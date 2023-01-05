Read full article on original website
Sneak Preview '23: 'Oppenheimer' and 9 Other Movies That Audiences are Looking Forward To in 2023
With 2022 now in the rearview mirror, audiences and cinephiles are looking ahead to what the next twelve months of cinema have in store. The year ahead is filled with all kinds of movies. Long-awaited comic-book sequels, more scary installments in popular horror movie franchises, star-powered musicals, a new Martin Scorsese film, and plenty of other movies destined to fill cinema screens across the country over the next twelve months.
'The Strangers' Remake: Cast, Plot, Filming Details, and Everything We Know so Far
Some horror movies are meant to scare viewers out of themselves, providing an escape into underworlds with otherworldly creatures and things most believe could never actually happen. Ghosts, werewolves, aliens, and the like give a fun kind of fright. They make the world seem like a simpler and less scary place. But there's another type of horror film, the kind that reminds people how big and terrifying this world really is. These are the kinds of films that remind audiences of the concepts of chaos and our own mortality--that anything can happen to anyone, no matter how careful they are.
‘M3GAN’ Dances Past ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ at Friday Box Office
Universal and Atomic Monster’s buzzy horror title M3GAN topped the Friday box office (factoring in Thursday preview figures, of course) but will lose the weekend to holdover hit Avatar: The Way of Water, which is eyeing its fourth weekend at the top of the chart. With $11.7 million on Friday, including $2.7 million from Thursday previews, M3GAN is expected to finish second in its debut weekend of release, with an estimated $27.5 million.
'Avatar' & 9 Other Films That Defied Box Office Expectations
Avatar: The Way of Water just became 2022's highest-grossing movie, cementing the franchise as a box-office juggernaut. Of course, it all began with the first film in the series, 2009's Avatar, which grossed more than $2 billion worldwide, becoming the all-time highest-grossing film. Few people expected Avatar to be so huge, but the film defied every expectation, capturing audiences' attention and building on positive word of mouth.
James Wan's 'Dead Silence' Lands 4K Ultra HD Release From Scream Factory
James Wan (Malignant) made quite an impact on the horror since directing 2004’s genre game-changer Saw. With M3gan in theaters now and his recent success with blockbusters like The Conjuring and Insidious, the Australian film director-writer-producer finds himself in a new class of horror icons. Scream Factory has announced that they will be bringing Wan’s 2007 collaboration with writer Leigh Whannell back to life with a brand new 4K Ultra HD release. Dead Silence, one of his most underrated films, will be released in 4K UHD on March 28.
Do I Need to Play 'The Last of Us' Before the Show Comes Out?
Roger Ebert once said that movies “are like a machine that generates empathy,” and that’s a beautiful thing. He also once said that video games “can never be art,” and this wasn’t as well-received. In fact, his opinion had a profound impact on the rather excitable population of those who play games. For so long, they’ve desired outside recognition, for someone to proclaim that these things were no longer toys. Finally, in 2013, they got The Last of Us. Sure, there was Super Metroid, Half-Life 2, Shadow of the Colossus, but The Last of Us was cinema. It was well-written, well-acted, and closer to Breaking Bad than Call of Duty. It won countless perfect scores and awards for Game of the Year. Empire magazine called it “gaming’s Citizen Kane moment.” HBO is turning it into a TV show!
'Doctor Who' Adds Aneurin Barnard to Anniversary Special
Aneurin Barnard has been added to the upcoming season of the long-running sci-fi series Doctor Who. The actor took to Twitter to share the exciting news shortly after it was confirmed on the show's official Twitter account. It was stated that Barnard will join the series as the mysterious Roger...
10 Best Examples of “Show, Don’t Tell” Storytelling in Movies, According to Reddit
If there is one writing technique that stands out in storytelling, it is assuredly the famous "show, don't tell," which basically focuses on the way a screenwriter provides the audience with information and subtext instead of attempting to offer it through exposition (for instance, sensory details and action, instead of a blatantly descriptive piece of dialogue or voiceover that ultimately ruins the film's charm and magic).
10 Best DreamWorks Animated Movies, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes
DreamWorks Animation first formed alongside DreamWorks Pictures in 1994, and since then, has produced memorable movies including The Prince of Eygpt, Kung Fu Panda and Madagascar. The studio's most recent release, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish starring Antonio Banderas has continued to be a major box office success that's even surpassed Disney's Strange World.
New 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 3 Poster Takes the 'Next Generation' Crew on One Last Adventure
The TCAs begin today in sunny California, and Paramount+ is kicking off the event by boldly going into the final season of Star Trek: Picard with a new poster featuring the ensemble cast. We're just over a month out from Picard Season 3's premiere episode and the new poster shows off the returning cast in stunning blue and gold hues. Naturally, featured most prominently on the poster is the man himself, Jean Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). He's immediately flanked by Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), whose mysterious distress call serves as the inciting incident for Season 3, and Geordi LaForge (LeVar Burton), who is set to introduce a whole new generation of Starfleet's best and brightest with his two daughters.
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Live-Action Series Ordered at Paramount+ From Rawson Marshall Thurber, eOne
A "Dungeons & Dragons" live-action series has been ordered at Paramount+, Variety has confirmed. Rawson Marshall Thurber wrote the pilot for the series and will direct the first episode. Paramount+ has given the show an eight-episode order. The series is a co-production between eOne and Paramount Pictures, with eOne serving as the lead studio. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps. News of the series comes as Paramount Pictures and eOne are preparing to release the live-action film "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" on March 31. The film hails from directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Michael Gilio.
'The Last of Us' Was Always Destined for an Adaptation
So many video game adaptations since the late ‘80s seemed to look at the back of the game box and shrug, as if Hollywood producers were only buying the title. The game worlds of Super Mario and Resident Evil didn’t invite reverent attempts at recreation, but rather creative liberties, and fair enough, those game worlds were difficult, even absurd.
New 'The Last of Us' Teaser Highlights the Horrors Ahead
Fans are only a week away from charting across the post-apocalyptic US with Joel and Ellie in HBO’s The Last of Us. The series has the potential to break the video game curse and become the studio’s next big IP. To keep fans hyped the official Twitter account of the feature keeps teasing new snippets from the series. A new teaser trailer highlights many of the game’s pivotal moments which fans will see recreated in the upcoming series.
'The Last of Us' Review: Everything a Great Adaptation Should Be
Whenever a video game gets adapted into a movie or TV show, the same question always comes up: how do you adapt a video game into a new medium? Of course, a major reason why this gets asked is that the list of decent video game adaptations is quite short—although it’s seemingly getting better every year. But the answer to this question seems both obvious and essential in the case of The Last of Us. On one hand, Naughty Dog’s game is one of the most cinematic games ever released, and it’s easy to see how this story could translate into another medium. But on the other hand, so much of what made The Last of Us work was our interaction with the characters of Joel and Ellie.
Misleading Movie Trailers That Should’ve Been Sued Over, From 'Rogue One' to 'King Kong'
A California judge ruled that movie studios can be sued for deceptive trailers. The plaintiffs were led to believe that the Universal Studios film Yesterday would feature the actress Ana de Armas, and it didn’t, despite her appearance in the trailer. The lawsuit is going ahead, setting a precedent that many moviegoers wish could be applied retroactively. How many times have we seen something cool in the trailer that didn’t show up in the film itself? Here are a few examples.
'Servant' Season 4 Review: M. Night Shyamalan Serves Up Familial Frights and Biblical Brutality
With each successive season of Servant, the often silly yet still sadistic series from showrunner M. Night Shyamalan and creator Tony Basgallop, the stakes have steadily increased. What began as a story of a family trying to cope with an immense loss by hiring a mysterious live-in nanny named Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) morphed into being about cults, kidnappings, and, at this point, the potential end of the world as we know it. Taking place almost entirely in a single brownstone that is coming apart at the seams and the surrounding Philadelphia neighborhood that teeters on the edge of chaos, it is one of those series that has thrived on its own increasingly anarchic atmosphere. Although it has felt like it was spinning its wheels just a bit in some stretches of prior seasons, Servant has tapped into something special in a vast streaming landscape as it explores the potential of having supernatural forces invade the fraught confines of the domestic. In the first three episodes of its fourth and final season, this is all reaching a breaking point in magnificent yet macabre fashion, setting up what already feels like a most spectacular outing to close the series out.
'M3GAN' Slays First Weekend With $45 Million at the Global Box Office
The latest horror film to star a scary doll, M3GAN, took the internet by storm with a consistent presence and marketing push leading up to its premiere on January 6. While a big marketing campaign doesn't guarantee a turnout at the theaters, M3GAN has proved that audiences are still obsessed with killer dolls as the film made an absolute killing at the global box office this weekend. The film has reached a global total of $45 million with the film pulling in an impressive $30.2 million at the domestic box office and $14.8 million internationally, in its first weekend.
'Glass Onion': Rian Johnson Reveals How He Came Up With Killer's Identity
A good murder mystery needs a killer at the core of it. A hole to fill a donut, if Benoit Blanc's particular phraseology fits the bill. For Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel to his phenomenally successful Knives Out, director Rian Johnson pinpointed his latest killer as a tech mogul with a gigantic ego - and that meant, as a result, the entire film had to be bigger in scale and gloss.
'Disquiet' Trailer Has Jonathan Rhys Myers Trying to Escape a Ghastly Hospital [Exclusive]
Paramount Pictures shared today with Collider an exclusive trailer for their upcoming thriller Disquiet. Led by Emmy nominee Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Vikings, The Tudors), the story centers around a man who, after suffering a near-fatal car accident, wakes up in a hospital that’s… different. Paramount also shared with Collider the release date from the movie, and we can now reveal along with the trailer that it is set to premiere on February 10.
'Mayfair Witches’ Showrunner Esta Spalding on Having Witch Consultants On Set & Shooting in New Orleans
Executive produced by Michelle Ashford and showrunner Esta Spalding, who wrote the series premiere together, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, the second series in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe at AMC, follows Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), a young neurosurgeon discovering newfound powers that could have very dangerous consequences. As she tries to comes to terms with who she really is and learns what it means to be the heir to the Mayfair family of witches, a mysterious presence complicates everything.
