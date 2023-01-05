ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

MLive.com

See Grand Rapids-area prep basketball conference standings as of Jan. 9

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – High school basketball teams across the Grand Rapids area took their first step toward a season-long goal by commencing conference play on Friday. There were a few early season showdowns, such as Grand Haven over Rockford and South Christian over Forest Hills Eastern on the boys side, and East Grand Rapids over Greenville on the girls side.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Strong first quarter leads Olivet over Stockbridge

STOCKBRIDGE – A dominating stretch in the first quarter at both ends of the floor led the Olivet boys basketball team to a 56-30 win over Stockbridge on Monday. Stockbridge scored first on a Kegan Collins 3-pointer, but that was the last basket the Panthers knocked down in the first quarter. Olivet responded with a 23-0 run extending into the early second quarter.
OLIVET, MI
MLive.com

Former Unity Christian standout announces college football decision date

Former Hudsonville Unity Christian and Hillsdale College standout Isaac TeSlaa will be taking his talents to the Division 1 level next season and announced via social media Sunday that he plans to make those plans official on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wideout has collected scholarship offers from more...
HILLSDALE, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment

A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Man Wins $500,000 Jackpot With $10 Winning Ticket

If the odds are so stacked against anyone winning a major jackpot, they why is it that some how or some way, one person seems to defy the odds every single time?. I love these stories about how one man or one woman purchased a lottery ticket somewhere in the state of Michigan and then end up winning half a million dollars and possibly $1 million from the Michigan Lottery.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Body found in Southwest Michigan field

CASS COUNTY, MI -- A body was found in a field south of Dowagiac on Thursday, Jan. 5. Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of M-62 and Beeson Street about 1:15 p.m. on a report of a body in a field. The location is in LaGrange Township.
DOWAGIAC, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo resident shot, hospitalized in Vernon Street shooting

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that sent one person to the hospital. South Side shooting: One person injured in shooting near South Side neighborhood, police investigating. The shooting happened on Vernon Street after officers received a call about someone being shot, according to...
KALAMAZOO, MI

