Nicollet County, MN

County relocates Community Resources; corridor study recommends N. Mankato roundabouts

By By CARSON HUGHES
St. Peter Herald
St. Peter Herald
 4 days ago

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Nicollet County Board of Commissioners held its first meeting of the new year, swearing in returning and newly elected members and tackling new plans from the departments of Health and Human Services and Transportation.

District 4 Commissioner Jack Kolars was elected board chair and District 2 Commissioner Terry Morrow was elected vice chair after being sworn in alongside District 1 Commissioner Marie Dranttel and freshmen commissioners Mark Dehen of District 3 and Kurt Zins of District 5.

One of the first acts of the new board was approving a request to relocate disability and employment service provider Community Services of Southern Minnesota from the Nicollet County Health and Human Services in St. Peter to North Mankato.

CSSM currently provides opportunities for people with disabilities to learn career skills and connect with employers from the lower level of the St. Peter Health and Human Services building. In a bid to bring their services in closer proximity to area businesses, CRSM requested a change of location to the North Kato Plaza.

Health and Human Services Department Head Cassandra Sassenberg supported the request and told the commissioners it would not lead to a decrease in services and would bring new opportunities. Additionally, current clients would be provided adequate transportation to the new location.

“The lower level of the Health and Human Services building is not the most community-integrated site, being an area without natural light,” said Sassenberg.

The move also frees up 2,100 square feet of space in the Health and Human Services building currently leased by the Minnesota Department of Human Services. With the approval of the relocation, the commissioners moved to terminate the lease early by four months on Feb. 28, 2023.

Health and Human Services is currently workshopping how the space could be used.

“There’s always plans for open space in our county buildings. We’ve had preliminary conversations about all that could be, including meeting and drop-in spaces” said Sassenberg.

At the same meeting, the Board of Commissioners accepted a completed corridor study of County Road 13 (Lookout Drive) recommending the construction of two new roundabouts on the roadway.

Conducted by Bolton & Menk starting in June 2021, the study analyzed three segments of the corridor between Lee Boulevard and Somerset Lane in North Mankato and offered short-term and long-term recommendations for improvements to the roadway.

The study found that safety and traffic congestion along the corridor were in relatively good condition, but that vehicle crashes had been trending upwards between 2016 and 2020. There were 66 crashes reported during this period, 15 of which resulted in injury. The intersections with Commerce Drive, Howard Drive and Lee Boulevard constituted over 40% of the reported crashes.

While current traffic conditions are acceptable, the study found that traffic congestion at the intersections of Carlson Drive and Commerce Lane would reach deficient conditions by 2045 without improvements.

Within the next 5 years, the study recommended the county add a two way left turn lane between 512th Street and Howard Drive, add a shared-use path and sidewalk north of Carlson Drive and convert intersections at Howard Drive and Carlson Drive into single-lane roundabouts.

The study also calls for ADA improvements to the north and middle segments of Lookout Drive, a new shared use path on the east side of Lookout Drive between Marie Lane and Commerce Drive as well as various pedestrian signal and traffic calming improvements.

In the next five to 20 years, the study recommends constructing single lane roundabouts at Commerce Drive, Upper Lee Boulevard and Marie Lane.

“The whole corridor has some issues. There’s speeding issues up on top, so some of those roundabouts are going to slow that down and make it safer as we move forward,” said Kolars.

None of the recommended improvements are set in stone at this point, but will serve as a guide for the Nicollet County board and department heads in the future.”

St. Peter Herald

St. Peter Herald

St Peter, MN
