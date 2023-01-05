ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Isaiah Joe Carving Key Role With Thunder

By Kade Kimble
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 4 days ago

After playing more and more games, Isaiah Joe further proves Thunder general manager Sam Presti right for signing him.

Joe has been an incredible floor spacer, and with the expanded role, can put the ball on the floor and get the ball moving.

One of the issues surrounding Joe was just that; he wasn’t more than a shooter. Recently, he’s provided a spark when brought into the game, and his spacing isn’t the only reason. The energy and effort he brings on defense is huge, alongside his confidence to make plays off the dribble.

Having guys who are able to make plays off the dribble – though not their specialty or role – makes life easier for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder. Joe’s ability to provide that is making him much more valuable to the squad and is the reason his minutes have gone up drastically.

Because Joe is so efficient in his minutes, his per 36 statistics are incredible. His would-be stats are 19.6 points per game on 48-45-78 splits. Of course, his efficiency would drop from there with more minutes and volume, but it’s comforting to know that Joe is the right guy to play when he gets his minutes.

To make matters even better for the 23-year-old, he is a total +137 on the season, proving that he’s making winning plays while on the court.

Joe would have made the perfect complimentary player back when the Thunder were contending last time, so this time around the Thunder are giving him the opportunity to develop and continue his role of being the perfect complimentary player for the starting lineup.

As foreign as it is for the Thunder to have such a good shooter, he is seventh in the entire league in 3-pointer efficiency with his 44.9% efficiency.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
New York Post

NFL’s handling of Damar Hamlin game called into question again in damning new report

More news continues to filter out from the fallout of Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s scary collapse last Monday, and the more we learn, the worse it looks for the NFL. A damning ESPN report published Monday night, exactly a week after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Bengals, documented the confusion that ensued in the following minutes – with mixed messaging coming from the league that eventually forced the teams to take action when no one else would. “The ambulance left the field … and it was crystal clear from everyone’s perspective that we could not...
CINCINNATI, OH
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Take Down Shorthanded Mavericks in OKC

Missing superstar Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks couldn’t overcome Oklahoma City at the Paycom Center on Sunday night, falling 120-109. The win moves OKC to 18-22 on the season. For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the team’s leading scorer, tallying 33 points to go along with five rebounds, five...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
867
Followers
1K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy