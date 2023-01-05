Stephen McCormick joins National Bank of Coxsackie as VP/Commercial Loan Officer

COXSACKIE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023--

The National Bank of Coxsackie announced today that Stephen McCormick has joined National Bank of Coxsackie as its newest Vice President/Commercial Loan Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005872/en/

Stephen McCormick, VP/Commercial Loan Officer, National Bank of Coxsackie (Photo: Business Wire)

McCormick comes to National Bank of Coxsackie with over 10 years of experience in the Banking Industry. He joins NBC from Sunmark Credit Union, where he was a Business Loan Officer in the Albany area. His experience focuses on developing relationships with Commercial Clients and servicing those relationships.

“I am excited to join the NBC team,” McCormick said “I am also looking forward to being a part of the growth strategy they have for the Capital Region.”

National Bank of Coxsackie CEO John A. Balli is excited to continue adding more talent to the team as well, saying: “Stephen brings significant experience in commercial lending to NBC, and we are excited to grow in the Capital District with our premier business banking solutions.”

Since 1852, The National Bank of Coxsackie has been the reliable bank of choice for thousands of clients. With eight locations ranging from Coxsackie to Glenmont, they are proud to service the Capital Region. They remain committed to providing clients with the same products and services as the larger banks, while delivering them with a neighborly touch.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005872/en/

CONTACT: Nicole M. Bliss, 518-731-6161

nbliss@nbcoxsackie.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: National Bank of Coxsackie

PUB: 01/05/2023 01:59 PM/DISC: 01/05/2023 01:58 PM