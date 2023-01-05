ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Indiana adds commitment from linebacker transfer out of Stanford

Indiana football dipped into the transfer portal and added a commitment from former Stanford linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar Saturday. Mangum-Farrar started 8 games for the Cardinal last season, totaling 45 tackles, 1 forced fumble and 3 pass deflections. This is a step forward in replacing star rising sophomore LB Dasan McCullough, who transferred to Oklahoma after 1 season in Bloomington. Indiana also lost linebackers Cam Jones and Bradley Jennings to eligibility following a 4-8 season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

