ModMed® Acquires Software from Xtract Solutions to Build Premier Solution in Allergy

 4 days ago
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023--

Today, practice technology leader ModMed ® announced the acquisition of Xtract Solutions’ allergy testing and immunotherapy software. Xtract Solutions’ highly regarded software complements ModMed’s Allergy, Asthma & Immunology solution, which was launched in early 2022.

Providers of all types need greater efficiency in treating patients with allergies, asthma and immunological disorders. Allergies can require care from a number of specialist areas including allergy & immunology, dermatology, ENT, family medicine, gastroenterology, internal medicine and pediatrics.

Xtract Solutions’ software interfaces with cloud-based EMR systems and helps organize patient care from diagnosis, allergy testing, immunotherapy vial creation and injections.

With the addition of Xtract Solutions’ software, ModMed can expand ModMed’s highly specialized software solution designed specifically to support allergy care.

“This past year we’ve been firmly focused on how to deliver a highly differentiated and connected experience in the allergy space,” said Dr. Michael Sherling, Co-founder and Chief Medical and Strategy Officer at ModMed. “By bringing in Xtract Solutions’ software, we see a significant opportunity to address gaps in managing allergy care.”

“ModMed has considerable experience entering new markets and quickly evolving the experience of delivering care for its customers,” said Luke Barratt, former Chief Executive Officer at Xtract Solutions. “The company has set out a clear vision to positively impact providers that treat allergies and we are thrilled for our team to join the ModMed team to help shape this next generation of allergy care innovation.”

“For far too long, allergy providers have not benefited from having a fully integrated solution that can create continuity from clinical care through to immunotherapy,” said Gayathri Narayan, General Manager of ENT & Allergy at ModMed. “Bringing in Xtract Solutions’ technology gives us the opportunity to combine our award-winning EHR+PM+RCM platform with an incredibly bespoke immunotherapy software and deliver unique value to our customers.”

ModMed is an innovative company with a deep focus on healthcare technology research and development. Many members of the Xtract Solutions team will join the ModMed family to help drive continued investment in innovation.

About ModMed

ModMed is transforming healthcare by placing doctors and patients at the center of care through an intelligent, specialty-specific cloud platform. With our electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems, and our revenue cycle management (RCM) services, our all-in-one solution empowers specialty medical practices by providing clinical, financial and operational software solutions. Our staff physicians help to develop products and services for allergy, dermatology, gastroenterology, OBGYN, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, visit modmed.com. Connect with ModMed via its blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

