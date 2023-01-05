ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Wbaltv.com

Why the Baltimore-based Charmery ice cream shop closed in Federal Hill

The owners of The Charmery thought they had cornered the Federal Hill ice cream market when they opened their walk-up window location on Cross Street in June 2020. Video above: The Charmery celebrates its ninth anniversary in Baltimore (August 2022) However, within months of the popular Baltimore scoop shop's launch,...
BALTIMORE, MD
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Eldersburg, MD

Eldersburg is a small, unincorporated community in Carroll County, Maryland, home to about 30,418 residents. Despite being a relatively smaller town, it offers a pleasant change of scenery, especially for those who need a break from the busy metropolitan life. Since it’s located less than an hour from Baltimore, it...
ELDERSBURG, MD
Madoc

Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to Odenton

The brand’s menu consists of over 60 varieties from classic plain Glazed Do-Nut to the golden Sausage and Cheese. There is a lot to say about Shipley's delicious donuts. From its broad menu that has something for everyone to its different flavors and shapes that renders them irresistible. The nicely shaped delicious donuts has finally arrived Odenton to the joy of its many fans who has longed for it over the years.
ODENTON, MD
southbmore.com

Five Below to Open in the Former Walgreens Space at Southside Marketplace

Last year it was announced that Five Below would open at Southside Marketplace in Riverside/Locust Point, but a location was never disclosed by shopping center owner Regency Centers. But, now its official: Five Below will be replacing the recently-closed 9,200 sq. ft. Walgreens as Five Below is listed on Regency Centers’ website in Walgreens’ former Suite 26.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

What you need to know for the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis is preparing for the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller on Jan. 18. Video above: Gov.-elect Wes Moore tours Government House (Dec. 16, 2022) The swearing-in ceremony takes place at noon inside the State House, followed by a public ceremony on...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday

Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
TOWSON, MD
whatsupmag.com

Most Annapolis City Offices Closed for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Annapolis, MD - Mayor Gavin Buckley reminds residents that Annapolis City government offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2023 in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. “Dr. King’s birthday is a great time to reflect on his courage and willingness to endure hardship and sacrifice...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience

After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
BALTIMORE, MD
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Waldorf, MD

Waldorf is an unincorporated community in Maryland under Charles County, just a few miles from Washington, D.C. Known as a suburb, Waldorf isn’t particularly a tourist hotspot, but there are a couple of interesting and free places you can check out here if you’re passing by the community.
WALDORF, MD
bestattractions.org

Delightful Things to Do in Columbia, Maryland

There are many things to do in Columbia, Maryland. You can check out the various parks and recreation centers or visit local restaurants. If you’re looking to plan a weekend out with friends, there are plenty of events and activities to choose from. The city of Columbia, Maryland, offers...
COLUMBIA, MD
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: The next chapter of Lexington Market

From the waterfront to the heart of downtown, 11 TV Hill takes a look at what's breathing new life into decades-old Baltimore City spaces. Paul Ruppert, CEO of Lexington Market, shares what's part of the market's next chapter.
BALTIMORE, MD
whatsupmag.com

1/6: Anne Arundel County Public School Redistricting

Readers respond to last week’s Feedback Friday topic, which was:. After a publicly open Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) Board meeting dubbed a “Redistricting Workshop” earlier this week, many parents left frustrated. The concern being that the county’s redistricting process, which will affect thousands of students and their families beginning in 2024, might be flawed.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
MARYLAND STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware

Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
DELAWARE STATE

