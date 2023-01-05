Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Applied For Police Department Internship Before University Of Idaho Slaying, Court Documents Reveal

Accused killer Bryan Kohberger applied to be an intern at a police department before he allegedly carried out the brutal murder of 4 University of Idaho students, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Thursday, the court unsealed records relating to Kohberger’s arrest. The unsealed documents lay out how police investigated the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves , 21, Madison Mogen , 21, Xana Kernodle , 20, and Ethan Chapin , 20.

As part of the investigative file, prosecutors explained what they learned about Kohberger’s background. They said he was currently a Ph.D. student in Criminology at Washington State University.

“Pursuant to records provided by a member of the interview panel for Pullman Police Department, we learned that Kohberger’s educaton included undergraduate degrees in psychology and cloud-based forensics. These records also showed Kohberger wrote an essay when he applied for an internship with the Pullman Police Department in the fall of 2022.”

“Kohberger wrote in his essay he had interest in assisting rural law enforcement agencies with how to better collect and analyze technological date in public safety operations,” the filing read. “Kohberger also posted a Reddit survey which can be found by an open-source internet search. The survey asked for participants to provide information to “understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision making when committing a crime.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, officers were able to pin the crime to Kohberger based on a knife holder they found at the scene that had his DNA .

The investigators kept an eye on Kohberger for some time and even sent agents down to his parent’s house to take trash — which they used to help match Kohberger’s DNA.

“On December 27, 2022, Pennsylvania Agents recovered the trash from the Kohberger family residence located in Albrightsville, PA. That evidence was sent to the Idaho State Lab for testing. On December 28,2022, the Idaho State Lab reported that a DNA profile obtained from the trash and the DNA profile obtained from the sheath, identified a male as not being excluded as the biological father of Suspect Profile. At least 99.9998% of the male population would be expected to be excluded from the possibility of being the suspect's biological father,” the filing read.

Kohberger arrived in Idaho yesterday and will soon face a judge.