ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

What Damar Hamlin Asked When He Woke Up, According to Doctors

By Nick Geddes
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bpP5m_0k4iD0hM00

University of Cincinnati Medical Center doctors met with the media Thursday for the first time since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest during “Monday Night Football.”

Dr. Timothy Pritts, division chief of general surgery, revealed Hamlin is beginning to awaken and following commands. In addition, Hamlin asked [in writing] who won the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

“When he asked, ‘did we win?,’ the answer is, yes, you know, Damar, you won,” Pritts said, via CNN . “You’ve won the game of life and that’s probably the important thing out of this. And we really need to keep him in the center of everything else that’s going on, and we really want to ensure a good outcome for him.”

Medical personnel administered CPR on Hamlin, 24, following a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Dr. William Knight, the hospital’s director of emergency medicine, credited the Bills’ medical staff for their swift response.

“He was managed and resuscitated and worked up in the emergency department. Had some additional tests in the ED and in the hospital. And then has been managed in the surgical ICU,” Knight said.

Pritts confirmed the earlier report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that Hamlin is neurologically intact.

“He has been very sick and has made a fairly remarkable recovery and improvement,” Pritts said. “He is now demonstrating that sign of good neurologic recovery as well as overall clinical improvement as has been previously reported related to not just his vital signs but a lot of his other individual organ recovery.”

Bills Set to Address Media Days After Damar Hamlin Incident

The Bills will hold their first press conference since Hamlin’s medical emergency following practice Thursday. Head coach Sean McDermott and select players will speak at Highmark Stadium at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor addressed the media Wednesday, detailing the conversation between he and McDermott on the field.

“The first thing he [McDermott] said was, ‘I need to be at the hospital with Damar and I shouldn’t be coaching this game,’” Taylor said, via Syracuse.com . “In that moment he really showed who he was. That all his focus was just on Damar and being there for him and being there for his family at the hospital.”

The post What Damar Hamlin Asked When He Woke Up, According to Doctors appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Damar Hamlin’s Family Breaks Silence After Terrifying Medical Emergency

The family of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin provided an update on his condition Tuesday following his on-field collapse during “Monday Night Football.”. “On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” the statement read. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar.
CBS Philly

Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
Outsider.com

Man Living in Antarctica Records ‘Dinosaur’ Right Outside His Door: VIDEO

A man living in Antarctica won the internet this week when he posted the sounds of a “dinosaur” coming from right outside his door. Matty Jordan, a self-described seventh-continent enthusiast, shared a video of the “prehistoric” sounds on his TikTok page. The noises sounded similar to what most would think a Pterodactylus made. Of course, there were no once-extinct creatures roaming the snow-covered abyss when he went to investigate.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Massive Buck Takes Down Hunter in Act of ‘Revenge’

This deer got back at its hunter with one final act of revenge. Two hunters walk up to a buck that they’ve shot, and as one of the men gets close to the buck, it jumps up and seems to attack the hunter. Then, after making contact with the man and knocking him to the ground, the deer falls back to the ground, where it seems to slowly succumb to death.
Outsider.com

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies: Wife Reveals New Information About His Death

As fans mourn the death of Stephen Boss, known to all as “tWitch,” more details are coming in as to what happened in the hours before he took his own life. It appears tWitch, the dynamic dancer and long-time DJ for the Ellen DeGeneres Show, died sometime Monday night or Tuesday. News of his passing didn’t break until Wednesday.
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Sued by Patriots Fan for Massive Amount Over FTX Ordeal

Tom Brady is once again at the center of controversy. According to reports, the NFL legend is in hot water after a Patriots fan issued a lawsuit. They allege they invested a massive amount of money into the cryptocurrency exchange company, FTX. Now, the plaintiff alleges Brady endorsed the platform, which is now bankrupt.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

630K+
Followers
70K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy