Indiana vs. Northwestern basketball: Media pans Mike Woodson, Hoosiers after Wildcats upset No. 15 IU
IU's defense was abused throughout the matchup, allowing the Wildcats to score a season-high 84 points against a power opponent. On offense, Indiana surrendered their second-most turnovers of the season with 16, compared to Northwestern's seven. Northwestern was paced by senior guard Boo Buie, who poured in a team-high 26...
Here's What Trayce Jackson-Davis Said After 30-Point Night in Loss to Iowa
Trayce Jackson-Davis had a big night at Iowa, scoring 30 points, but the Hoosiers let a big lead slip away and lost 91-89 at Iowa City. Trayce met with the media afterward and talked about the loss, and the injury to friend and teammate Race Thompson.
Indiana Basketball's Race Thompson Out Indefinitely With Leg Injury
Indiana senior forward Race Thompson is out indefinitely with a right leg injury he suffered during the Hoosiers 91-89 loss at Iowa on Thursday.
Northwestern Coach Chris Collins Reacts to Win Over Indiana
Northwestern defeated Indiana 84-83 on Sunday at Assembly Hall behind 26 points from Boo Buie. Here's what Chris Collins said, including full video from his postgame press conference.
How to Watch No. 15 Indiana Basketball Against Northwestern Wildcats
Indiana basketball (10-4, 1-2) takes on the Northwestern Wildcats (11-3, 2-1) on Sunday at Noon ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.
What Jalen Hood-Schifino, Trayce Jackson-Davis Said After Indiana Lost to Northwestern
Indiana lost to Northwestern 84-83 at Assembly Hall on Sunday, despite a freshman-record 33 points from Jalen Hood-Schifino and 24 rebounds from Trayce Jackson-Davis, the most by an IU player since 1971. They met with the media afterward, and here is what they had to say, with full transcript and video attached.
WATCH: Trey Galloway's Floater Against Northwestern
Indiana guard Trey Galloway dropped in his signature floater in the second half against Northwestern on Sunday.
Coach TV: Mike Woodson discusses Indiana's loss against Northwestern
Watch and listen to what IU head basketball coach Mike Woodson had to say following IU’s 84-83 loss to Northwestern.
Indiana adds commitment from linebacker transfer out of Stanford
Indiana football dipped into the transfer portal and added a commitment from former Stanford linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar Saturday. Mangum-Farrar started 8 games for the Cardinal last season, totaling 45 tackles, 1 forced fumble and 3 pass deflections. This is a step forward in replacing star rising sophomore LB Dasan McCullough, who transferred to Oklahoma after 1 season in Bloomington. Indiana also lost linebackers Cam Jones and Bradley Jennings to eligibility following a 4-8 season.
Grace Berger Back, Indiana Women's Basketball Cruises to Road Win Over Northwestern
Indiana women's basketball shut down Northwestern 72-50 on the road while senior guard Grace Berger and junior forward Kiandra Browne rejoined the game after battling injuries. Despite being in practice only a week, Berger was the team's second leading scorer behind senior forward Mackenzie Holmes.
