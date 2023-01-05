Read full article on original website
City by City: Red Cliff, Hayward, Voyageurs National Park
Red Cliff- Starting January 9, masks are once again mandatory in Tribal Government Buildings. The public health department is bringing back the mandate in an attempt to limit the spread of covid, RSV, influenza and other respiratory illnesses. Masks but be worn by employees, community members and visitors until further notice. Red Cliff Public Health will continue monitoring the situation and provide updates when necessary.
