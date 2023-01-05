ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch BYU Basketball at Loyola Marymount

By Casey Lundquist
 4 days ago

The BYU men's basketball team is set to continue its final season of WCC play on Thursday night at Loyola Marymount. BYU and LMU will tip off on Thursday night at 8:00 PM PST or 9:00 MST. The game will be played in Los Angeles, California and it will be broadcast on ESPNU. Below is all the information you need to stream or listen to the game.

How to Watch or Stream BYU at LMU

  • TV: ESPNU
  • Streamed Audio: BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, KSL 102.7/1160 AM, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

Game Information

The Cougars come into this game riding a seven-game winning streak. The current seven-game winning streak is the second longest winning streak in the Mark Pope era. BYU is 12-5 overall and 2-0 in WCC play. LMU comes into this game with a record of 11-5 overall and a 1-1 record in WCC play. LMU is coming off a 78-72 loss to Pacific on Saturday.

BYU (12-5) vs Loyola Marymount (11-5)

9:00 PM MST or 8:00 PM PST

Series History

BYU leads the all-time series against LMU 22-5. BYU is 9-3 in true road games played at LMU.

What the analytics are saying

ESPN BPI is pessimistic about BYU's chances on the road at LMU. BPI gives the Cougars a 35% chance to win.

Oddsmakers expect a close game between BYU and LMU. The betting lines currently favor LMU at (-1).

