As superhero movies are starting to wean out of mass audience's favor, the next big thing is kind of up in the air. While we're starting to see an ant-sized surge in mid-budget studio films, it seems as though the movie going public is completely attached to gargantuan spectacles as the primary type of project that will draw them into theaters and streaming services. One genre that seems to really be catching peoples' eye nowadays is fantasy, something we're seeing with HBO's House of the Dragon and Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It seems that as audiences have proven greater interest in the genre, we're starting to hear about more and more fantasy related films being announced by studios every day. As audiences are looking for additional fantasy movies and TV shows to catch, whether new and old, one that has probably flown under many radars is Disney's 1985 film The Black Cauldron — a dark and mystical adventure still bound to satisfy the needs of fantasy heads everywhere.

9 DAYS AGO