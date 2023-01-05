A “Dungeons & Dragons” live-action series has been ordered at Paramount+, Variety has confirmed. Rawson Marshall Thurber wrote the pilot for the series and will direct the first episode. Paramount+ has given the show an eight-episode order. The series is a co-production between eOne and Paramount Pictures, with eOne serving as the lead studio. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps. News of the series comes as Paramount Pictures and eOne are preparing to release the live-action film “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” on March 31. The film hails from directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Michael Gilio. More to come… More from Variety'Workaholics' Movie Axed at Paramount+ Weeks Before Filming, Says Adam DeVine: 'We Are Deeply Butt Hurt'Nicole Kidman Cast in Taylor Sheridan's CIA Drama Series 'Lioness' at Paramount+ (EXCLUSIVE)'Top Gun: Maverick' Becomes Paramount+'s Most-Watched Movie in Premiere WeekendBest of VarietyWhat's Coming to Netflix in January 2023What's Coming to Disney+ in January 2023Oscar Predictions: Live Action Short - Alfonso Cuarón and Disney are Early Favorites Among Multiple Non-English and International Titles

