Old Forester 1910 Old Fine Whisky Review

photo by Outsider

Old Forester has been a reputable purveyor of fine Kentucky bourbon for more than 150 years. Today, we’re sampling a brand-new bottle of Old Forester 1910 Old Fine Whiskey, which was originally released in 2018 as part of their Whiskey Row Series (1870, 1897, and 1920). The bourbon has a “fiery” origin story from the year 1910 that resulted in the juice being double barreled, which Old Forester mimics today with this current expression.

Let’s get tasting.

At a Glance

Company: Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Distillery: Old Forester Distilling Co.

Old Forester Distilling Co. Location : Louisville, KY

: Louisville, KY Style : Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Proof : 93

: 93 MSRP : $60

: $60 Website | Twitter | Instagram

photo by Outsider

Old Forester 1910 Review: What We Say

NoseLight Oak, Banana, Brown Sugar, Light Alcohol

PalateCherry, Bananas Foster, Graham Cracker, Caramel, Full Mouth

FinishSweet Oak Char, Brief Spice, Tobacco, Medium-Long

What You Can Expect to Pay$60-$70

Buy It: Now, Soon, Later, NeverSoon

Outsider Rating88/100

The nose opens with light oak, followed by hints of sweet bananas and brown sugar. The first sip follows suit—more banana and brown sugar à la bananas foster, but with a generous note of sweet cherry, followed by graham cracker and warm caramel. The medium-long finish reveals sweet oak char (from the double barreling, presumably) and hints of pepper and tobacco. 1910 makes a tasty evening sipper, full of warm flavors—especially the wickedly delightful cherry. It’s not overly charred from the double barrelling, but does have a slight peppery kick and just a touch of tobacco. Fantastically delicious.

What Old Forester Says About 1910

This unique expression of Old Forester has undergone a second barreling, granting it exceptional character, a smooth and sweet flavor, and a clean, crisp finish. Entering the second barrel at a low 100 proof allows more of the sweet wood sugars to dissolve into the whiskey. 1910 Old Fine Whiskey is the fourth and final expression of the Whiskey Row Series, presented at 93 proof.

Drink a double neat, or with a single small ice cube, if preferred. Don’t waste this bourbon by hiding it in an Old Fashioned or Manhattan. 1910 Old Fine Whiskey stands just “fine” on its own. In fact, it’s the best sipper in Old Forester’s Whiskey Row Series (1870, 1897, and 1920), trumping the slightly more expensive 1920.

If You Like Old Forester 1910, Try

photo by Outsider

Distillery: Jim Beam

Jim Beam Location: Clermont, KY

Clermont, KY Style: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Proof: 86

86 MSRP: $25

Jim Beam Double Oak is less than half the price of Old Forester 1910, but boasts more than half the flavor, with plenty of caramel, light fruit, and heavy oak. It’s a solid sipping option if $60 is more than you’re comfortable spending—and you’re looking for a twice-barreled bourbon with extra oakiness.