RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Houston Chronicle

Ukraine liberated Kherson city. Now, Russia is destroying it.

KHERSON, Ukraine - Four charred baby cribs were all that was left in the maternity ward's bomb shelter. The rest of the room was destroyed Wednesday when Russian forces attacked the city, striking one of the only hospitals in Kherson where babies can still be delivered. By fate or luck,...
Houston Chronicle

When Russia bombs a building full of people, this is the aftermath

DNIPRO, Ukraine - Two hours after a Russian missile slammed into a Ukrainian apartment complex on Saturday, shocking the city that has served as a relatively safe haven for the war's displaced, rescue workers digging through rubble spotted a sudden movement from above. On the eighth floor, they could see...

