's "Local Year in Search 2022" for the Louisville community, and we were surprised by a few of the results. According to Google, the Louisville area’s top trending animal this year was the "Muntjac Deer", one of the oldest known species of deer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

First Kentucky Powerball winner of 2023 claims $1 million

LOUISVILLE, KY — A Louisville man’s New Year started off with a bang after he won $1 million in the Monday Powerball drawing. The first Kentucky Powerball winner of the year, who wishes to remain anonymous, called the Kentucky Lottery’s winning numbers hotline Tuesday morning. As he listened to the numbers being called off, he noticed they matched the ones on his ticket. His winning ticket matched the first five white ball numbers but not the Powerball, winning the $1 million prize.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

5-star Class of 2024 LB TJ Capers commits to Louisville

Miami Columbus High School junior standout TJ Capers will likely be playing in the All-American Bowl Game next year in San Antonio. But he's already made an appearance on the games TV broadcast this year. Capers just zoomed into the broadcast to make his college decision and he committed to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Mother of 2 latest life lost to gun violence in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have died from gun violence just days into 2023. 43-year-old Sherry Allen, a mother of two daughters, was shot and killed Tuesday morning on West Kentucky street. 43-year-old Jeremiah Buckner, a founding member of "Linkin' bridge" was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on Village...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Allied Universal in Louisville seeking to hire at least 200 employees

Louisville, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nationwide security provider is hosting a two-day job fair in Louisville. Allied Universal is one of the nation's largest security and facility services companies. On Thursday, Jan. 6, and Friday, Jan. 7, the company is hosting a job fair. "It's a great opportunity, if you...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man expected to survive after Bardstown Road shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is expected to survive after he was shot in one of the early Friday morning shootings in Louisville. Louisville Metro police officers went to the 1000 block of Bardstown Road at about 3:30 a.m. after getting a shooting report . The officers found the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

629K+
Followers
70K+
Post
255M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy