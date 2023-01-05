ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Justin Thomas Switching to Putter He’s Owned Since Childhood

By Gabrielle Herzig
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38jtDM_0k4iC9OQ00

The reigning PGA Champion hasn’t gamed this putter in around 10 years.

Justin Thomas is taking the tried and true “go back to the basics” strategy to a whole new level this week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

At the PGA Tour’s first event of the calendar year, it’s commonplace to see players employing the latest equipment releases in their bags for the week. Thomas, however, is making an update to his roster of clubs that isn’t so new and shiny.

This week, the reigning PGA Champion will be reuniting with his Scotty Cameron Newport Circle T, which he apparently first gamed back in his middle school junior golf days.

According to Golf.com’s Dylan Dethier , Thomas last used the blade putter in competition in college. The Kentucky native played for the University of Alabama until he turned professional after his sophomore year in 2013.

That means that Thomas—the 8th-ranked player in the world—will be using a putter that hasn’t seen competition in almost 10 years this week.

“I like putting with it,” Thomas told Golf.com. “So why fight it?”

The two-time major champion had previously been using the Scotty Cameron Phantom T5 Prototype on the greens, which looks quite different from his middle-school weapon. Thomas’s typical putter has a winged mallet design, while the club he’ll be using at Kapalua has the classic, streamlined look of a blade.

“I travel with this putter a bunch,” Thomas continued. “I’ve brought it tournaments with no intention of really using it, but it’s good for practice.”

You know what they say: If it works, it works.

Thomas will tee off at the Plantation Course at 5:45 p.m. ET alongside Xander Schauffele.

Comments / 1

Related
golfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth reacts to "DISRESPECTFUL" question about PGA Tour career

Jordan Spieth will never stop doing Jordan Spieth things. We are only a few days into 2023 and we've already had a few moments that will surely go down as highlights for Spieth by the end of the year. First we had Spieth bantering with these two gambling fans during...
golfmagic.com

Billy Foster RIPS Scottie Scheffler on first tee at Kapalua: "Greedy..."

Former World No.1 Scottie Scheffler revealed a hilarious moment between himself and Billy Foster, the legendary caddie and carrier for US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. As we are all aware, Scheffler had a fairly good season in 2022. He won the WM Phoenix Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the WGC Match Play and of course, The Masters.
TEXAS STATE
golfmagic.com

Collin Morikawa had A LOT of questions about Matt Fitzpatrick's shirt in Kapalua

Collin Morikawa was extremely interested in the clothing choices of Matthew Fitzpatrick on the final day of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. Fitzpatrick, 28, has turned a few heads with his attire this week. The Englishman and reigning U.S. Open champion had signed a clothing deal...
The Associated Press

Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jon Rahm left Maui with a trophy he wasn’t expecting, all because of a collapse from Collin Morikawa no one saw coming. Rahm started the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions seven shots behind. He bogeyed his first hole. He was six shots back at the turn to Morikawa, who had yet to make a bogey the entire week at Kapalua. “Bit of a crazy day, I’m not going to lie,” Rahm said. A wild hour featured a seven-shot swing in four holes when Rahm ran off three straight birdies and an eagle and Morikawa, playing two groups behind him, made three straight bogeys on holes the rest of the field collectively played in 44-under par.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Nickname Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac has a new nickname. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality is going viral on social media for her new nickname on Sunday afternoon. Spiranac had a pretty great response to the political troll, Nick Adams, on Sunday. "Listen Nick, we all know I have fantastic milkers....
The Spun

3 Schools Are Seen As Favorites For Bronny James

LeBron James doesn't shy away from admitting that he dreams of playing alongside his oldest son, Bronny James, for at least one NBA season. But Bronny James will probably have to make a stop at the collegiate level first. Where will the 2023 four-star combo guard end up? Three schools...
golfmagic.com

Two-time Masters champ worried about tension with LIV Golf players at Augusta

Two-time Masters champion and golf legend Ben Crenshaw admitted his deep concern at the tension and awkwardness that LIV Golf players could bring to Augusta National in 2023. Speaking to Eamon Lynch and Damon Hack on Golf Today, Crenshaw hoped that the focus at the Masters Champions Dinner would be on Scottie Scheffler and on the tournament for the rest of the week in April.
On3.com

WATCH: Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan ejected, scuffle ensues after flagrant foul on UNC forward Puff Johnson

There wasn’t much drama on the court between Notre Dame and North Carolina until a little after halfway through the second half. With the Fighting Irish looking for a spark down nine, Cormac Ryan wasn’t going to allow any easy buckets. The Notre Dame guard went up physically with Tar Heels forward Puff Johnson as the latter went for a dunk, subsequently resulting in a foul and scuffle.
NOTRE DAME, IN
TheStreet

Callaway Golf Challenges Titleist with New Offer for Players

The meteoric rise of golf's popularity in the mid-1990s coincided with the rise of the stardom of legendary golfer Tiger Woods. Woods left Stanford University and turned professional in August 1996, was named the Professional Golfers' Association's outstanding rookie and finished the year in December 1996 being named Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year. Woods won the Masters Tournament in April 1997 and was ranked No. 1 in the world in June 1997.
golfmagic.com

Sergio Garcia's time with TaylorMade appears to be over

Sergio Garcia's time with TaylorMade appears to be over. The Spaniard's details have been quietly scrubbed from the official website of the OEM. Garcia re-joined TaylorMade in 2021 before the PGA Championship. At the time, he was signed alongside another prominent free agent in Tommy Fleetwood. Now a member of...
golfmagic.com

WATCH: PGA Tour pro Cameron Young involved in RELATABLE golf moment

Cameron Young was involved in the most relatable moment during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. As Collin Morikawa was racing into his first 54-hole lead in more than two years, Young was trying to navigate hole No. 12 in Kapalua. The Plantation...
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy