MLive.com
Vote for the Kalamazoo-area prep sports Athlete of the Week for Jan. 2-7
KALAMAZOO, MI – The end of the holiday break means Michigan’s winter high school sports are in full swing, and many Kalamazoo-area athletes appeared to be in midseason form to start the new year. With that in mind, we’re taking a look at the local athletes that shined...
MLive.com
See Grand Rapids-area prep basketball conference standings as of Jan. 9
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – High school basketball teams across the Grand Rapids area took their first step toward a season-long goal by commencing conference play on Friday. There were a few early season showdowns, such as Grand Haven over Rockford and South Christian over Forest Hills Eastern on the boys side, and East Grand Rapids over Greenville on the girls side.
MLive.com
Fourth-quarter comebacks headline Friday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action
KALAMAZOO, MI – Late leads weren’t in high school gyms around Kalamazoo on Friday, as a pair of prep hoops teams clawed back from big fourth-quarter deficits to stun their opponents. The Otsego girls completed an impressive comeback at Marshall, as the Bulldogs trailed by 11 heading into...
Repeated use of n-word by Michigan college hoops coach prompts player boycott
ALBION, MI - Ten Albion College basketball players sat out a Saturday game in protest of the college’s handling of Coach Jody May’s alleged use of the n-word multiple times at a practice. The boycott of the Jan. 7 home game against Indiana’s Trine University was for not...
MLive.com
Strong first quarter leads Olivet over Stockbridge
STOCKBRIDGE – A dominating stretch in the first quarter at both ends of the floor led the Olivet boys basketball team to a 56-30 win over Stockbridge on Monday. Stockbridge scored first on a Kegan Collins 3-pointer, but that was the last basket the Panthers knocked down in the first quarter. Olivet responded with a 23-0 run extending into the early second quarter.
MLive.com
Former Unity Christian standout announces college football decision date
Former Hudsonville Unity Christian and Hillsdale College standout Isaac TeSlaa will be taking his talents to the Division 1 level next season and announced via social media Sunday that he plans to make those plans official on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wideout has collected scholarship offers from more...
saturdaytradition.com
Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment
A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
Michigan Man Wins $500,000 Jackpot With $10 Winning Ticket
If the odds are so stacked against anyone winning a major jackpot, they why is it that some how or some way, one person seems to defy the odds every single time?. I love these stories about how one man or one woman purchased a lottery ticket somewhere in the state of Michigan and then end up winning half a million dollars and possibly $1 million from the Michigan Lottery.
Theo & Stacy’s in Kalamazoo closing down after 50 years
A downtown Kalamazoo staple is closing its doors after 50 years.
Body found in Southwest Michigan field
CASS COUNTY, MI -- A body was found in a field south of Dowagiac on Thursday, Jan. 5. Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of M-62 and Beeson Street about 1:15 p.m. on a report of a body in a field. The location is in LaGrange Township.
Community mourning loss of Wayland coach, teacher
Jody Tyner taught Wildcats for more than 16 years and will be remembered as a dedicated family man, coach, and friend.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo resident shot, hospitalized in Vernon Street shooting
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that sent one person to the hospital. South Side shooting: One person injured in shooting near South Side neighborhood, police investigating. The shooting happened on Vernon Street after officers received a call about someone being shot, according to...
See photos, history as Kalamazoo County Jail building turns 50
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Just over 50 years ago, the first incarcerated people moved into the new Kalamazoo County Jail. Either 61 or 63 people were moved Jan. 5, 1973, from the jail on top floor of the Kalamazoo County Courthouse to the new jail at 1500 Lamont Avenue.
Man, 82, arrested after standoff at Holland-area business
An 82-year-old man was arrested after allegedly threatening two people and then holing up inside a law firm north of Holland for hours Monday, deputies say.
WWMTCw
New Benton Harbor apartment complex accepting applicants ahead of spring opening
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A new apartment complex is on track to open this spring in Benton Harbor. According to our reporting partners at WSJM Radio, the new Emma Jean Hull Flats on Riverview Drive is now accepting applications. The complex is a partnership between the city of...
How a businessman built Ottawa Impact and took control of the county board in 2 years
In September 2021, then a protesting citizen getting his one minute to talk to Ottawa County commissioners, Joe Moss said he came "with a message from the people." That message: "We want our freedom back."
WWMTCw
One person injured in shooting near South Side neighborhood, police investigating
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday around 4 p.m. Friday: Battle Creek man to be charged after suspected fentanyl, cash found in drug raid. The 38-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and non-life-threatening wounds,...
This Michigan City Has Only Had 5 Minutes Of Sunshine This Month
The last mostly sunny day was on December 4, 2022.
3 women wanted for stealing $150K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty stores in Metro Detroit
Felony charges have been filed and arrest warrants issued for three women accused of robbing Ulta Beauty locations across Metro Detroit – getting away with around $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances.
fox2detroit.com
Police searching for women accused of stealing $150K worth of perfumes from Metro Detroit Ulta stores
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three women from west Michigan are accused of stealing an estimated $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances from around 20 Metro Detroit Ulta Beauty stores. According to Warren police, Sarah Ann Judge, 43, of Grand Haven, Tiara Martinique Judge, 28, of Grand Rapids, and Jasmine...
