Isaiah Joe Carving Key Role With Thunder

After playing more and more games, Isaiah Joe further proves Thunder general manager Sam Presti right for signing him.

Joe has been an incredible floor spacer, and with the expanded role, can put the ball on the floor and get the ball moving.

One of the issues surrounding Joe was just that; he wasn’t more than a shooter. Recently, he’s provided a spark when brought into the game, and his spacing isn’t the only reason. The energy and effort he brings on defense is huge, alongside his confidence to make plays off the dribble.

Having guys who are able to make plays off the dribble – though not their specialty or role – makes life easier for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder. Joe’s ability to provide that is making him much more valuable to the squad and is the reason his minutes have gone up drastically.

Because Joe is so efficient in his minutes, his per 36 statistics are incredible. His would-be stats are 19.6 points per game on 48-45-78 splits. Of course, his efficiency would drop from there with more minutes and volume, but it’s comforting to know that Joe is the right guy to play when he gets his minutes.

To make matters even better for the 23-year-old, he is a total +137 on the season, proving that he’s making winning plays while on the court.

Joe would have made the perfect complimentary player back when the Thunder were contending last time, so this time around the Thunder are giving him the opportunity to develop and continue his role of being the perfect complimentary player for the starting lineup.

As foreign as it is for the Thunder to have such a good shooter, he is seventh in the entire league in 3-pointer efficiency with his 44.9% efficiency.

