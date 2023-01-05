What Damar Hamlin Asked When He Woke Up, According to Doctors

University of Cincinnati Medical Center doctors met with the media Thursday for the first time since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest during “Monday Night Football.”

Dr. Timothy Pritts, division chief of general surgery, revealed Hamlin is beginning to awaken and following commands. In addition, Hamlin asked [in writing] who won the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

“When he asked, ‘did we win?,’ the answer is, yes, you know, Damar, you won,” Pritts said, via CNN . “You’ve won the game of life and that’s probably the important thing out of this. And we really need to keep him in the center of everything else that’s going on, and we really want to ensure a good outcome for him.”

Medical personnel administered CPR on Hamlin, 24, following a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Dr. William Knight, the hospital’s director of emergency medicine, credited the Bills’ medical staff for their swift response.

“He was managed and resuscitated and worked up in the emergency department. Had some additional tests in the ED and in the hospital. And then has been managed in the surgical ICU,” Knight said.

Pritts confirmed the earlier report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that Hamlin is neurologically intact.

“He has been very sick and has made a fairly remarkable recovery and improvement,” Pritts said. “He is now demonstrating that sign of good neurologic recovery as well as overall clinical improvement as has been previously reported related to not just his vital signs but a lot of his other individual organ recovery.”

Bills Set to Address Media Days After Damar Hamlin Incident

The Bills will hold their first press conference since Hamlin’s medical emergency following practice Thursday. Head coach Sean McDermott and select players will speak at Highmark Stadium at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor addressed the media Wednesday, detailing the conversation between he and McDermott on the field.

“The first thing he [McDermott] said was, ‘I need to be at the hospital with Damar and I shouldn’t be coaching this game,’” Taylor said, via Syracuse.com . “In that moment he really showed who he was. That all his focus was just on Damar and being there for him and being there for his family at the hospital.”

