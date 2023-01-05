What’s Booming: A Revolutionary Week in RVA

Richmond’s real Revolutionary past and its contemporary events keep us both historic and relevant. This week, quaff craft mead, learn, get fit, and enjoy music both harmonic and nitty gritty. In this week’s What’s Booming: A Revolutionary Week.

Funktastic Mead’s 1 Year Anniversary Weekend

Jan. 6 to 8, Funktastic Meads, Midlothian

Celebrate Midlothian’s premiere meadery with special honey wines, cellar sale, guest beers and meads, bottle share, and more. Never tried mead before? Now is your chance, with variations of the historic beverage, many with contemporary flair, available for your tasting.

Benedict Arnold’s Raid!

Jan. 5, 7, and 8 at several locations, including Libbie Mill Library, Chimborazo Medical Museum, and Historic St. John’s Church, Richmond

The British are coming! The National Park Service presents multiple area events interpreting Richmond’s 18th-century history, notably the capture of Richmond by British General Benedict Arnold on Jan. 5, 1781. The weekend includes speakers covering Revolutionary topics, a living history camp outside Chimborazo Medical Museum, musket-firing demonstrations, living history reenactors at Historic St. John’s Church, and walking tours. FREE.

HistoricStJohnsChurch.org and Richmond National Battlefield Park’s event announcement

Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer at Shady Grove Coffeehouse

Jan. 7, 8 p.m., at Unitarian Universalist Community Church, Glen Allen

The two-time Grammy Award winners perform their masterful harmonies and instrumentals on guitar, five-string banjo, ukulele, mandolin, cello-banjo, and more.

Fitness Warriors 12-Week Virtual Workouts

Jan. 9 through March 31, wherever you want

Pick from five different virtual classes – different days of the week and times of day – hosted by Sports Backers Fitness Warriors instructors. Classes begin the week of Jan. 9 and extend through March 31. Get healthier from the comfort of your home!

John McEuen of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Jan. 11, 8 p.m., at The Tin Pan, Richmond

This founding member of the legendary country/bluegrass act, formed in 1966, is joined by Les Thompson, John Cable, and Matt Cartsonis. The four will perform songs from “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” released 50 years ago, plus contemporary originals. With archival photos and video from the NGDB.

