toledo.com
Glass City River Wall to be Officially Recognized by City Council
The Glass City River Wall, the largest mural in the United States which is located on the bank of the Maumee River in East Toledo, is being officially recognized by Toledo City Council, lead by East Toledo Representative, Theresa Gadus. The mural’s designer, Gabe Gault, will be in attendance, as well as other members of the crew and management team.
toledo.com
OhioMeansJobs Assistance at the Toledo Library
The Toledo Library and Lucas County are partnering to bring OhioMeansJobs Lucas County into Library branches twice a week from 1-5 p.m. OhioMeansJobs provides tools, resources, and assistance to help people with a successful job search. OhioMeansJobs Schedule:. Lagrange Branch - 1st Mondays. Oregon Branch - 1st Thursdays. South Branch...
toledo.com
Event Listing Released for Youth and Families with Disabilities
WHEN: January (More to come) WHERE: The Ability Center + community partners, Toledo Metroparks, Toledo Lucas County Public Library, and YWCA (see each event) About The Ability Center: The northwest Ohio agency strives to make our community the most disability friendly in the country by increasing independence for people with disabilities, discovering true passions, and changing the community’s perception of disability. The Ability Center has served the seven counties of Lucas, Ottawa, Wood, Fulton, Henry, Defiance, and Williams since 1920.
toledo.com
Toledo School for the Arts Lottery Deadline Approaches
Ohio students who are looking for an award-winning arts integrated education from the number one charter school in the state have only a few short weeks to apply for the annual student lottery. Toledo School for the Arts’ enrollment lottery deadline is on January 27 2023 at 3pm. In...
toledo.com
The 2023 MLK Experience: A Tribute to the Civil Rights Leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The City of Toledo and The University of Toledo, are proud to announce the 2023 MLK Experience to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who played a crucial role in the civil rights movement in the United States. MLK’s message of nonviolence and his efforts to promote...
toledo.com
Open House Announced for St. Patrick of Heatherdowns School
Open House Announced for St. Patrick of Heatherdowns School. St. Patrick of Heatherdowns School, 4201 Heatherdowns Boulevard, will hold an open house on Sunday, January 29th from 12:30-2:30 pm for families considering the advantages of a private school education. All are welcome to tour the school, talk with the staff and learn more about the diverse education programs offered.
toledo.com
Feed Our Neighbors Food Drive
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns St. Vincent de Paul Conference is holding a Feed Our Neighbors Food Collection Drive. on Saturday January 14 10 am - noon at the Holy Family Center 4201 Heatherdowns Boulevard. Volunteers are hoping for donations of soups, canned veggies, canned fruit, cannedpasta, peanut butter, jelly, pasta...
toledo.com
'Dear Evan Hansen' Single Tickets Available Jan. 16 for Stranahan Theater Engagement
The American Theatre Guild is thrilled to announce that single tickets for the Toledo premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN will go on sale Monday, January 16 at 10 a.m. This production is part of the 22-23 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES and will take the Stranahan Theater stage for eight performances June 13–18, 2023.
