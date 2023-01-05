Read full article on original website
15 huge horror movies that will scare your pants off in 2023
New year, new scares – 2023 looks like it will have a lot of them, if the upcoming slate of horror movies is anything to go by. Among them, expect to be given a fright by AI-assisted dolls, childhood favourites gone feral and, er, a cocaine-eating bear. Don’t worry, Hollywood is still giving us all the usual ghosts and ghouls too, so get ready for an incredibly spooky year ahead with these unmissable horror films.
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
‘M3GAN’ Review: Blumhouse Killer Doll Movie Puts Fun Twist On Well-Worn Horror Genre
Hoping to take the sub-horror killer doll genre to new heights, producers James Wan and Jason Blum have teamed on what they hope to be a modern technology-infused combo somewhere along the lines of Annabelle meets The Terminator. Short of literally doing that, they have cooked up the latest Blumhouse fright picture, M3GAN, which for the most part follows a formula but shakes it up just enough to have strong appeal — especially for the teen-girl audience that gravitates to these PG13-safe kind of movies. Although it is all entirely predictable, there is some fun entertainment to be had here as...
Watch Nicolas Cage as freaky vampire in ‘Renfield’ trailer
Nicolas Cage’s turn as a vampire has been heavily anticipated. The actor, known for picking dramatic and strange roles, seems like the perfect fit for a comedy horror film that centers on Dracula’s henchmen. Still, the results are better than anyone expected. “Renfield” has just released its...
Adapting Stephen King's The Stand: How The 2020 Miniseries Adds To The Legacy Of The Apocalypse-Centric Epic
A deep look at the 2020 remake of The Stand, starring Alexander Skarsgård and Amber Heard.
The Most Anticipated Horror Films of 2023
2022 was a stellar year for the horror genre with so many unique ideas and genuinely scary stories coming out to surprise fans everywhere. From the new Jordan Peele flick Nope to the unpredictable Barbarian, there was something for everyone to enjoy, and it seems as though 2023 is shaping up to be just as solid a year for the genre.
Paul Mescal Set to Star in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel
Are you not entertained? Paul Mescal is in talks to lead “Gladiator 2,” helmed by original director Ridley Scott, a source confirmed to IndieWire. After Scott revealed that the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2000 film will take place 20 years later, with Mescal’s role as part of the next generation of the ruling Roman family. The estimated era for the film is 200 B.C.E. The “Aftersun” actor is set to star as lead character Lucius, the nephew of since-deceased Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) who was killed by Russell Crowe’s Maximus. Lucius is the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and grandson of Marcus Aurelius. “Gladiator 2”...
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailer: A Groovy Horror Classic Returns
The Evil Dead are about to rise again. For the first time in a decade, there’s a new Evil Dead film. The previous installment, Evil Dead, was a reboot of the original franchise. The new film, Evil Dead Rise, moves the action from a cabin in the woods to an urban apartment building. The Necronomicon, the Book of the Dead that always starts up trouble in these films, is still on hand though. And after its contents are read yet again, the evil dead begin to rise. (Why people continue to read from this thing, I will never know. Just read another book! The Pelican Brief never animated a single corpse.)
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
Todd Field Teases ‘Surprising’ ‘TÁR’ Cinematic Universe with ‘The Fundraiser’ Short Film
Will Lydia Tár conduct again? “TÁR” writer-director Todd Field stayed mum on the plot of upcoming short film “The Fundraiser,” which is set in the same universe as the award-winning drama starring Cate Blanchett. As for what to expect from “The Fundraiser,” Field told IndieWire at the New York Film Critics Circle awards ceremony that it’s “the first three letters of that title.” The fun won’t stop for Blanchett, as Field hinted that she will be reprising the role of the disgraced conductor, which is already earning Blanchett Oscar buzz. “Is the entire cast in ‘The Fundraiser’? No, not the entire cast,” Field...
The 15 most shocking film twists of the last 30 years
Plot twists can make or break a movie, so here are 15 of the most shocking film twists in the last 30 years. Needless to say, spoilers ahead!
Music Box Buys U.S. Rights to Rebecca Zlotowski’s Venice Film ‘Other People’s Children’ Ahead of Sundance (EXCLUSIVE)
Music Box Films has picked up U.S. rights to Rebecca Zlotowski’s “Other People’s Children,” the affecting drama starring Virginie Efira (“Benedetta”). The movie world premiered in competition at Venice and is slated to make its U.S. debut in the Spotlight section at Sundance later this month. Also starring Roschdy Zem and Chiara Mastroianni, “Other People’s Children” played in the Special Presentation section at Toronto. Music Box Films will release the French movie in theaters and on home entertainment platforms in spring 2023. Efira, one of France’s leading actors, delivers a strong performance as Rachel, a dedicated high school teacher. She falls in love with Ali (Roschdy...
'The Black Cauldron' Is a Cauldron Full of Dark Fantasy for Modern Audiences
As superhero movies are starting to wean out of mass audience's favor, the next big thing is kind of up in the air. While we're starting to see an ant-sized surge in mid-budget studio films, it seems as though the movie going public is completely attached to gargantuan spectacles as the primary type of project that will draw them into theaters and streaming services. One genre that seems to really be catching peoples' eye nowadays is fantasy, something we're seeing with HBO's House of the Dragon and Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It seems that as audiences have proven greater interest in the genre, we're starting to hear about more and more fantasy related films being announced by studios every day. As audiences are looking for additional fantasy movies and TV shows to catch, whether new and old, one that has probably flown under many radars is Disney's 1985 film The Black Cauldron — a dark and mystical adventure still bound to satisfy the needs of fantasy heads everywhere.
Clint Eastwood's Best Directed Movies to Watch
Few players in Hollywood history have amassed a legacy and body of work comparable to Clint Eastwood's. First achieving success on the small screen in the television's Rawhide, he quickly transitioned to the silver screen and became a household name with his work in Sergio Leone's "Dollars Trilogy." After spending years on many productions, observing and learning from a number of respected filmmakers, it would only be a matter of time before Eastwood tried his own hand at directing. He made his debut behind the camera in 1971 and, as of half a century later, the iconic actor-turned-filmmaker has directed more than 40 films. Two of his efforts would go on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, and Eastwood himself has twice taken home Oscar gold for his direction.
Eli Roth Directing 'Thanksgiving' Film Based on His 'Grindhouse' Trailer
Eli Roth is known for his horror movies. He is infamously the director of The Green Inferno, a movie that was delayed and banned for its violence in many places. He's got a unique style when it comes to his take on the genre and has had many projects in the works. Most recently, he was working on an adaptation of the game Borderlands starring Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Edgar Ramirez, and more. But Roth is passing along the reins for the reshoots to Tim Miller so that he can make way on his next feature-length film: Thanksgiving.
The Shawshank Redemption has a Shining easter egg you’ve never noticed
Any Stephen King fan knows that when it comes to cinematic adaptions of his novels, few are as brilliant as the Shawshank Redemption or Stanley Kubrick‘s The Shining. But did you know that the 1995 movie directed by Frank Darabont sneakily references Stanley Kubrick’s acclaimed horror movie – subtly tying the two King projects together through a surprising easter egg?
New to Netflix in January 2023: That '90s Show, Kaleidoscope, You People, and More
It may be hard to believe, but 2023 has officially arrived, and Netflix is helping ring in the new year with some great new additions from the world of television and movies, including a follow-up to a beloved show in That '90s Show. This new series takes place in 1995...
Where Was Peter Jackson's Adaptation of 'King Kong' Filmed? Here's What We Know
Leave it to Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson to direct a three-hour-long King Kong epic. The 2005 film has experienced a resurgence of popularity thanks to Netflix, where it has been on the Top 10 film list since its debut on the platform on Jan. 7. Article continues...
'Copenhagen Cowboy' Lets Nicolas Winding Refn Pay Homage to Himself
There is a very funny and telling excerpt from an interview between filmmakers William Friedkin and Nicolas Winding Refn that went semi-viral some years ago. In the video, Refn labels his own film, Only God Forgives, a masterpiece. How much irony is baked into the statement is left up to the viewer to interpret, but Refn ensures that his tone is purposefully ambiguous. Moments later, the Neon Demon director playfully mentions that he thinks his 2011 crossover smash Drive should have been mentioned, *by Friedkin*, in the same breath as established classics like Citizen Kane and 2001: A Space Odyssey. Friedkin responds to Refn by curtly cutting him down to size, but the message is perfectly clear all the same: Nicolas Winding Refn, for better or worse, thoroughly enjoys his own work.
Nostalgia for movie theaters abounds in current films, but good change can still come
'The Fabelmans,' 'Babylon' and 'Empire of Light' all look back at better times for the movie theaters. And while things may never be the same, they can still be good, some say.
