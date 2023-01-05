Maple Leafs’ Morgan Rielly on Engagement to Tessa Virtue: “I Feel Very Fortunate”

Rielly’s longtime girlfriend Virtue revealed the couple’s engagement on a podcast on Tuesday.

Morgan Rielly isn’t the type to share too much about his personal life but did take some time to comment on the news that came out on Tuesday of his engagement to longtime girlfriend and multi-Olympic gold medalist Tessa Virtue.

"I feel very fortunate," he told the Toronto Sun's Lance Hornby following Wednesday's practice.

On the 'Without Losing Your Control' podcast with Shantelle Bison, the host revealed the news.

"Tessa's engaged to Morgan! I love that," Bison said.

Virtue explained that she first met Rielly through mutual friends.

Rielly also explained that the news drop on Tuesday was unintentional.

Word of a possible relationship between the two started to surface when both of them joined an Instagram Live session during the self-isolation portion of the pandemic in March of 2020.

At the end of 2022, Virtue posted a photo of her and Rielly together.

"So long 2022 ... you were a special one, she captioned.”